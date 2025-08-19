1946 Dodge Custom DeLuxe 2-Door Sedan

1 day
$4,500
1946 Dodge Custom DeLuxe 2-Door Sedan
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Ending Mon, Nov 02 at 8:00 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN30742513
Mileage indicated34,250 Miles TMU
LocationSeekonk, Massachusetts
Engine230ci I6
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleSedan
Exterior colorBurgundy
Interior colorRed

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Description

One of the first post-World War II vehicles manufactured by Dodge, the D24 Series was introduced in 1946 and remained in production until 1949. Offered in both a DeLuxe and a dressier Custom DeLuxe, the D24 was available as a four-door sedan, two-door coupe, and two-door sedan.

Before automatic transmissions were commonplace, various manufacturers experimented with stepping stones between manual and automatic transmissions. For Dodge, the answer came in the form of the "Fluid Drive" transmission, a semi-automatic design that both prevented stalling and reduced the effort required to operate a vehicle. Unlike a manual transmission where the clutch must be depressed before coming to a stop, a vehicle with Fluid Drive can simply be left in gear at a stop. Clutching is only required to change between gears. This was a huge advantage in heavy traffic, and it gave Dodge a new marketing edge.

This 1946 Dodge Custom DeLuxe is finished in a burgundy and cream two-tone, and features fog lamps and an exterior sun visor. The cabin is finished in red and tan, with both front and rear bench seats. Its chrome-lined Custom DeLuxe dash is equipped with a heater, and AM radio, and a clock. Power comes from a 230ci inline-six cylinder engine and this vehicle has been converted from 6-volt to 12-volt electrical.

The car was built at Dodge's Detroit factory and was acquired by the seller in 2021. It has been modified with an electric fuel pump.

This 1946 Dodge Custom DeLuxe is now offered with a clean Massachusetts title in the seller’s name calling it a 1946 Dodge Deluxe D24.

Highlights

  • 230ci inline-six cylinder engine

  • 3-speed semi-automatic Fluid Drive transmission

  • Two-tone burgundy and cream exterior finish

  • Exterior sun visor

Factory Equipment

  • Hubcaps with trim rings

  • Steel wheels

  • Fog lamps

  • Heater

  • Bench seat

  • Clock

Modifications

  • Electric fuel pump

  • 12-volt electrical system conversion

Known Imperfections

  • Paint blemishes

  • Interior wear

  • Pitting on chrome

Ownership History

The seller acquired this Dodge in 2021.

Additional Information

The seller states, "The car has under 35K original miles i'm the 2nd owner clear title in hand. 3-speed manual on the tree, Fluid Drive. "I have replaced the gas tank and all fuel lines, new drum brakes, new master cylinder, added an electric fuel pump, signal lights, new headliner and door panels, new floor and rocker panels. No rust."

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1946 Dodge Custom DeLuxe 2-Door Sedan

Current bid
RodneyR
RodneyR
$4,500
Seller
DH_mwuos4
DH_mwuos4
EndingMon, Nov 02 at 8:00 PM UTC
Bids7
Views2,105

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