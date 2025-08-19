1941 Pontiac Torpedo 8 Streamliner Two-Door Sedan
Ending Mon, Sep 28 at 6:45 PM UTC
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Addenda and errata
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Description
Snook’s Dream Cars is a multi-generational collection of cars that started when Bill and his son Jeff restored a 1929 Model A Ford in 1963. The collection grew into a public museum serving Bowling Green, OH over the last two decades, with an emphasis on keeping the cars road-worthy and regularly enjoyed. Their in-house service gained local reputation for high-quality service, keeping classics on the road in their best condition possible. Hagerty Marketplace is proud to present Snook's Dream Cars Collection, offered entirely without reserve.
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OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The 1941 Pontiac lineup captured the sleek aerodynamic styling that defined a new era of American automotive design. The distinctive fastback roofline found on two- and four-door sedan models created a streamlined silhouette that conveyed motion even at rest. Built on Pontiac's innovative “Torpedo” chassis, the car benefited from a wider stance and lower center of gravity, providing improved ride quality and handling. Power came from Pontiac's dependable L-head 248.9ci inline-eight engine paired with a three-speed manual transmission.
This '41 Torpedo Streamliner Two-Door Sedan was purchased by Bill Snook in 1993 because it closely matched the Pontiac he owned as a newlywed in 1947. Prior to his ownership, the car had was refinished in base coat/clear coat paint replicating Garnet Red from the 1941 Pontiac paint catalog. Inside, beige corded wool upholstery blends with burgundy highlights, and the front seats protected by period-correct covers. Black carpeting has been added. The body-color dashboard features Art Deco-inspired trim, and a radio is fitted to the dash.
The car is reported to be driven about 2,200 under Snook's 33-year ownership.
This 1941 Pontiac Torpedo 8 Streamliner Two-Door Sedan is now represented at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist with a clean Ohio title in the name of the current owner.
Highlights
Offered from the Snook’s Dream Cars Collection
Distinctive fastback roofline
Finished in Garnet Red over the original beige corded wool upholstery
249ci Pontiac Silver Streak L-head straight-eight engine
Three-speed synchromesh manual transmission
Factory Equipment
Front & rear bumper wing guards
Super Deluxe radio
Heater/defroster
Cigar lighter
White sidewall tires
Wheel trim rings
Turn signals
The chassis number (P8JB41128) decodes as:
P – Pontiac Motor Division
8 – Equipped with the straight-eight engine
JB – Streamliner Torpedo series (B-body platform) for the 1941 model year
41128 – Sequential production number assigned at assembly
Servicing & Documentation
Service receipts dating to 1993 are included with the sale. Some highlights include:
June 2023: Battery replaced
December 2024: Bleed brakes; refresh coolant; remove spot light
October 2025: Oil service
Known Imperfections
Radio and interior courtesy light are inoperable
Interior wear as shown in the gallery
One broken exhaust manifold stud
Unpainted fasteners show corrosion
Ownership History
This 1941 Pontiac Torpedo 8 Sedan Coupe is offered from the Snook’s Dream Cars Collection.
Included Items
1941 Pontiac shop manual
1941 Pontiac sales brochures
Various 1941 Pontiac magazine ads
Tripp auxiliary lights
Spare tire and jack
Miscellaneous parts
Spare ignition key
Additional Information
The seller states, “The car was repainted at some point before purchase in base coat/clear coat to duplicate the original Garnet Red color. The all-steel body panels are solid and straight with good gaps.
“The original beige corded wool cloth upholstery is intact. The front seats have been protected by period correct seat covers. The dash is painted body color with deco inspired trim. All gauges, instruments, and controls are operational. Black carpeting has been installed.
“The 249ci, 103hp, straight 8-cylinder engine starts easily, idles well, and runs strong on the road. The column mounted 3-speed transmission shifts as expected.
“The 16" steel wheels are painted body color and trimmed with the optional chrome trim rings, and Pontiac embossed hubcaps. The Coker 650R16 wide whitewall tires were new in 2017 with only 1,000 miles since. The 4-wheel hydraulic drum brakes were serviced in 2024.”
A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Contact: Blake Wingrove Phone: 616.822.8589 Email: bwingrove@hagerty.com
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.