1940 Packard One Twenty Convertible Coupe
Ending Mon, Sep 28 at 6:15 PM UTC
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Description
Snook’s Dream Cars is a multi-generational collection of cars that started when Bill and his son Jeff restored a 1929 Model A Ford in 1963. The collection grew into a public museum serving Bowling Green, OH over the last two decades, with an emphasis on keeping the cars road-worthy and regularly enjoyed. Their in-house service gained local reputation for high-quality service, keeping classics on the road in their best condition possible. Hagerty Marketplace is proud to present Snook's Dream Cars Collection, offered entirely without reserve.
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OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The 1940 Packard One Twenty Convertible Coupe embodied Packard at the height of its prewar prestige, offering true elegance at an attainable price point.
The One Twenty was introduced in 1935 to broaden Packard’s customer base without diluting the brand’s reputation for meticulous engineering and refined ride quality. By 1940, styling updates included a more integrated front fascia and sealed-beam headlights, giving the car a modern, streamlined face. Power came from Packard’s smooth-running straight-eight engine, renowned for its whisper-quiet operation and torque delivery, paired with a three-speed manual transmission that could be optioned with overdrive.
The convertible body style showcased Packard’s attention to structural rigidity, while the power-operated top was both convenient and luxurious. Interior appointments, including quality wool broadcloth or optional leather, underscored Packard’s “Ask the Man Who Owns One” reputation for durability and craftsmanship. This convertible exemplified why Packard remained one of America's most respected independent luxury automakers heading into the 1940s.
This example was purchased by Bill Snook in 1990, and refurbished over the next three years with a repaint in original Miami Sand, a rebuilt engine and suspension, replaced trim, and re-chromed parts. In 1994, Bill and Jeff Snook took it on a 700-mile segment of the Great American Race from South Bend, Indiana, to the finish line in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, traveling mostly two-lane roads.
2,000 miles later in 2016, additional refurbishments were done including re-woodgraining the dash, re-chroming the garnish moldings, reupholstering the brown leather front seats, reinstalling a new convertible top, and adding new carpets. More recently, the convertible top cylinders have been replaced with hydraulic units and the radiator has been rebuilt.
This 1940 Packard One Twenty Convertible Coupe is now offered at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist with a clean Ohio title in the current owner's name.
Highlights
Offered from the Snook’s Dream Cars Collection
Refinished in Miami Sand with brown leather upholstery
Power tan convertible top
16” wheels painted body color and wearing whitewall tires
#306615 282ci inline 8 factory rated when new at 120 hp
3-speed manual transmission with overdrive
Saf-T-Flex independent front suspension
Factory Equipment
Convertible styling
Sealed beam headlights
Chrome wheel trim rings and full wheel covers
Whitewall tires
Dual side mounts
Hydraulic brakes
Woodgrain dashboard with full instrumentation
Heater and clock
Modifications
Convertible top cylinders converted to hydraulic from original vacuum
Turn signals added
Electric cooling fan installed
Servicing & Documentation
Per the seller’s records, the following service has been done recently:
October 2025: Brake fluid flushed, oil and filter changed, chassis lubed
November 2024: Clutch and throwout bearing replaced
August 2024: Radiator rebuilt
Known Imperfections
Imperfections in 35-year-old paint
Passenger side running board rubber is delaminating
Surface rust on exhaust system and unpainted fasteners
Tire date codes are 2014, less then 1,000 miles
Heater and clock inoperable
Images detailing the condition of the 1940 Packard One Twenty are presented in the gallery
Ownership History
This 1940 Packard One Twenty is offered from the Snook’s Dream Cars Collection
Included Items
Owner’s manual
Service manual
Carpeted floor mat set
Maintenance records from 1990-present
Additional Information
The seller states, "This Packard was purchased by Bill Snook in 1990. Over the next 3 years it was refurbished with a repaint in its original “Miami Sand” color, engine rebuilt, parts re-chromed, trim replaced, and the suspension rebuilt."
"In 1994, once refurbished, Bill and Jeff Snook entered it in a segment of the Great American Race from South Bend, IN to the finish line in Wilks-Barre, PA traveling mostly 2-lane roads over 700 miles through small town AmericaThe Miami Sand color paint is in nice shiny condition, but the 35-year-old repaint shows some slight wear, scratches, chips, and cracks. The all-steel body is straight and true, with good gaps. The tan Stayfast convertible top was new in 2016 and is still in like new condition including the top cover."
"The brown leather front seats were reupholstered in 2016 and are in very nice condition. The carpeting was replaced at the same time along with re-wooding graining the dash, and re-chroming the garnish moldings. The rear jump-seats and door panels are older, but in good condition. The wood grained steel dash and chrome garnishes were redone 10 years ago and are still in great condition. All gauges/instruments are intact and working."
"The correct 282ci 120hp inline 8-cylinder engine was rebuilt in 1990 with only 5,500 miles since. The factory 3-speed manual transmission shifts fine and the overdrive works. The clutch and TO bearing was recently replaced."
"The 16” steel wheels are painted matching body color. The Packard logo hubcaps and stainless trim rings are in good condition. The Firestone Deluxe Champion 6.5-16 wide whitewall tires were new in 2014 with less than 1,000 miles since."
A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Contact: Blake Wingrove Phone: 616.822.8589 Email: bwingrove@hagerty.com
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.