Auction ended.

26-Years-Owned 1940 Buick Special Sport Phaeton

Bid to $25,500 on 10/23/26
Result
26-Years-Owned 1940 Buick Special Sport Phaeton
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Ended Oct 23, 2026 at 6:05 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN13754875
Mileage indicated7,100 Miles TMU
LocationWhite Heath, Illinios
Engine248ci Dynaflash Straight-Eight
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorYellow
Interior colorRed

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Description

Buick had a record year in 1940, building more than 283,000 cars, and the Special was the car that put much of that success on the road. At the top of the Special lineup sat the Model 41-C Sport Phaeton, a four-door convertible with Harley Earl-era styling, a chrome waterfall grille, and long, sweeping front fenders. At $1,355 it was the most expensive Special body style, and approximately 550 were built that year. Under its long hood, Buick's 248ci Dynaflash straight-eight produced 107 horsepower when new, and was paired with a three-speed manual transmission shifted through the column-mounted Handishift lever. With the top folded, it was open-air motoring for five passengers.

This Sport Phaeton is finished in yellow over red leather with a tan canvas top and is equipped with dual side-mounted spare tires, red-painted steel wheels with chrome hubcaps, a Sonomatic radio, a glovebox-mounted clock, and a woodgrain dashboard top. A replacement 248ci straight-eight is said to have been installed.

The seller acquired the car approximately 25 years ago. During their ownership, the speedometer drive gear was replaced, various transmission components replaced, and PerTronix electronic ignition fitted. The car rides on Goodyear whitewall tires installed last year, which have covered approximately 60 miles.

This 1940 Buick Special Sport Phaeton is now offered with manufacturer's literature and a clean Illinois title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • Model 41-C Sport Phaeton, one of approximately 550 built for 1940

  • Owned by the seller for approximately 25 years

  • Yellow over red leather with a tan canvas top

  • Goodyear whitewall tires installed last year

  • Manufacturer's literature included

Factory Equipment

  • 248ci Dynaflash overhead-valve straight-eight

  • Three-speed manual transmission with column-mounted Handishift lever

  • Dual side-mounted spare tires

  • Steel wheels with chrome hubcaps

  • Folding canvas top

  • Sonomatic radio

  • Glovebox-mounted clock

  • Woodgrain dashboard top

  • Running boards

Modifications

  • Replacement engine

  • PerTronix electronic ignition

Servicing

According to the seller, the following work was completed during their 25 years of ownership:

  • Four Goodyear whitewall tires installed in 2025

  • Speedometer drive gear replaced

  • Transmission inspected by a restoration shop, with worn components replaced

  • PerTronix electronic ignition installed

Known Imperfections

  • Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery

  • Various paint imperfections and exterior wear

  • Rust on the exhaust pipe

  • Radio has power, but does not produce sound

  • Dashboard clock is disconnected

Ownership History

The seller acquired this 1940 Buick Special Sport Phaeton approximately 26 years ago.

Included Items

  • Manufacturer's literature

Additional Information

From the seller: "Regarding engine replacement, the previous owner had restored four or five late '30s Buicks and this was his last. I purchased the car from him in 2000 with about 2300 miles on the odometer. During the restoration process, he was contacted by a restoration shop somewhere in New England and advised that they had come across an original '40 engine still in its original crate in an old Buick dealership building, I think he said in Connecticut, that was being either demolished or renovated. He had the engine shipped here, cleaned up, and checked, and installed it in this car. Runs smooth as silk and is surprisingly strong considering the size and weight of car. The odometer was set back to zero when the gauges were installed at that time. Instrumentation was restored as well."

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

26-Years-Owned 1940 Buick Special Sport Phaeton

Last bid
FE_492pg0
FE_492pg0
$25,500
Seller
lyndonbarrows_r2jk
lyndonbarrows_r2jk
EndedOct 23, 2026 at 6:05 PM UTC
Bids23
Views12,461

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FE_492pg0
Oct 23 at 5:54 PM
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Oldisgood
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dm_wfajnv
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