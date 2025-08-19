Description

Snook’s Dream Cars is a multi-generational collection of cars that started when Bill and his son Jeff restored a 1929 Model A Ford in 1963. The collection grew into a public museum serving Bowling Green, OH over the last two decades, with an emphasis on keeping the cars road-worthy and regularly enjoyed. Their in-house service gained local reputation for high-quality service, keeping classics on the road in their best condition possible. Hagerty Marketplace is proud to present Snook's Dream Cars Collection, offered entirely without reserve.

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OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1940 Packard One Twenty Convertible Coupe embodied Packard at the height of its prewar prestige, offering true elegance at an attainable price point.

The One Twenty was introduced in 1935 to broaden Packard’s customer base without diluting the brand’s reputation for meticulous engineering and refined ride quality. By 1940, styling updates included a more integrated front fascia and sealed-beam headlights, giving the car a modern, streamlined face. Power came from Packard’s smooth-running straight-eight engine, renowned for its whisper-quiet operation and torque delivery, paired with a three-speed manual transmission that could be optioned with overdrive.

The convertible body style showcased Packard’s attention to structural rigidity, while the power-operated top was both convenient and luxurious. Interior appointments, including quality wool broadcloth or optional leather, underscored Packard’s “Ask the Man Who Owns One” reputation for durability and craftsmanship. This convertible exemplified why Packard remained one of America's most respected independent luxury automakers heading into the 1940s.

This example was purchased by Bill Snook in 1990, and refurbished over the next three years with a repaint in original Miami Sand, a rebuilt engine and suspension, replaced trim, and re-chromed parts. In 1994, Bill and Jeff Snook took it on a 700-mile segment of the Great American Race from South Bend, Indiana, to the finish line in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, traveling mostly two-lane roads.

2,000 miles later in 2016, additional refurbishments were done including re-woodgraining the dash, re-chroming the garnish moldings, reupholstering the brown leather front seats, reinstalling a new convertible top, and adding new carpets. More recently, the convertible top cylinders have been replaced with hydraulic units and the radiator has been rebuilt.

This 1940 Packard One Twenty Convertible Coupe is now offered at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist with a clean Ohio title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

Offered from the Snook’s Dream Cars Collection

Refinished in Miami Sand with brown leather upholstery

Power tan convertible top

16” wheels painted body color and wearing whitewall tires

#306615 282ci inline 8 factory rated when new at 120 hp

3-speed manual transmission with overdrive

Saf-T-Flex independent front suspension

Factory Equipment

Convertible styling

Sealed beam headlights

Chrome wheel trim rings and full wheel covers

Whitewall tires

Dual side mounts

Hydraulic brakes

Woodgrain dashboard with full instrumentation

Heater and clock

Modifications

Convertible top cylinders converted to hydraulic from original vacuum

Turn signals added

Electric cooling fan installed

Servicing & Documentation

Per the seller’s records, the following service has been done recently: October 2025 : Brake fluid flushed, oil and filter changed, chassis lubed November 2024: Clutch and throwout bearing replaced August 2024: Radiator rebuilt



Known Imperfections

Imperfections in 35-year-old paint

Passenger side running board rubber is delaminating

Surface rust on exhaust system and unpainted fasteners

Tire date codes are 2014, less then 1,000 miles

Heater and clock inoperable

Images detailing the condition of the 1940 Packard One Twenty are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

This 1940 Packard One Twenty is offered from the Snook’s Dream Cars Collection

Included Items

Owner’s manual

Service manual

Carpeted floor mat set

Maintenance records from 1990-present

Additional Information

The seller states, "This Packard was purchased by Bill Snook in 1990. Over the next 3 years it was refurbished with a repaint in its original “Miami Sand” color, engine rebuilt, parts re-chromed, trim replaced, and the suspension rebuilt."

"In 1994, once refurbished, Bill and Jeff Snook entered it in a segment of the Great American Race from South Bend, IN to the finish line in Wilks-Barre, PA traveling mostly 2-lane roads over 700 miles through small town AmericaThe Miami Sand color paint is in nice shiny condition, but the 35-year-old repaint shows some slight wear, scratches, chips, and cracks. The all-steel body is straight and true, with good gaps. The tan Stayfast convertible top was new in 2016 and is still in like new condition including the top cover."

"The brown leather front seats were reupholstered in 2016 and are in very nice condition. The carpeting was replaced at the same time along with re-wooding graining the dash, and re-chroming the garnish moldings. The rear jump-seats and door panels are older, but in good condition. The wood grained steel dash and chrome garnishes were redone 10 years ago and are still in great condition. All gauges/instruments are intact and working."

"The correct 282ci 120hp inline 8-cylinder engine was rebuilt in 1990 with only 5,500 miles since. The factory 3-speed manual transmission shifts fine and the overdrive works. The clutch and TO bearing was recently replaced."

"The 16” steel wheels are painted matching body color. The Packard logo hubcaps and stainless trim rings are in good condition. The Firestone Deluxe Champion 6.5-16 wide whitewall tires were new in 2014 with less than 1,000 miles since."

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Blake Wingrove Phone: 616.822.8589 Email: bwingrove@hagerty.com