Auction ended.

350-Powered 1948 Chevrolet 3100 Pickup

Gateway Classic Cars
Bid to $24,500 on 10/14/26
Result
350-Powered 1948 Chevrolet 3100 Pickup
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (114)

Ended Oct 14, 2026 at 7:46 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINFJ30590
Mileage indicated25,600 Miles TMU
LocationGrapevine, Texas
Engine350ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StylePickup/truck
Exterior colorBlue/Champagne
Interior colorBlue/White

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Video gallery

1948 Chevrolet 3100 Pickup Highlight Video
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Description

Gateway Classic Cars has built its reputation as one of the world’s premier destinations for classic, collector, and exotic automobiles, relentlessly connecting enthusiasts with the cars of their dreams since its founding in 1999. As the world’s largest classic and exotic car dealership with thousands of vehicles across a nationwide network of showrooms, Gateway’s inventory spans decades of automotive history and delivers something for every passion and preference. This specially curated collection on Hagerty Marketplace offers discerning buyers the opportunity to explore standout vehicles that embody craftsmanship, nostalgia, and driving excitement — all backed by Gateway’s deep expertise and commitment to the collector community.

* * *

Introduced in mid-1947 as part of Chevrolet’s all-new Advance-Design truck line, the 1948 Chevrolet 3100 Pickup represented a major departure from prewar truck styling and engineering.

With its wider cab, more integrated body design, and improved visibility, the half-ton pickup was engineered to provide greater comfort and practicality for both work and everyday driving. Today, the 3100's timeless styling, simple mechanical design, and strong aftermarket support have made it a favorite among custom builders and hot rodders.

This example underwent a custom build that was finished in time for it to participate in, and successfully complete, the 2016 Hot Rod Power Tour Long Haul. The pickup is refinished in two-tone champagne and dark blue with purple pinstriping, and its interior transformation includes a reupholstered blue and white leather bench seat and doors, along with Dolphin gauges and an aftermarket AM/FM/CD stereo with USB and auxiliary inputs.

Power is provided by a Chevrolet 350ci V8 equipped with an Edelbrock four-barrel carburetor and intake manifold, chrome valve covers, tubular headers, air conditioning, an aluminum radiator with electric cooling fan, and polished accessory components.

This 1948 Chevrolet 3100 Pickup is now offered on dealer consignment in Texas with a clean Oklahoma title in the selling dealer's name.

Highlights

  • Offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Dallas

  • Completed 2016 Hot Rod Power Tour Long Haul

  • Refinished in two-tone champagne and dark blue with purple pinstriping

  • Reupholstered in blue and white leather

  • 350ci V8 engine with 4-barrel carburetor

  • 3-speed TH350 automatic transmission

Modifications

The following modifications were completed prior to the 2016 Hot Rod Power Tour:

  • Engine/Cooling/Electrical/Drivetrain

    • Chevrolet 350 V8 engine with 4-barrel carburetor

    • TH350 automatic transmission with aftermarket floor shifter

    • Edelbrock open-element air cleaner

    • Edelbrock aluminum intake manifold

    • Coated tubular headers and custom dual-exhaust system

    • HEI-style electronic distributor

    • Aftermarket spark-plug wires

    • Aluminum radiator with polished cap

    • Flexible stainless-steel upper radiator hose

    • Electric cooling fan with shroud

    • Air-conditioning system with polished compressor

    • Polished alternator

    • Chrome Chevrolet-script valve covers

    • Battery moved to bed

  • Exterior

    • Repaint

    • Polished billet aluminum swirl-design wheels

    • Diamond-plate-lined cargo bed

    • Hinged tonneau cover

  • Interior

    • Reupholstered bench seat and doors

    • Leather-wrapped steering wheel

    • Dolphin speedometer and 4-in-1 gauge for fuel, temperature, oil, and volts

    • Aftermarket AM/FM radio with CD player and USB, AUX, MP3, and WMA

Known Imperfections

  • Cosmetic imperfections and paint flaws

  • Images detailing the condition of the vehicle are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

This 1948 Chevrolet 3100 Pickup is offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Dallas. It has been with its current owner since April 2026.

Additional Information

This vehicle wears a replacement VIN tag.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

350-Powered 1948 Chevrolet 3100 Pickup

Last bid
DT_kkaa39
DT_kkaa39
$24,500
Seller
Gateway_Classic_Cars
Gateway_Classic_Cars
EndedOct 14, 2026 at 7:46 PM UTC
Bids15
Views6,532

Comments & bids

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DT_kkaa39's avatar
DT_kkaa39
Oct 14 at 7:44 PM
$24,500bid placed 
Florida_Jason's avatar
Florida_Jason
Oct 14 at 6:06 PM
$24,000bid placed 
PChow914's avatar
PChow914
Oct 14 at 3:53 PM
$23,000bid placed 
Florida_Jason's avatar
Florida_Jason
Oct 14 at 3:13 PM
$22,000bid placed 
PChow914's avatar
PChow914
Oct 14 at 1:37 PM
$21,000bid placed 
DT_kkaa39's avatar
DT_kkaa39
Oct 11 at 12:32 PM
$20,000bid placed 
JohnWurz_1t0b's avatar
JohnWurz_1t0b
Oct 11 at 12:22 PM
$19,500bid placed 
DT_kkaa39's avatar
DT_kkaa39
Oct 11 at 11:52 AM
$18,000bid placed 
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JohnWurz_1t0b
Oct 9 at 1:54 PM
$17,000bid placed 
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DannyMcCartney_up0i
Oct 9 at 1:21 PM
$16,000bid placed 
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JohnWurz_1t0b
Oct 8 at 12:57 PM
$14,000bid placed 
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MC_8bu8gt
Oct 8 at 5:07 AM
$12,500bid placed 
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SJ_sns7ib
Oct 8 at 12:11 AM
$11,250bid placed 
JohnWurz_1t0b's avatar
JohnWurz_1t0b
Oct 6 at 6:32 PM
$11,000bid placed 
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JT_snf32r
Oct 4 at 9:07 PM
$10,000bid placed 

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