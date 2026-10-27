Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced as part of Ford’s thoroughly restyled 1940 lineup, the Ford Tudor Sedan featured a rounder roof line and redesigned grille while retaining a ladder-type frame, transverse leaf-spring suspension, and flathead V8.

Today, the car remains highly popular among custom builders and hot rodders. Its shapely fenders, flowing body lines, and relatively lightweight steel body provide an ideal foundation for customization, and the spacious engine compartment easily accommodates modern V8 powerplants.

This '40 Tudor Sedan was built by Vanderbeck Race Cars in Salem, Oregon, approximately 20 years ago. It has received numerous modifications, including a Chevrolet 5.7-liter small-block V8 with a four-barrel carburetor, aluminum valve covers, and tubular headers. It also equipped with a modern alternator, an aluminum radiator and custom cooling system, a Tru Trac front-runner pulley system, 700R4 four-speed automatic overdrive transmission, fully independent front suspension, Billet Specialties 5-spoke wheels, power assisted four-wheel disc brakes, coil-over shock absorbers, GM 10-bolt rear axle with monoleaf springs, and rack-and-pinion steering.

The car is refinished in black paint over a tan interior with vinyl and cloth upholstery on its bench seats, and it is equipped with Vintage Air, power windows, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with tilt column, a modern speedometer and 4-in-1 gauge, Sony AM/FM/CD head unit, and seat belts.

This 1940 Ford Tudor Sedan is now offered at no reserve by the selling dealer with build receipts and documentation, a show sign, and a clean Florida title.

Highlights

Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of October vehicles

Refinished in black paint over a tan interior with vinyl and cloth upholstery

Chevrolet 5.7L small-block V8 with four-barrel carburetor

700R4 four-speed automatic overdrive transmission

4-wheel disc brakes

Factory Equipment

Rounded roof line

Chrome bumpers with overriders

Split rear window

Bench seats

Modifications

Custom build by Vanderbeck Race Cars in Salem, Oregon, included:

Repaint

Reupholstered seats

5.7L V8 with 4-barrel carburetor, aluminum valve covers, and tubular headers

Modern alternator

Aluminum radiator and custom cooling system

Tru Trac serpentine belt system

Billet Specialties 5-spoke wheels

Power four-wheel disc brakes with stainless brake lines

Fully independent front suspension

Coil-over shock absorbers

GM 10-bolt rear axle with monoleaf springs

Rack-and-pinion steering

Vintage Air components

Power windows

Budnik leather-wrapped steering wheel with tilt column

Classic Instruments speedometer and 4-in-1 gauge

Sony AM/FM/CD head unit

Seat belts

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

This 1940 Ford Tudor Sedan is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of October vehicles.

Included Items

Black floor mats

Car show sign board

Build receipts and documentation

Additional Information

Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.