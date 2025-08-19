Description

Snook’s Dream Cars is a multi-generational collection of cars that started when Bill and his son Jeff restored a 1929 Model A Ford in 1963. The collection grew into a public museum serving Bowling Green, OH over the last two decades, with an emphasis on keeping the cars road-worthy and regularly enjoyed. Their in-house service gained local reputation for high-quality service, keeping classics on the road in their best condition possible. Hagerty Marketplace is proud to present Snook's Dream Cars Collection, offered entirely without reserve.

* * *

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1941 Pontiac lineup captured the sleek aerodynamic styling that defined a new era of American automotive design. The distinctive fastback roofline found on two- and four-door sedan models created a streamlined silhouette that conveyed motion even at rest. Built on Pontiac's innovative “Torpedo” chassis, the car benefited from a wider stance and lower center of gravity, providing improved ride quality and handling. Power came from Pontiac's dependable L-head 248.9ci inline-eight engine paired with a three-speed manual transmission.

This '41 Torpedo Streamliner Two-Door Sedan was purchased by Bill Snook in 1993 because it closely matched the Pontiac he owned as a newlywed in 1947. Prior to his ownership, the car had was refinished in base coat/clear coat paint replicating Garnet Red from the 1941 Pontiac paint catalog. Inside, beige corded wool upholstery blends with burgundy highlights, and the front seats protected by period-correct covers. Black carpeting has been added. The body-color dashboard features Art Deco-inspired trim, and a radio is fitted to the dash.

The car is reported to be driven about 2,200 under Snook's 33-year ownership.

This 1941 Pontiac Torpedo 8 Streamliner Two-Door Sedan is now represented at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist with a clean Ohio title in the name of the current owner.

Highlights

Offered from the Snook’s Dream Cars Collection

Distinctive fastback roofline

Finished in Garnet Red over the original beige corded wool upholstery

249ci Pontiac Silver Streak L-head straight-eight engine

Three-speed synchromesh manual transmission

Factory Equipment

Front & rear bumper wing guards

Super Deluxe radio

Heater/defroster

Cigar lighter

White sidewall tires

Wheel trim rings

Turn signals

The chassis number (P8JB41128) decodes as: P – Pontiac Motor Division 8 – Equipped with the straight-eight engine JB – Streamliner Torpedo series (B-body platform) for the 1941 model year 41128 – Sequential production number assigned at assembly



Servicing & Documentation

Service receipts dating to 1993 are included with the sale. Some highlights include:

June 2023 : Battery replaced

December 2024 : Bleed brakes; refresh coolant; remove spot light

October 2025: Oil service

Known Imperfections

Radio and interior courtesy light are inoperable

Interior wear as shown in the gallery

One broken exhaust manifold stud

Unpainted fasteners show corrosion

Ownership History

This 1941 Pontiac Torpedo 8 Sedan Coupe is offered from the Snook’s Dream Cars Collection.

Included Items

1941 Pontiac shop manual

1941 Pontiac sales brochures

Various 1941 Pontiac magazine ads

Tripp auxiliary lights

Spare tire and jack

Miscellaneous parts

Spare ignition key

Additional Information

The seller states, “The car was repainted at some point before purchase in base coat/clear coat to duplicate the original Garnet Red color. The all-steel body panels are solid and straight with good gaps.

“The original beige corded wool cloth upholstery is intact. The front seats have been protected by period correct seat covers. The dash is painted body color with deco inspired trim. All gauges, instruments, and controls are operational. Black carpeting has been installed.

“The 249ci, 103hp, straight 8-cylinder engine starts easily, idles well, and runs strong on the road. The column mounted 3-speed transmission shifts as expected.

“The 16" steel wheels are painted body color and trimmed with the optional chrome trim rings, and Pontiac embossed hubcaps. The Coker 650R16 wide whitewall tires were new in 2017 with only 1,000 miles since. The 4-wheel hydraulic drum brakes were serviced in 2024.”

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Blake Wingrove Phone: 616.822.8589 Email: bwingrove@hagerty.com