1940 Packard One Twenty Convertible Coupe

Snook's Dream Cars
No reserve
4 days
$33,150
1940 Packard One Twenty Convertible Coupe
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (179)

Ending Mon, Sep 28 at 6:15 PM UTC

Seller
A Broad Arrow Auctions Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the owner of this vehicle. Broad Arrow Auctions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Chassis/VIN13992189
Mileage indicated12,600 Miles TMU
LocationBowling Green , Ohio
Engine282 Inline Eight
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorMiami Sand
Interior colorBrown

Recommended services

Hagerty Insurance

Exceptional classic and collector car insurance coverage—for less.

Get a quote

Addenda and errata

  • Please note YouTube videos have been added.

Video gallery

1940 Packard One Twenty Convertible Top Operation
Play
1940 Packard One Twenty Convertible Coupe Walk Around
Play
1940 Packard One Twenty Convertible Coupe Test Drive
Play

Description

Snook’s Dream Cars is a multi-generational collection of cars that started when Bill and his son Jeff restored a 1929 Model A Ford in 1963. The collection grew into a public museum serving Bowling Green, OH over the last two decades, with an emphasis on keeping the cars road-worthy and regularly enjoyed. Their in-house service gained local reputation for high-quality service, keeping classics on the road in their best condition possible. Hagerty Marketplace is proud to present Snook's Dream Cars Collection, offered entirely without reserve.

* * *

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1940 Packard One Twenty Convertible Coupe embodied Packard at the height of its prewar prestige, offering true elegance at an attainable price point.

The One Twenty was introduced in 1935 to broaden Packard’s customer base without diluting the brand’s reputation for meticulous engineering and refined ride quality. By 1940, styling updates included a more integrated front fascia and sealed-beam headlights, giving the car a modern, streamlined face. Power came from Packard’s smooth-running straight-eight engine, renowned for its whisper-quiet operation and torque delivery, paired with a three-speed manual transmission that could be optioned with overdrive.

The convertible body style showcased Packard’s attention to structural rigidity, while the power-operated top was both convenient and luxurious. Interior appointments, including quality wool broadcloth or optional leather, underscored Packard’s “Ask the Man Who Owns One” reputation for durability and craftsmanship. This convertible exemplified why Packard remained one of America's most respected independent luxury automakers heading into the 1940s.

This example was purchased by Bill Snook in 1990, and refurbished over the next three years with a repaint in original Miami Sand, a rebuilt engine and suspension, replaced trim, and re-chromed parts. In 1994, Bill and Jeff Snook took it on a 700-mile segment of the Great American Race from South Bend, Indiana, to the finish line in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, traveling mostly two-lane roads.

2,000 miles later in 2016, additional refurbishments were done including re-woodgraining the dash, re-chroming the garnish moldings, reupholstering the brown leather front seats, reinstalling a new convertible top, and adding new carpets. More recently, the convertible top cylinders have been replaced with hydraulic units and the radiator has been rebuilt.

This 1940 Packard One Twenty Convertible Coupe is now offered at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist with a clean Ohio title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

  • Offered from the Snook’s Dream Cars Collection

  • Refinished in Miami Sand with brown leather upholstery

  • Power tan convertible top

  • 16” wheels painted body color and wearing whitewall tires

  • #306615 282ci inline 8 factory rated when new at 120 hp

  • 3-speed manual transmission with overdrive

  • Saf-T-Flex independent front suspension

Factory Equipment

  • Convertible styling

  • Sealed beam headlights

  • Chrome wheel trim rings and full wheel covers

  • Whitewall tires

  • Dual side mounts

  • Hydraulic brakes

  • Woodgrain dashboard with full instrumentation

  • Heater and clock

Modifications

  • Convertible top cylinders converted to hydraulic from original vacuum

  • Turn signals added

  • Electric cooling fan installed

Servicing & Documentation

  • Per the seller’s records, the following service has been done recently:

    • October 2025: Brake fluid flushed, oil and filter changed, chassis lubed

    • November 2024: Clutch and throwout bearing replaced

    • August 2024: Radiator rebuilt

Known Imperfections

  • Imperfections in 35-year-old paint

  • Passenger side running board rubber is delaminating

  • Surface rust on exhaust system and unpainted fasteners

  • Tire date codes are 2014, less then 1,000 miles

  • Heater and clock inoperable

  • Images detailing the condition of the 1940 Packard One Twenty are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

This 1940 Packard One Twenty is offered from the Snook’s Dream Cars Collection

Included Items

  • Owner’s manual

  • Service manual

  • Carpeted floor mat set

  • Maintenance records from 1990-present

Additional Information

The seller states, "This Packard was purchased by Bill Snook in 1990. Over the next 3 years it was refurbished with a repaint in its original “Miami Sand” color, engine rebuilt, parts re-chromed, trim replaced, and the suspension rebuilt."

