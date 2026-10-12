Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1947 Buick Series 40 Special Touring Sedan represented Buick’s return to civilian automobile production after World War II and embodied the optimism of postwar America. As Buick’s entry-level model, the Special was built on a 121" wheelbase and powered by the dependable 248ci Fireball straight-eight engine producing 110 horsepower.

Styling was largely carried over from prewar designs, but a revised grille and updated trim distinguished the ’47 model from its immediate predecessors. The four-door Special Sedan offered comfortable seating, smooth road manners, and the quality craftsmanship for which Buick was known.

Standard equipment included a three-speed manual transmission, automatic choke, turn signals, bumper guards, and a well-appointed dashboard. At a time when demand for new automobiles far exceeded supply, the Special provided an affordable way for American families to enjoy a modern postwar car.

This example has been refinished in red paint, its bench seats have been reupholstered in gray cloth, and the door trim was reupholstered in two-tone gray vinyl. A previous owner installed aftermarket chrome wheels, and the seller states that he had the starter and generator rebuilt.

This 1947 Buick Special Touring Sedan is now offered at no reserve with a clean Texas title in the owner’s name.

Highlights

Refinished in red paint

Reupholstered in gray cloth with two-tone gray vinyl door trim

248ci Fireball straight-eight engine

3-speed manual transmission with column-mounted shifter

Exterior sun visor

Rear wheel fender skirts

Factory Equipment

Automatic choke

Turn signals

Front and rear bumper guards

Hydraulic brakes

Independent front suspension with coil springs

Dual windshield wipers

Full instrumentation with round gauges

Heater

AM pushbutton radio

Clock

Modifications

Refinished in red

Bench seats reupholstered in gray cloth

Door trim reupholstered in two-tone gray vinyl with carpet along the bottom edge

Aftermarket chrome wheels

Service

The seller states that the starter and generator were rebuilt during his ownership.

Known Imperfections

Cosmetic imperfections and paint flaws

Chrome wheels have rust spots

Some rust on door sills

Steering wheel is cracked and missing pieces

Radio and clock are inoperable

Wear to interior materials consistent with age and mileage

Ownership History

The current owner of this 1947 Buick Special Sedan acquired it in 2024 and titled it in July 2026.

Included Items

Floor mats

Additional Information

The seller states, “I purchased the vehicle a little over two years ago, and from my experience the odometer cable does not function. I purchased the car from the original owner. It's been painted at least once and the interior has been renewed as well. The driveline, engine, and transmission are the original components. I had the starter and generator rebuilt. It runs fine but needs work from an experienced classic car mechanic to keep up with things that might need service in the future.”