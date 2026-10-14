Description

Gateway Classic Cars has built its reputation as one of the world’s premier destinations for classic, collector, and exotic automobiles, relentlessly connecting enthusiasts with the cars of their dreams since its founding in 1999. As the world’s largest classic and exotic car dealership with thousands of vehicles across a nationwide network of showrooms, Gateway’s inventory spans decades of automotive history and delivers something for every passion and preference. This specially curated collection on Hagerty Marketplace offers discerning buyers the opportunity to explore standout vehicles that embody craftsmanship, nostalgia, and driving excitement — all backed by Gateway’s deep expertise and commitment to the collector community.

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Introduced in mid-1947 as part of Chevrolet’s all-new Advance-Design truck line, the 1948 Chevrolet 3100 Pickup represented a major departure from prewar truck styling and engineering.

With its wider cab, more integrated body design, and improved visibility, the half-ton pickup was engineered to provide greater comfort and practicality for both work and everyday driving. Today, the 3100's timeless styling, simple mechanical design, and strong aftermarket support have made it a favorite among custom builders and hot rodders.

This example underwent a custom build that was finished in time for it to participate in, and successfully complete, the 2016 Hot Rod Power Tour Long Haul. The pickup is refinished in two-tone champagne and dark blue with purple pinstriping, and its interior transformation includes a reupholstered blue and white leather bench seat and doors, along with Dolphin gauges and an aftermarket AM/FM/CD stereo with USB and auxiliary inputs.

Power is provided by a Chevrolet 350ci V8 equipped with an Edelbrock four-barrel carburetor and intake manifold, chrome valve covers, tubular headers, air conditioning, an aluminum radiator with electric cooling fan, and polished accessory components.

This 1948 Chevrolet 3100 Pickup is now offered on dealer consignment in Texas with a clean Oklahoma title in the selling dealer's name.

Highlights

Offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Dallas

Completed 2016 Hot Rod Power Tour Long Haul

Refinished in two-tone champagne and dark blue with purple pinstriping

Reupholstered in blue and white leather

350ci V8 engine with 4-barrel carburetor

3-speed TH350 automatic transmission

Modifications

The following modifications were completed prior to the 2016 Hot Rod Power Tour:

Engine/Cooling/Electrical/Drivetrain Chevrolet 350 V8 engine with 4-barrel carburetor TH350 automatic transmission with aftermarket floor shifter Edelbrock open-element air cleaner Edelbrock aluminum intake manifold Coated tubular headers and custom dual-exhaust system HEI-style electronic distributor Aftermarket spark-plug wires Aluminum radiator with polished cap Flexible stainless-steel upper radiator hose Electric cooling fan with shroud Air-conditioning system with polished compressor Polished alternator Chrome Chevrolet-script valve covers Battery moved to bed

Exterior Repaint Polished billet aluminum swirl-design wheels Diamond-plate-lined cargo bed Hinged tonneau cover

Interior Reupholstered bench seat and doors Leather-wrapped steering wheel Dolphin speedometer and 4-in-1 gauge for fuel, temperature, oil, and volts Aftermarket AM/FM radio with CD player and USB, AUX, MP3, and WMA



Known Imperfections

Cosmetic imperfections and paint flaws

Images detailing the condition of the vehicle are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

This 1948 Chevrolet 3100 Pickup is offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Dallas. It has been with its current owner since April 2026.

Additional Information

This vehicle wears a replacement VIN tag.