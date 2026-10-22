Description

On the heels of the successful 1940 Ford Deluxe, which accounted for over 50% of Ford's total 1940 sales, Ford introduced the 1941 Super Deluxe as a new and improved version of their most popular car. Following in the footsteps of the 1940 model, once again the 1941 Ford Super Deluxe accounted for over 50% of Ford's total sales. A car that anyone could enjoy, the Super Deluxe was offered as both a two and four door sedan, convertible, business coupe, wagon, and even as a delivery sedan. As compared to 1940, the 1941 model offered integrated running boards, a larger wheelbase, and a distinct new grille design.

This 1941 Ford Super Deluxe convertible is powered by a Flathead V8 fitted with Offenhauser finned heads, an electric cooling system, and a pair of two-barrel carburetors, which is hooked up to a 3-speed manual transmission. It is finished in black with a white power convertible top and has a red interior, and the car's electrical system has been converted to 12-volt.

The seller acquired this Ford convertible in 2003 and approximately 20 years ago, they overhauled the car and its V8 engine.

This 1941 Ford Super Deluxe Convertible is now offered with a clean Maryland title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Flathead V8

Refurbished circa 2006

3-speed manual transmission

Power convertible top

12-volt electrical conversion

Factory Equipment

Running boards

Fender skirts

AM radio

Bumperettes

White wall tires

Modifications

Dual exhaust with chrome tips

Offenhauser finned aluminum heads

Two two-barrel carburetors

Electric cooling fan

Dual A-pillar spotlights

Known Imperfections

Wear consistent with an older restoration

Dents and dings

Paint scratches

The convertible top is coming unglued in some places

Interior wear

Ownership History

The seller acquired this vehicle in 2003.

Additional Information

The leading "1" on the serial number stamping on the frame is difficult to read. Please refer to the photos that are shown in the gallery.

The seller states, "The car was restored about 20 years ago. Interior is all redone. Everything works as it should. Runs and drives really good. Flathead V8 was rebuilt about 20 years ago. Rebuilt motor has approximately 1800 miles on it."