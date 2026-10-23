26-Years-Owned 1940 Buick Special Sport Phaeton
Ended Oct 23, 2026 at 6:05 PM UTC
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Description
Buick had a record year in 1940, building more than 283,000 cars, and the Special was the car that put much of that success on the road. At the top of the Special lineup sat the Model 41-C Sport Phaeton, a four-door convertible with Harley Earl-era styling, a chrome waterfall grille, and long, sweeping front fenders. At $1,355 it was the most expensive Special body style, and approximately 550 were built that year. Under its long hood, Buick's 248ci Dynaflash straight-eight produced 107 horsepower when new, and was paired with a three-speed manual transmission shifted through the column-mounted Handishift lever. With the top folded, it was open-air motoring for five passengers.
This Sport Phaeton is finished in yellow over red leather with a tan canvas top and is equipped with dual side-mounted spare tires, red-painted steel wheels with chrome hubcaps, a Sonomatic radio, a glovebox-mounted clock, and a woodgrain dashboard top. A replacement 248ci straight-eight is said to have been installed.
The seller acquired the car approximately 25 years ago. During their ownership, the speedometer drive gear was replaced, various transmission components replaced, and PerTronix electronic ignition fitted. The car rides on Goodyear whitewall tires installed last year, which have covered approximately 60 miles.
This 1940 Buick Special Sport Phaeton is now offered with manufacturer's literature and a clean Illinois title in the seller's name.
Highlights
Model 41-C Sport Phaeton, one of approximately 550 built for 1940
Owned by the seller for approximately 25 years
Yellow over red leather with a tan canvas top
Goodyear whitewall tires installed last year
Manufacturer's literature included
Factory Equipment
248ci Dynaflash overhead-valve straight-eight
Three-speed manual transmission with column-mounted Handishift lever
Dual side-mounted spare tires
Steel wheels with chrome hubcaps
Folding canvas top
Sonomatic radio
Glovebox-mounted clock
Woodgrain dashboard top
Running boards
Modifications
Replacement engine
PerTronix electronic ignition
Servicing
According to the seller, the following work was completed during their 25 years of ownership:
Four Goodyear whitewall tires installed in 2025
Speedometer drive gear replaced
Transmission inspected by a restoration shop, with worn components replaced
PerTronix electronic ignition installed
Known Imperfections
Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery
Various paint imperfections and exterior wear
Rust on the exhaust pipe
Radio has power, but does not produce sound
Dashboard clock is disconnected
Ownership History
The seller acquired this 1940 Buick Special Sport Phaeton approximately 26 years ago.
Included Items
Manufacturer's literature
Additional Information
From the seller: "Regarding engine replacement, the previous owner had restored four or five late '30s Buicks and this was his last. I purchased the car from him in 2000 with about 2300 miles on the odometer. During the restoration process, he was contacted by a restoration shop somewhere in New England and advised that they had come across an original '40 engine still in its original crate in an old Buick dealership building, I think he said in Connecticut, that was being either demolished or renovated. He had the engine shipped here, cleaned up, and checked, and installed it in this car. Runs smooth as silk and is surprisingly strong considering the size and weight of car. The odometer was set back to zero when the gauges were installed at that time. Instrumentation was restored as well."
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