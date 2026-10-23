Description

Buick had a record year in 1940, building more than 283,000 cars, and the Special was the car that put much of that success on the road. At the top of the Special lineup sat the Model 41-C Sport Phaeton, a four-door convertible with Harley Earl-era styling, a chrome waterfall grille, and long, sweeping front fenders. At $1,355 it was the most expensive Special body style, and approximately 550 were built that year. Under its long hood, Buick's 248ci Dynaflash straight-eight produced 107 horsepower when new, and was paired with a three-speed manual transmission shifted through the column-mounted Handishift lever. With the top folded, it was open-air motoring for five passengers.

This Sport Phaeton is finished in yellow over red leather with a tan canvas top and is equipped with dual side-mounted spare tires, red-painted steel wheels with chrome hubcaps, a Sonomatic radio, a glovebox-mounted clock, and a woodgrain dashboard top. A replacement 248ci straight-eight is said to have been installed.

The seller acquired the car approximately 25 years ago. During their ownership, the speedometer drive gear was replaced, various transmission components replaced, and PerTronix electronic ignition fitted. The car rides on Goodyear whitewall tires installed last year, which have covered approximately 60 miles.

This 1940 Buick Special Sport Phaeton is now offered with manufacturer's literature and a clean Illinois title in the seller's name.

Highlights

Model 41-C Sport Phaeton, one of approximately 550 built for 1940

Owned by the seller for approximately 25 years

Yellow over red leather with a tan canvas top

Goodyear whitewall tires installed last year

Manufacturer's literature included

Factory Equipment

248ci Dynaflash overhead-valve straight-eight

Three-speed manual transmission with column-mounted Handishift lever

Dual side-mounted spare tires

Steel wheels with chrome hubcaps

Folding canvas top

Sonomatic radio

Glovebox-mounted clock

Woodgrain dashboard top

Running boards

Modifications

Replacement engine

PerTronix electronic ignition

Servicing

According to the seller, the following work was completed during their 25 years of ownership:

Four Goodyear whitewall tires installed in 2025

Speedometer drive gear replaced

Transmission inspected by a restoration shop, with worn components replaced

PerTronix electronic ignition installed

Known Imperfections

Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery

Various paint imperfections and exterior wear

Rust on the exhaust pipe

Radio has power, but does not produce sound

Dashboard clock is disconnected

Ownership History

The seller acquired this 1940 Buick Special Sport Phaeton approximately 26 years ago.

Included Items

Manufacturer's literature

Additional Information

From the seller: " Regarding engine replacement, the previous owner had restored four or five late '30s Buicks and this was his last. I purchased the car from him in 2000 with about 2300 miles on the odometer. During the restoration process, he was contacted by a restoration shop somewhere in New England and advised that they had come across an original '40 engine still in its original crate in an old Buick dealership building, I think he said in Connecticut, that was being either demolished or renovated. He had the engine shipped here, cleaned up, and checked, and installed it in this car. Runs smooth as silk and is surprisingly strong considering the size and weight of car. The odometer was set back to zero when the gauges were installed at that time. Instrumentation was restored as well."