Auction ended.

5.7L-Powered 1940 Ford Tudor Sedan w/Automatic

Burnyzz
No reserve
Sold for on 10/27/26
Result
5.7L-Powered 1940 Ford Tudor Sedan w/Automatic
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (110)

Ending Tue, Oct 27 at 6:57 PM UTC

Seller
A Broad Arrow Auctions Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the owner of this vehicle. Broad Arrow Auctions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Chassis/VIN185825106
Mileage indicated2,100 Miles TMU
LocationOcala, Florida
Engine5.7L V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleSedan
Exterior colorBlack
Interior colorTan

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Addenda and errata

  • Please note YouTube videos and undercarriage photos have been added.

Video gallery

5.7L-Powered 1940 Ford Tudor Sedan Start Up
Play
5.7L-Powered 1940 Ford Tudor Sedan Walk Around
Play
5.7L-Powered 1940 Ford Tudor Sedan Test Drive
Play

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced as part of Ford’s thoroughly restyled 1940 lineup, the Ford Tudor Sedan featured a rounder roof line and redesigned grille while retaining a ladder-type frame, transverse leaf-spring suspension, and flathead V8.

Today, the car remains highly popular among custom builders and hot rodders. Its shapely fenders, flowing body lines, and relatively lightweight steel body provide an ideal foundation for customization, and the spacious engine compartment easily accommodates modern V8 powerplants.

This '40 Tudor Sedan was built by Vanderbeck Race Cars in Salem, Oregon, approximately 20 years ago. It has received numerous modifications, including a Chevrolet 5.7-liter small-block V8 with a four-barrel carburetor, aluminum valve covers, and tubular headers. It also equipped with a modern alternator, an aluminum radiator and custom cooling system, a Tru Trac front-runner pulley system, 700R4 four-speed automatic overdrive transmission, fully independent front suspension, Billet Specialties 5-spoke wheels, power assisted four-wheel disc brakes, coil-over shock absorbers, GM 10-bolt rear axle with monoleaf springs, and rack-and-pinion steering.

The car is refinished in black paint over a tan interior with vinyl and cloth upholstery on its bench seats, and it is equipped with Vintage Air, power windows, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with tilt column, a modern speedometer and 4-in-1 gauge, Sony AM/FM/CD head unit, and seat belts.

This 1940 Ford Tudor Sedan is now offered at no reserve by the selling dealer with build receipts and documentation, a show sign, and a clean Florida title.

Highlights

  • Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of October vehicles

  • Refinished in black paint over a tan interior with vinyl and cloth upholstery

  • Chevrolet 5.7L small-block V8 with four-barrel carburetor

  • 700R4 four-speed automatic overdrive transmission

  • 4-wheel disc brakes

Factory Equipment

  • Rounded roof line

  • Chrome bumpers with overriders

  • Split rear window

  • Bench seats

Modifications

Custom build by Vanderbeck Race Cars in Salem, Oregon, included:

  • Repaint

  • Reupholstered seats

  • 5.7L V8 with 4-barrel carburetor, aluminum valve covers, and tubular headers

  • Modern alternator

  • Aluminum radiator and custom cooling system

  • Tru Trac serpentine belt system

  • Billet Specialties 5-spoke wheels

  • Power four-wheel disc brakes with stainless brake lines

  • Fully independent front suspension

  • Coil-over shock absorbers

  • GM 10-bolt rear axle with monoleaf springs

  • Rack-and-pinion steering

  • Vintage Air components

  • Power windows

  • Budnik leather-wrapped steering wheel with tilt column

  • Classic Instruments speedometer and 4-in-1 gauge

  • Sony AM/FM/CD head unit

  • Seat belts

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

This 1940 Ford Tudor Sedan is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of October vehicles.

Included Items

  • Black floor mats

  • Car show sign board

  • Build receipts and documentation

Additional Information

Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

5.7L-Powered 1940 Ford Tudor Sedan w/Automatic · No reserve

Sold to
Jdc72715
Jdc72715
$40,928
Seller
BurnyzzLLC
BurnyzzLLC
EndedOct 27, 2026 at 6:57 PM UTC
Bids34
Views8,187

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