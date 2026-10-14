Modified 1940 Chevrolet Special Deluxe Sport Coupe
Ended Oct 14, 2026 at 7:44 PM UTC
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Description
Gateway Classic Cars has built its reputation as one of the world’s premier destinations for classic, collector, and exotic automobiles, relentlessly connecting enthusiasts with the cars of their dreams since its founding in 1999. As the world’s largest classic and exotic car dealership with thousands of vehicles across a nationwide network of showrooms, Gateway’s inventory spans decades of automotive history and delivers something for every passion and preference. This specially curated collection on Hagerty Marketplace offers discerning buyers the opportunity to explore standout vehicles that embody craftsmanship, nostalgia, and driving excitement — all backed by Gateway’s deep expertise and commitment to the collector community.
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To remain the best-selling auto manufacturer in America, Chevrolet debuted contemporary “Royal Clipper” styling across its model line for 1940. It showcased streamlined Art Deco design, including integrated headlights, a bold “Royal Clipper” grille, and flowing fenders. With new improved interiors, and hydraulic brakes, it offered families comfort and reliability at an affordable price. Its Smooth Riding Knee‑Action suspension and dependable inline‑six helped cement Chevrolet’s reputation as America’s people’s car — sales surged nationwide in 1940.
What was popular pre-war is hardly suitable today. This 1940 Chevrolet Special Deluxe Sport Coupe has a V8 engine, automatic transmission, power steering, power brakes, and a tilt steering wheel. It’s finished in red with a tan leather interior. Modern updates include air conditioning, a Pioneer touch-screen head unit, and GPS navigation, along with American Racing wheels. The car combines its original streamlined style with modern convenience and performance.
This modified 1940 Chevrolet Special Deluxe Sport Coupe is now offered with a clean Oklahoma title in the selling dealer’s name.
Highlights
Offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Tulsa
Classic Chevy finished in red with a tan leather interior
V8 engine and automatic transmission
Pioneer touch screen head unit
American Racing wheels
Modifications
Power steering
Power brakes
Tilt steering wheel
Classic Instruments gauges
Air conditioning components
GPS navigation system
Weiand valve covers
Aluminum intake manifold
Aluminum radiator with electric fan
Known Imperfections
Photos showing the vehicle’s condition can be found in the gallery
Ownership History
This Modified 1940 Chevrolet Special Deluxe Sport Coupe is offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Tulsa.
Additional Information
This vehicle has a state of North Carolina-issued VIN
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