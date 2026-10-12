Auction ended.

1947 Buick Series 40 Special Sedan

No reserve
Sold for on 10/12/26
Result
1947 Buick Series 40 Special Sedan
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Ended Oct 12, 2026 at 6:55 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN14552675
Mileage indicated22,500 Miles TMU
LocationHutto, Texas
Engine248ci Straight-8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleSedan
Exterior colorRed
Interior colorGray

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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1947 Buick Series 40 Special Touring Sedan represented Buick’s return to civilian automobile production after World War II and embodied the optimism of postwar America. As Buick’s entry-level model, the Special was built on a 121" wheelbase and powered by the dependable 248ci Fireball straight-eight engine producing 110 horsepower.

Styling was largely carried over from prewar designs, but a revised grille and updated trim distinguished the ’47 model from its immediate predecessors. The four-door Special Sedan offered comfortable seating, smooth road manners, and the quality craftsmanship for which Buick was known.

Standard equipment included a three-speed manual transmission, automatic choke, turn signals, bumper guards, and a well-appointed dashboard. At a time when demand for new automobiles far exceeded supply, the Special provided an affordable way for American families to enjoy a modern postwar car.

This example has been refinished in red paint, its bench seats have been reupholstered in gray cloth, and the door trim was reupholstered in two-tone gray vinyl. A previous owner installed aftermarket chrome wheels, and the seller states that he had the starter and generator rebuilt.

This 1947 Buick Special Touring Sedan is now offered at no reserve with a clean Texas title in the owner’s name.

Highlights

  • Refinished in red paint

  • Reupholstered in gray cloth with two-tone gray vinyl door trim

  • 248ci Fireball straight-eight engine

  • 3-speed manual transmission with column-mounted shifter

  • Exterior sun visor

  • Rear wheel fender skirts

Factory Equipment

  • Automatic choke

  • Turn signals

  • Front and rear bumper guards

  • Hydraulic brakes

  • Independent front suspension with coil springs

  • Dual windshield wipers

  • Full instrumentation with round gauges

  • Heater

  • AM pushbutton radio

  • Clock

Modifications

  • Refinished in red

  • Bench seats reupholstered in gray cloth

  • Door trim reupholstered in two-tone gray vinyl with carpet along the bottom edge

  • Aftermarket chrome wheels

Service

The seller states that the starter and generator were rebuilt during his ownership.

Known Imperfections

  • Cosmetic imperfections and paint flaws

  • Chrome wheels have rust spots

  • Some rust on door sills

  • Steering wheel is cracked and missing pieces

  • Radio and clock are inoperable

  • Wear to interior materials consistent with age and mileage

Ownership History

The current owner of this 1947 Buick Special Sedan acquired it in 2024 and titled it in July 2026.

Included Items

  • Floor mats

Additional Information

The seller states, “I purchased the vehicle a little over two years ago, and from my experience the odometer cable does not function. I purchased the car from the original owner. It's been painted at least once and the interior has been renewed as well. The driveline, engine, and transmission are the original components. I had the starter and generator rebuilt. It runs fine but needs work from an experienced classic car mechanic to keep up with things that might need service in the future.”

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1947 Buick Series 40 Special Sedan · No reserve

Sold to
Gr_3hpoi2
Gr_3hpoi2
$3,650
Seller
MM_4pgux9
MM_4pgux9
EndedOct 12, 2026 at 6:55 PM UTC
Bids12
Views10,167

Comments & bids

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Gr_3hpoi2's avatar
Gr_3hpoi2
Oct 9 at 5:33 PM
$3,150bid placed 
TM_ilaas2's avatar
TM_ilaas2
Oct 9 at 3:48 AM
$2,850bid placed 
KCShayne's avatar
KCShayne
Oct 9 at 3:18 AM
$2,750bid placed 
Gr_3hpoi2's avatar
Gr_3hpoi2
Oct 8 at 12:46 PM
$2,650bid placed 
MB_uuii9q's avatar
MB_uuii9q
Oct 8 at 3:28 AM
$2,400bid placed 
KCShayne's avatar
KCShayne
Oct 8 at 2:32 AM
$2,222bid placed 
Gr_3hpoi2's avatar
Gr_3hpoi2
Oct 7 at 12:39 AM
$2,050bid placed 
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jm_gqle76
Oct 6 at 2:01 AM
$1,600bid placed 
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GilbertBaca
Oct 5 at 9:42 PM
$1,500bid placed 
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ES_75hbnt
Oct 1 at 2:56 AM
$1,100bid placed 
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Pirlo68
Sep 29 at 2:15 AM
$1,000bid placed 
Phatddy's avatar
Phatddy
Sep 28 at 5:20 PM
$500bid placed 

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