Auction ended.

454-Powered 1940 Packard 110 Club Coupe Street Rod

No reserve
Sold for on 10/14/26
Result
454-Powered 1940 Packard 110 Club Coupe Street Rod
Gallery photo 1
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Ended Oct 14, 2026 at 7:01 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINI3857340
Mileage indicated12,700 Miles TMU
LocationLeesburg, Virginia
Engine454ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorMetallic Maroon
Interior colorTan

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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced as the entry-level model in Packard's 1940 lineup, the 110 helped broaden the marque's appeal by combining Packard styling and craftsmanship with a more accessible price point. The Club Coupe variant featured a sportier profile than the sedan models, with a shorter greenhouse, smaller quarter windows, and a sloping trunk lid while retaining the distinctive fenders and rear window design shared across the range.

This 1940 Packard 110 Club Coupe was acquired by the seller in 2010 out of a barn in Arkansas and subsequently modified into a street rod.

The car is powered by a bored-over and carbureted 454ci V8 fitted with forged internal components, which is paired with a 700R4 four-speed automatic transmission. Its steel body has been refinished in metallic maroon over tan vinyl upholstery, and notable features include 16-inch American Racing Torq Thrust wheels, custom chassis work, four-wheel disc brakes, rack-and-pinion steering, digital instrumentation, power-adjustable bucket seats, a nine-inch rear axle with Traction-Lok differential, and more as outlined below.

This modified 1940 Packard 110 Club Coupe is now offered at no reserve with a clean Virginia title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Steel 110 Club Coupe configuration

  • Bored-over 454ci V8 paired with a 4-speed 700R4 transmission

  • Finished in metallic maroon over tan vinyl upholstery

  • 4-wheel disc brakes and rack-and-pinion steering

Modifications

According to the seller, the following modifications have been made:

  • Drivetrain:

    • V8 reportedly bored .030 over

    • Eagle forged steel cross-drilled crankshaft

    • Eagle connecting rods with full-floating pins and 7/16-inch ARP bolts

    • Speed-Pro forged dome pistons

    • Melling high-volume oil pump

    • Crane camshaft with high-performance lifters

    • Jet Stage II 800cfm Quadrajet carburetor

    • Polished air cleaner and valve covers

    • Dual exhaust system

    • Custom aluminum radiator

    • 2,900-cfm electric cooling fan with adjustable temperature switch

    • 700R4 4-speed automatic transmission with kevlar clutches and shift-improver kit

    • TCI Breakaway torque converter with 2,200- to 2,400-rpm stall speed

    • Currie 9-inch rear axle with Traction-Lok differential and 3.50:1 gearing

  • Steering & Suspension:

    • Mid-1980s IROC Camaro power 4-wheel disc brakes

    • 1983 Lincoln Versailles power rack-and-pinion steering

    • 1981 Camaro Z28 front end components

  • Exterior:

    • 16" American Racing Torq Thrust wheels

    • Wink sideview mirrors

    • 3rd brake light

  • Interior:

    • Power-adjustable bucket seats

    • Custom center console

    • Billet leather-wrapped steering wheel

    • Aluminum shift knob

    • Aftermarket pedals

    • Digital instrumentation

    • Kenwood stereo system

Servicing

According to the seller, the post-2010 refurbishment included building the 454ci V8 with forged internal components and performance upgrades, installing a custom engine cooling equipment, and modernizing the drivetrain, suspension, steering, and braking systems.

Known Imperfections

  • General cosmetic imperfections consistent with age since refurbishment

  • Photos of paint chips, scratches, and other blemishes in gallery

  • Tear present on the driver's seat upholstery

  • Transmission leak

Ownership History

The seller acquired this Packard in 2010, reportedly from a barn in Arkansas.

From the seller: "The vehicle had already been restored when we acquired it in 2010, although we do not know when the restoration was completed. I also have the original owner's manual, which remains in excellent condition. For full transparency, if the car sits for an extended period, a small amount of fluid may drip from the rear of the transmission."

Included Items

  • Full-size matching spare tire

  • Owner's manual

  • Jack

Additional Information

The Virginia title lists the Vehicle Identification Number as 13857340, while the serial number stamped on the car is I3857340.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

454-Powered 1940 Packard 110 Club Coupe Street Rod · No reserve

Sold to
Scott-4q6ibwvs
Scott-4q6ibwvs
$33,438
Seller
TP_d7p0zp
TP_d7p0zp
EndedOct 14, 2026 at 7:01 PM UTC
Bids21
Views8,380

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