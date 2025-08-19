Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Snook’s Dream Cars is a multi-generational collection of cars that started when Bill and his son Jeff restored a 1929 Model A Ford in 1963. The collection grew into a public museum serving Bowling Green, OH over the last two decades, with an emphasis on keeping the cars road-worthy and regularly enjoyed. Their in-house service gained local reputation for high-quality service, keeping classics on the road in their best condition possible. Hagerty Marketplace is proud to present Snook's Dream Cars Collection, offered entirely without reserve.

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Assembling the military "jeep" was one of Ford’s contributions to the “Arsenal of Democracy.” Built to exacting U.S. Army standard-pattern specifications alongside its Willys counterpart, Ford's manufacturing expertise allowed rapid, high-volume production of this rugged, purpose-built off-roader, which became indispensable to Allied forces during World War II.

Its compact Willys four-cylinder "Go Devil" engine delivered dependable low-end torque ideal for traversing rough terrain, paired with a three-speed manual transmission and a two-speed transfer case that enabled genuine four-wheel-drive capability. The simple body was engineered for easy field maintenance, with a flat hood suited for makeshift repairs or even map tables. Distinctive Ford "F" script stamped into the frame rails remains a key to identifying genuine GPW production.

This GPW jeep was purchased by Bill Snook in 1993. He decorated it to replicate the jeep he drove in the motor pool during his Army service in World War II. Painted in a flat olive drab hue, it’s numbered 97X/HQ11 to designate the 97th Infantry Division Headquarters and the 11th vehicle in the headquarters roster.

Though has been driven infrequently and largely been displayed in Snook's personal museum, this Ford GPW has had fuel, braking, and cooling system work performed in preparation for the sale.

This 1942 Ford GPW is now represented at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist with a clean Ohio title in the name of the current owner.

Highlights

Offered from the Snook’s Dream Cars Collection

Willys 134ci (2.2L) L-head “Go Devil” inline-four

3-speed manual transmission with 2-speed transfer case

Outfitted with military accessories

Factory Equipment

Selectable four-wheel drive

Folding windshield

Blackout driving lights

Fold-down tailgate with rear-mounted spare tire mount

Flat, low-profile hood usable as a field table

Servicing & Documentation

Receipts dating to 1993 are included with the sale

August 2026: Oil and filter service Water pump and coolant replaced Brake master cylinder replaced Fuel filter and fuel pump replaced Battery and spark plugs replaced



Known Imperfections

No canvas top or passenger seat cushions

Tires are very old

Odometer is inoperable

Ownership History

This 1942 Ford GPW is offered from the Snook’s Dream Cars Collection

Included Items

Various manuals

Ford GPW parts book

Jerrycan

Shovel

Axe

Additional Information

The seller states, “It is painted in the flat Olive Drab color as original. It is decorated 97X / HQ11 to designate the 97th Infantry Division Headquarters and the 11th vehicle in the headquarters roster. A jerry can is secured in a rear bracket, and a shovel and axe are secured below the driver door opening. The top bows are existing, but the canvas top is missing.

“The interior is mostly as original. The driver seat has the original style canvas cushioned seat bottom and back, the passenger side has no cushions. All gauges and instruments are intact along with the dash mounted brass data plates.

“The 134ci, L-Head, 54hp engine starts and runs. The 3-speed manual transmission shifts through all gears. The original transfer case is installed.

“The 16” steel wheels have Coker 6.00-16 military style tires installed that are very old.”

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Blake Wingrove Phone: 616.822.8589 Email: bwingrove@hagerty.com