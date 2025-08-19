Description

One of the first post-World War II vehicles manufactured by Dodge, the D24 Series was introduced in 1946 and remained in production until 1949. Offered in both a DeLuxe and a dressier Custom DeLuxe, the D24 was available as a four-door sedan, two-door coupe, and two-door sedan.

Before automatic transmissions were commonplace, various manufacturers experimented with stepping stones between manual and automatic transmissions. For Dodge, the answer came in the form of the "Fluid Drive" transmission, a semi-automatic design that both prevented stalling and reduced the effort required to operate a vehicle. Unlike a manual transmission where the clutch must be depressed before coming to a stop, a vehicle with Fluid Drive can simply be left in gear at a stop. Clutching is only required to change between gears. This was a huge advantage in heavy traffic, and it gave Dodge a new marketing edge.

This 1946 Dodge Custom DeLuxe is finished in a burgundy and cream two-tone, and features fog lamps and an exterior sun visor. The cabin is finished in red and tan, with both front and rear bench seats. Its chrome-lined Custom DeLuxe dash is equipped with a heater, and AM radio, and a clock. Power comes from a 230ci inline-six cylinder engine and this vehicle has been converted from 6-volt to 12-volt electrical.

The car was built at Dodge's Detroit factory and was acquired by the seller in 2021. It has been modified with an electric fuel pump.

This 1946 Dodge Custom DeLuxe is now offered with a clean Massachusetts title in the seller’s name calling it a 1946 Dodge Deluxe D24.

Highlights

230ci inline-six cylinder engine

3-speed semi-automatic Fluid Drive transmission

Two-tone burgundy and cream exterior finish

Exterior sun visor

Factory Equipment

Hubcaps with trim rings

Steel wheels

Fog lamps

Heater

Bench seat

Clock

Modifications

Electric fuel pump

12-volt electrical system conversion

Known Imperfections

Paint blemishes

Interior wear

Pitting on chrome

Ownership History

The seller acquired this Dodge in 2021.

Additional Information

The seller states, "The car has under 35K original miles i'm the 2nd owner clear title in hand. 3-speed manual on the tree, Fluid Drive. "I have replaced the gas tank and all fuel lines, new drum brakes, new master cylinder, added an electric fuel pump, signal lights, new headliner and door panels, new floor and rocker panels. No rust."