Description

Gateway Classic Cars has built its reputation as one of the world’s premier destinations for classic, collector, and exotic automobiles, relentlessly connecting enthusiasts with the cars of their dreams since its founding in 1999. As the world’s largest classic and exotic car dealership with thousands of vehicles across a nationwide network of showrooms, Gateway’s inventory spans decades of automotive history and delivers something for every passion and preference. This specially curated collection on Hagerty Marketplace offers discerning buyers the opportunity to explore standout vehicles that embody craftsmanship, nostalgia, and driving excitement — all backed by Gateway’s deep expertise and commitment to the collector community.

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To remain the best-selling auto manufacturer in America, Chevrolet debuted contemporary “Royal Clipper” styling across its model line for 1940. It showcased streamlined Art Deco design, including integrated headlights, a bold “Royal Clipper” grille, and flowing fenders. With new improved interiors, and hydraulic brakes, it offered families comfort and reliability at an affordable price. Its Smooth Riding Knee‑Action suspension and dependable inline‑six helped cement Chevrolet’s reputation as America’s people’s car — sales surged nationwide in 1940.

What was popular pre-war is hardly suitable today. This 1940 Chevrolet Special Deluxe Sport Coupe has a V8 engine, automatic transmission, power steering, power brakes, and a tilt steering wheel. It’s finished in red with a tan leather interior. Modern updates include air conditioning, a Pioneer touch-screen head unit, and GPS navigation, along with American Racing wheels. The car combines its original streamlined style with modern convenience and performance.

This modified 1940 Chevrolet Special Deluxe Sport Coupe is now offered with a clean Oklahoma title in the selling dealer’s name.

Highlights

Offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Tulsa

Classic Chevy finished in red with a tan leather interior

V8 engine and automatic transmission

Pioneer touch screen head unit

American Racing wheels

Modifications

Power steering

Power brakes

Tilt steering wheel

Classic Instruments gauges

Air conditioning components

GPS navigation system

Weiand valve covers

Aluminum intake manifold

Aluminum radiator with electric fan

Known Imperfections

Photos showing the vehicle’s condition can be found in the gallery

Ownership History

This Modified 1940 Chevrolet Special Deluxe Sport Coupe is offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Tulsa.

Additional Information

This vehicle has a state of North Carolina-issued VIN