Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced for 1940 as part of Pontiac’s streamlined prewar lineup, the Deluxe Eight combined Art Deco-influenced styling with the smooth performance of Pontiac’s L-head straight-eight engine. Available in a variety of body styles, the Sport Coupe featured a distinctive fastback profile and was positioned as one of the division’s more stylish offerings.

This unusual example was converted at some point in its history from a Sport Coupe into a pickup configuration, creating a one-of-a-kind period-style utility vehicle. The car is powered by an L-head straight-eight paired with a three-speed column-shift manual transmission. Heavily worn inside and out, the car features an International tailgate, a 12-volt electrical conversion, later bucket seats with lap belts, and more.

This modified 1940 Pontiac Deluxe Eight Sport Coupe is now offered at no reserve with spare parts, a factory shop manual, and a clean Washington State title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Pontiac Deluxe Eight Sport Coupe converted to pickup configuration

L-head straight-eight paired with a 3-speed manual transmission

Patina finish inside and out

Take-off and spare parts included

Factory Equipment

Sport Coupe body

Mechanical fuel system

Steel body construction

Front and rear bumpers

Split windshield

Running boards

Brightwork trim

Modifications

Converted to pickup/light-delivery configuration

International tailgate

Electrical system converted to 12 volts

Later bucket seats installed with lap belts added

Known Imperfections

Glass, trim, lighting equipment, bodywork, and interior components show age-related wear

Corrosion, dents, scratches, paint fade, oxidation, and patina visible throughout

Rust-through present in portions of the floors and bodywork

No turn signals or brake lights installed

Servicing

From the seller: “My late father performed work on the steering and braking systems during our family's ownership. While I do not have documentation detailing the exact scope or dates of the repairs, the car currently runs, drives, shifts, steers, and stops.”

Ownership History

From the seller: “ This 1940 Pontiac Deluxe Eight began life as a Sport Coupe, identified by its Fisher body tag as Style 40-2827. At some point in its history, the rear body was converted into a pickup/light-delivery configuration, giving the car a very unusual period-built appearance. It retains its Pontiac straight-eight engine and three-speed column-shift manual transmission. Engine number 8-202288 is stamped on the engine and is also the identification number shown on the title. Family history from my late father suggests the pickup conversion may date to the WWII era and may have been related to fuel-rationing or commercial use, although I have no documentation to confirm that story.

A longtime friend of my father’s who is a mechanic told me that my father completely rebuilt the engine during his ownership, though I do not have documentation to support that work. The car was also converted to a 12-volt electrical system years ago, but I would not describe it as a polished or professionally completed conversion. The battery is concealed beneath the seat, and the electrical system shows evidence of modifications over time, including unidentified switches and unused wiring pigtails. Despite its unconventional setup, the car runs, drives, shifts, steers, and stops properly.”

Included Items

Collection of take-off and spare parts

1940 Pontiac factory shop manual

Additional Information

This '40 Pontiac is titled using its engine number stamping, which can be seen in the gallery.