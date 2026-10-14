350-Powered 1948 Chevrolet 3100 Pickup
Ended Oct 14, 2026 at 7:46 PM UTC
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Description
Gateway Classic Cars has built its reputation as one of the world’s premier destinations for classic, collector, and exotic automobiles, relentlessly connecting enthusiasts with the cars of their dreams since its founding in 1999. As the world’s largest classic and exotic car dealership with thousands of vehicles across a nationwide network of showrooms, Gateway’s inventory spans decades of automotive history and delivers something for every passion and preference. This specially curated collection on Hagerty Marketplace offers discerning buyers the opportunity to explore standout vehicles that embody craftsmanship, nostalgia, and driving excitement — all backed by Gateway’s deep expertise and commitment to the collector community.
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Introduced in mid-1947 as part of Chevrolet’s all-new Advance-Design truck line, the 1948 Chevrolet 3100 Pickup represented a major departure from prewar truck styling and engineering.
With its wider cab, more integrated body design, and improved visibility, the half-ton pickup was engineered to provide greater comfort and practicality for both work and everyday driving. Today, the 3100's timeless styling, simple mechanical design, and strong aftermarket support have made it a favorite among custom builders and hot rodders.
This example underwent a custom build that was finished in time for it to participate in, and successfully complete, the 2016 Hot Rod Power Tour Long Haul. The pickup is refinished in two-tone champagne and dark blue with purple pinstriping, and its interior transformation includes a reupholstered blue and white leather bench seat and doors, along with Dolphin gauges and an aftermarket AM/FM/CD stereo with USB and auxiliary inputs.
Power is provided by a Chevrolet 350ci V8 equipped with an Edelbrock four-barrel carburetor and intake manifold, chrome valve covers, tubular headers, air conditioning, an aluminum radiator with electric cooling fan, and polished accessory components.
This 1948 Chevrolet 3100 Pickup is now offered on dealer consignment in Texas with a clean Oklahoma title in the selling dealer's name.
Highlights
Offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Dallas
Completed 2016 Hot Rod Power Tour Long Haul
Refinished in two-tone champagne and dark blue with purple pinstriping
Reupholstered in blue and white leather
350ci V8 engine with 4-barrel carburetor
3-speed TH350 automatic transmission
Modifications
The following modifications were completed prior to the 2016 Hot Rod Power Tour:
Engine/Cooling/Electrical/Drivetrain
Chevrolet 350 V8 engine with 4-barrel carburetor
TH350 automatic transmission with aftermarket floor shifter
Edelbrock open-element air cleaner
Edelbrock aluminum intake manifold
Coated tubular headers and custom dual-exhaust system
HEI-style electronic distributor
Aftermarket spark-plug wires
Aluminum radiator with polished cap
Flexible stainless-steel upper radiator hose
Electric cooling fan with shroud
Air-conditioning system with polished compressor
Polished alternator
Chrome Chevrolet-script valve covers
Battery moved to bed
Exterior
Repaint
Polished billet aluminum swirl-design wheels
Diamond-plate-lined cargo bed
Hinged tonneau cover
Interior
Reupholstered bench seat and doors
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Dolphin speedometer and 4-in-1 gauge for fuel, temperature, oil, and volts
Aftermarket AM/FM radio with CD player and USB, AUX, MP3, and WMA
Known Imperfections
Cosmetic imperfections and paint flaws
Images detailing the condition of the vehicle are presented in the gallery
Ownership History
This 1948 Chevrolet 3100 Pickup is offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Dallas. It has been with its current owner since April 2026.
Additional Information
This vehicle wears a replacement VIN tag.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.