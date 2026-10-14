Auction ended.

Modified 1940 Chevrolet Special Deluxe Sport Coupe

Gateway Classic Cars
Bid to $18,500 on 10/14/26
Result
Modified 1940 Chevrolet Special Deluxe Sport Coupe
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (115)

Ended Oct 14, 2026 at 7:44 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINNCS92035
Mileage indicated2,900 Miles TMU
LocationTulsa, Oklahoma
EngineV8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorRed
Interior colorTan

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Description

Gateway Classic Cars has built its reputation as one of the world’s premier destinations for classic, collector, and exotic automobiles, relentlessly connecting enthusiasts with the cars of their dreams since its founding in 1999. As the world’s largest classic and exotic car dealership with thousands of vehicles across a nationwide network of showrooms, Gateway’s inventory spans decades of automotive history and delivers something for every passion and preference. This specially curated collection on Hagerty Marketplace offers discerning buyers the opportunity to explore standout vehicles that embody craftsmanship, nostalgia, and driving excitement — all backed by Gateway’s deep expertise and commitment to the collector community.

* * *

To remain the best-selling auto manufacturer in America, Chevrolet debuted contemporary “Royal Clipper” styling across its model line for 1940. It showcased streamlined Art Deco design, including integrated headlights, a bold “Royal Clipper” grille, and flowing fenders. With new improved interiors, and hydraulic brakes, it offered families comfort and reliability at an affordable price. Its Smooth Riding Knee‑Action suspension and dependable inline‑six helped cement Chevrolet’s reputation as America’s people’s car — sales surged nationwide in 1940.

What was popular pre-war is hardly suitable today. This 1940 Chevrolet Special Deluxe Sport Coupe has a V8 engine, automatic transmission, power steering, power brakes, and a tilt steering wheel. It’s finished in red with a tan leather interior. Modern updates include air conditioning, a Pioneer touch-screen head unit, and GPS navigation, along with American Racing wheels. The car combines its original streamlined style with modern convenience and performance.

This modified 1940 Chevrolet Special Deluxe Sport Coupe is now offered with a clean Oklahoma title in the selling dealer’s name.

Highlights

  • Offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Tulsa

  • Classic Chevy finished in red with a tan leather interior

  • V8 engine and automatic transmission

  • Pioneer touch screen head unit

  • American Racing wheels

Modifications

  • Power steering

  • Power brakes

  • Tilt steering wheel

  • Classic Instruments gauges

  • Air conditioning components

  • GPS navigation system

  • Weiand valve covers

  • Aluminum intake manifold

  • Aluminum radiator with electric fan

Known Imperfections

  • Photos showing the vehicle’s condition can be found in the gallery

Ownership History

This Modified 1940 Chevrolet Special Deluxe Sport Coupe is offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Tulsa.

Additional Information

This vehicle has a state of North Carolina-issued VIN

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

Modified 1940 Chevrolet Special Deluxe Sport Coupe

Last bid
JR-1355
JR-1355
$18,500
Seller
Gateway_Classic_Cars
Gateway_Classic_Cars
EndedOct 14, 2026 at 7:44 PM UTC
Bids36
Views8,449

Comments & bids

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JR-1355's avatar
JR-1355
Oct 14 at 7:42 PM
$18,500bid placed 
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Walleye2026
Oct 14 at 7:42 PM
$18,250bid placed 
JR-1355's avatar
JR-1355
Oct 14 at 7:41 PM
$18,000bid placed 
Walleye2026's avatar
Walleye2026
Oct 14 at 7:41 PM
$17,500bid placed 
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JR-1355
Oct 14 at 7:40 PM
$17,000bid placed 
Walleye2026's avatar
Walleye2026
Oct 14 at 7:39 PM
$16,750bid placed 
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AJH-2010
Oct 14 at 7:37 PM
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JR-1355's avatar
JR-1355
Oct 14 at 7:32 PM
$16,250bid placed 
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AJH-2010
Oct 14 at 7:31 PM
$16,000bid placed 
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Walleye2026
Oct 14 at 7:24 PM
$15,750bid placed 
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Motovette
Oct 14 at 7:22 PM
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Walleye2026
Oct 14 at 7:21 PM
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Motovette
Oct 14 at 7:20 PM
$15,000bid placed 
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Walleye2026
Oct 14 at 7:12 PM
$14,750bid placed 
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AJH-2010
Oct 14 at 6:48 PM
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Motovette
Oct 14 at 4:38 PM
$14,250bid placed 
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Walleye2026
Oct 14 at 2:23 PM
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JR-1355
Oct 14 at 1:46 PM
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Motovette
Oct 14 at 12:25 AM
$12,750bid placed 
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JG_wia5o6
Oct 13 at 7:37 PM
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Motovette
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Oct 10 at 10:55 PM
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Oct 10 at 1:45 PM
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MEStricklett
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TM_ilaas2
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SwampRust
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CarvellTatuem_
Oct 6 at 4:10 PM
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