454-Powered 1940 Packard 110 Club Coupe Street Rod
Ended Oct 14, 2026 at 7:01 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Introduced as the entry-level model in Packard's 1940 lineup, the 110 helped broaden the marque's appeal by combining Packard styling and craftsmanship with a more accessible price point. The Club Coupe variant featured a sportier profile than the sedan models, with a shorter greenhouse, smaller quarter windows, and a sloping trunk lid while retaining the distinctive fenders and rear window design shared across the range.
This 1940 Packard 110 Club Coupe was acquired by the seller in 2010 out of a barn in Arkansas and subsequently modified into a street rod.
The car is powered by a bored-over and carbureted 454ci V8 fitted with forged internal components, which is paired with a 700R4 four-speed automatic transmission. Its steel body has been refinished in metallic maroon over tan vinyl upholstery, and notable features include 16-inch American Racing Torq Thrust wheels, custom chassis work, four-wheel disc brakes, rack-and-pinion steering, digital instrumentation, power-adjustable bucket seats, a nine-inch rear axle with Traction-Lok differential, and more as outlined below.
This modified 1940 Packard 110 Club Coupe is now offered at no reserve with a clean Virginia title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Steel 110 Club Coupe configuration
Bored-over 454ci V8 paired with a 4-speed 700R4 transmission
Finished in metallic maroon over tan vinyl upholstery
4-wheel disc brakes and rack-and-pinion steering
Modifications
According to the seller, the following modifications have been made:
Drivetrain:
V8 reportedly bored .030 over
Eagle forged steel cross-drilled crankshaft
Eagle connecting rods with full-floating pins and 7/16-inch ARP bolts
Speed-Pro forged dome pistons
Melling high-volume oil pump
Crane camshaft with high-performance lifters
Jet Stage II 800cfm Quadrajet carburetor
Polished air cleaner and valve covers
Dual exhaust system
Custom aluminum radiator
2,900-cfm electric cooling fan with adjustable temperature switch
700R4 4-speed automatic transmission with kevlar clutches and shift-improver kit
TCI Breakaway torque converter with 2,200- to 2,400-rpm stall speed
Currie 9-inch rear axle with Traction-Lok differential and 3.50:1 gearing
Steering & Suspension:
Mid-1980s IROC Camaro power 4-wheel disc brakes
1983 Lincoln Versailles power rack-and-pinion steering
1981 Camaro Z28 front end components
Exterior:
16" American Racing Torq Thrust wheels
Wink sideview mirrors
3rd brake light
Interior:
Power-adjustable bucket seats
Custom center console
Billet leather-wrapped steering wheel
Aluminum shift knob
Aftermarket pedals
Digital instrumentation
Kenwood stereo system
Servicing
According to the seller, the post-2010 refurbishment included building the 454ci V8 with forged internal components and performance upgrades, installing a custom engine cooling equipment, and modernizing the drivetrain, suspension, steering, and braking systems.
Known Imperfections
General cosmetic imperfections consistent with age since refurbishment
Photos of paint chips, scratches, and other blemishes in gallery
Tear present on the driver's seat upholstery
Transmission leak
Ownership History
The seller acquired this Packard in 2010, reportedly from a barn in Arkansas.
From the seller: "The vehicle had already been restored when we acquired it in 2010, although we do not know when the restoration was completed. I also have the original owner's manual, which remains in excellent condition. For full transparency, if the car sits for an extended period, a small amount of fluid may drip from the rear of the transmission."
Included Items
Full-size matching spare tire
Owner's manual
Jack
Additional Information
The Virginia title lists the Vehicle Identification Number as 13857340, while the serial number stamped on the car is I3857340.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.