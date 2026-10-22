Auction ended.

23-Years-Owned 1941 Ford Super Deluxe Convertible

Sold for on 10/22/26
Result
23-Years-Owned 1941 Ford Super Deluxe Convertible
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (55)

Ended Oct 22, 2026 at 7:10 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN186341637
Mileage indicated1,900 Miles TMU
LocationConowingo, Maryland
EngineFlathead V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorBlack
Interior colorRed

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Description

On the heels of the successful 1940 Ford Deluxe, which accounted for over 50% of Ford's total 1940 sales, Ford introduced the 1941 Super Deluxe as a new and improved version of their most popular car. Following in the footsteps of the 1940 model, once again the 1941 Ford Super Deluxe accounted for over 50% of Ford's total sales. A car that anyone could enjoy, the Super Deluxe was offered as both a two and four door sedan, convertible, business coupe, wagon, and even as a delivery sedan. As compared to 1940, the 1941 model offered integrated running boards, a larger wheelbase, and a distinct new grille design.

This 1941 Ford Super Deluxe convertible is powered by a Flathead V8 fitted with Offenhauser finned heads, an electric cooling system, and a pair of two-barrel carburetors, which is hooked up to a 3-speed manual transmission. It is finished in black with a white power convertible top and has a red interior, and the car's electrical system has been converted to 12-volt.

The seller acquired this Ford convertible in 2003 and approximately 20 years ago, they overhauled the car and its V8 engine.

This 1941 Ford Super Deluxe Convertible is now offered with a clean Maryland title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Flathead V8

  • Refurbished circa 2006

  • 3-speed manual transmission

  • Power convertible top

  • 12-volt electrical conversion

Factory Equipment

  • Running boards

  • Fender skirts

  • AM radio

  • Bumperettes

  • White wall tires

Modifications

  • Dual exhaust with chrome tips

  • Offenhauser finned aluminum heads

  • Two two-barrel carburetors

  • Electric cooling fan

  • Dual A-pillar spotlights

Known Imperfections

  • Wear consistent with an older restoration

  • Dents and dings

  • Paint scratches

  • The convertible top is coming unglued in some places

  • Interior wear

Ownership History

The seller acquired this vehicle in 2003.

Additional Information

The leading "1" on the serial number stamping on the frame is difficult to read. Please refer to the photos that are shown in the gallery.

The seller states, "The car was restored about 20 years ago. Interior is all redone. Everything works as it should. Runs and drives really good. Flathead V8 was rebuilt about 20 years ago. Rebuilt motor has approximately 1800 miles on it."

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

23-Years-Owned 1941 Ford Super Deluxe Convertible

Sold to
LT_hj3sym
LT_hj3sym
$16,050
Seller
Oldcar48
Oldcar48
EndedOct 22, 2026 at 7:10 PM UTC
Bids30
Views7,669

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