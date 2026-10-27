5.7L-Powered 1940 Ford Tudor Sedan w/Automatic
Ending Tue, Oct 27 at 6:57 PM UTC
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Addenda and errata
Please note YouTube videos and undercarriage photos have been added.
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Introduced as part of Ford’s thoroughly restyled 1940 lineup, the Ford Tudor Sedan featured a rounder roof line and redesigned grille while retaining a ladder-type frame, transverse leaf-spring suspension, and flathead V8.
Today, the car remains highly popular among custom builders and hot rodders. Its shapely fenders, flowing body lines, and relatively lightweight steel body provide an ideal foundation for customization, and the spacious engine compartment easily accommodates modern V8 powerplants.
This '40 Tudor Sedan was built by Vanderbeck Race Cars in Salem, Oregon, approximately 20 years ago. It has received numerous modifications, including a Chevrolet 5.7-liter small-block V8 with a four-barrel carburetor, aluminum valve covers, and tubular headers. It also equipped with a modern alternator, an aluminum radiator and custom cooling system, a Tru Trac front-runner pulley system, 700R4 four-speed automatic overdrive transmission, fully independent front suspension, Billet Specialties 5-spoke wheels, power assisted four-wheel disc brakes, coil-over shock absorbers, GM 10-bolt rear axle with monoleaf springs, and rack-and-pinion steering.
The car is refinished in black paint over a tan interior with vinyl and cloth upholstery on its bench seats, and it is equipped with Vintage Air, power windows, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with tilt column, a modern speedometer and 4-in-1 gauge, Sony AM/FM/CD head unit, and seat belts.
This 1940 Ford Tudor Sedan is now offered at no reserve by the selling dealer with build receipts and documentation, a show sign, and a clean Florida title.
Highlights
Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of October vehicles
Refinished in black paint over a tan interior with vinyl and cloth upholstery
Chevrolet 5.7L small-block V8 with four-barrel carburetor
700R4 four-speed automatic overdrive transmission
4-wheel disc brakes
Factory Equipment
Rounded roof line
Chrome bumpers with overriders
Split rear window
Bench seats
Modifications
Custom build by Vanderbeck Race Cars in Salem, Oregon, included:
Repaint
Reupholstered seats
5.7L V8 with 4-barrel carburetor, aluminum valve covers, and tubular headers
Modern alternator
Aluminum radiator and custom cooling system
Tru Trac serpentine belt system
Billet Specialties 5-spoke wheels
Power four-wheel disc brakes with stainless brake lines
Fully independent front suspension
Coil-over shock absorbers
GM 10-bolt rear axle with monoleaf springs
Rack-and-pinion steering
Vintage Air components
Power windows
Budnik leather-wrapped steering wheel with tilt column
Classic Instruments speedometer and 4-in-1 gauge
Sony AM/FM/CD head unit
Seat belts
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery
Ownership History
This 1940 Ford Tudor Sedan is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of October vehicles.
Included Items
Black floor mats
Car show sign board
Build receipts and documentation
Additional Information
Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.