"In 1994, once refurbished, Bill and Jeff Snook entered it in a segment of the Great American Race from South Bend, IN to the finish line in Wilks-Barre, PA traveling mostly 2-lane roads over 700 miles through small town AmericaThe Miami Sand color paint is in nice shiny condition, but the 35-year-old repaint shows some slight wear, scratches, chips, and cracks. The all-steel body is straight and true, with good gaps. The tan Stayfast convertible top was new in 2016 and is still in like new condition including the top cover."

"The brown leather front seats were reupholstered in 2016 and are in very nice condition. The carpeting was replaced at the same time along with re-wooding graining the dash, and re-chroming the garnish moldings. The rear jump-seats and door panels are older, but in good condition. The wood grained steel dash and chrome garnishes were redone 10 years ago and are still in great condition. All gauges/instruments are intact and working."

"The correct 282ci 120hp inline 8-cylinder engine was rebuilt in 1990 with only 5,500 miles since. The factory 3-speed manual transmission shifts fine and the overdrive works. The clutch and TO bearing was recently replaced."

"The 16” steel wheels are painted matching body color. The Packard logo hubcaps and stainless trim rings are in good condition. The Firestone Deluxe Champion 6.5-16 wide whitewall tires were new in 2014 with less than 1,000 miles since."

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Blake Wingrove Phone: 616.822.8589 Email: bwingrove@hagerty.com

Additional documents

Service History: 1940 Packard One Twenty Convertible Coupe

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1940 Packard One Twenty Convertible Coupe · No reserve

Current bid
Drbucklin
Drbucklin
$33,150
Seller
Bwingrove
Bwingrove
EndingMon, Sep 28 at 6:15 PM UTC
Bids25
Views7,800

Comments & bids

Please or Register to add comment

Drbucklin's avatar
Drbucklin
Sep 23 at 9:17 AM
$33,150bid placed 
Mattsconv's avatar
Mattsconv
Sep 20 at 1:18 PM
$32,900bid placed 
johnguehl_d3of's avatar
johnguehl_d3of
Sep 19 at 2:49 PM
$29,500bid placed 
ACS_yc7r's avatar
ACS_yc7r
Sep 19 at 2:13 PM
$28,000bid placed 
Mattsconv's avatar
Mattsconv
Sep 19 at 1:46 PM
$27,550bid placed 
Dorsea's avatar
Dorsea
Sep 19 at 12:09 AM
$25,500bid placed 
see2xu's avatar
see2xu
Sep 18 at 9:36 PM
$25,000bid placed 
Ray-l3z962vu's avatar
Ray-l3z962vu
Sep 18 at 2:56 AM
$18,000bid placed 
JohnPolansky_3rxe's avatar
JohnPolansky_3rxe
Sep 17 at 12:14 PM
$15,000bid placed 
who1's avatar
who1
Sep 17 at 2:08 AM
$11,500bid placed 
SR_i2c55i's avatar
SR_i2c55i
Sep 17 at 12:38 AM
$11,250bid placed 
JohnPolansky_3rxe's avatar
JohnPolansky_3rxe
Sep 16 at 6:39 PM
$11,000bid placed 
who1's avatar
who1
Sep 16 at 6:37 PM
$10,000bid placed 
Cstreet4's avatar
Cstreet4
Sep 16 at 4:55 PM
$9,500bid placed 
Tileman's avatar
Tileman
Sep 16 at 2:51 PM
$9,250bid placed 
who1's avatar
who1
Sep 16 at 2:47 PM
$9,000bid placed 
MB_5fafp2's avatar
MB_5fafp2
Sep 16 at 12:43 AM
$8,200bid placed 
KCShayne's avatar
KCShayne
Sep 15 at 10:31 PM
$7,777bid placed 
Dorsea's avatar
Dorsea
Sep 15 at 8:03 PM
$6,750bid placed 
brnc's avatar
brnc
Sep 15 at 6:43 PM
$6,500bid placed 
JW_pboj64's avatar
JW_pboj64
Sep 15 at 5:15 PM
$5,450bid placed 
MB_5fafp2's avatar
MB_5fafp2
Sep 14 at 9:13 PM
$5,200bid placed 
40t's avatar
40t
Sep 14 at 1:40 AM
$3,100bid placed 
FIGHT.TV's avatar
FIGHT.TV
Sep 13 at 11:48 PM
$3,000bid placed 
Jim-v2w12199's avatar
Jim-v2w12199
Sep 13 at 11:18 PM
$1,000bid placed 

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026