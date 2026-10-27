350-Powered 1939 Ford Deluxe Street Rod
Ending Tue, Oct 27 at 6:50 PM UTC
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Addenda and errata
Please note a YouTube video has been added.
Please note undercarriage photos and YouTube videos have been added.
Video gallery
Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Introduced for 1939, the Ford Deluxe represented a major step forward in styling and engineering for Ford Motor Company. Decades later, custom builders continue to favor the car because of its graceful body lines, adaptable chassis, and generous engine bay, which easily accepts modern V8 powerplants.
This '39 Deluxe Business Coupe has been transformed into a modern street rod with multiple modifications, most noticeably to its exterior. The car has a chopped roof, frenched taillights and fuel door, and shaved door handles, hood trim, side emblems, and exterior trim.
It has been refinished in custom House of Kolor multi-stage two-tone plum and candy apple red metallic paint with a custom painted grille, and it has been equipped with Mustang II independent front suspension, Maverick 8” rear axle, and Budnik polished billet aluminum five-spoke wheels.
Under the hood, the Ford's highly detailed engine compartment houses a Chevrolet 350ci small-block V8 equipped with an Edelbrock aluminum intake manifold, Holley four-barrel carburetor, dual-snorkel polished air cleaner, tubular headers, and an aluminum radiator.
Interior mods include custom two-tone purple and gray tweed and knit upholstery on the bench seat, headliner, door panels, and kick panels, along with engine-turned/brushed aluminum gauge panels with VDO gauges, a Lecarra leather-wrapped billet steering wheel, power windows, and an aftermarket AM/FM/CD head unit.
This 1939 Ford Deluxe Business Coupe Street Rod is now offered at no reserve by the selling dealer with a clean Florida title.
Highlights
Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of October vehicles
Chevrolet 350ci small-block V8
TH-350 3-speed automatic transmission
Refinished in two-tone plum and candy apple red metallic paint
Custom purple and gray tweed/knit upholstery
Factory Equipment
All-steel body
Split windshield
Split rear window
Running boards
Package shelf behind the front bench seat
Modifications
Engine, Cooling, Transmission
Chevrolet 350ci small-block V8 rebuilt by RHS Performance Engines
Edelbrock aluminum intake manifold
Holley 4-barrel carburetor
Dual-snorkel air cleaner
Tubular headers
Sanden air-conditioning compressor
Polished serpentine-belt drive system
Chrome alternator
Walker aluminum radiator
Fuel pressure gauge
Recessed firewall and floors
Louvers inside front fenders
TH-350 3-speed automatic transmission
Exterior
House of Kolor two-tone plum and candy apple red metallic paint
"Bear's IRA" painted on trunk
Chopped roof
Shaved door handles, hood trim, side emblems, and exterior trim
Custom-painted grille with body-color grille bars
Frenched/modified taillights
Frenched fuel filler door relocated behind the left rear fender access door
Body-color running boards
Round billet-style exterior mirrors
Tinted glass
Chassis, Suspension, Wheels
Mustang II independent front suspension
Lowered suspension
Raked street-rod stance
Maverick 8" rear axle
Budnik polished billet aluminum five-spoke wheels
Goodyear Eagle GT II performance radial tires
Wider rear tires with deep rear-wheel backspacing
Dual-exhaust system with rear-exit outlets
Interior
Custom two-tone purple and gray tweed and knit upholstery on the bench seat, headliner, door panels, and kick panels
Body-color dashboard finished in matching plum metallic paint
Engine-turned/brushed aluminum gauge panels with VDO gauges
Lecarra leather-wrapped billet steering wheel and tilt column
Floor-mounted automatic shifter with billet shift knob
Vintage Air A/C and heat
Power windows with remote operation
Remote trunk release
Electric parking brake
Sony AM/FM/CD head unit with AUX input
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery
Ownership History
This 1939 Ford Deluxe Business Coupe Street Rod is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of October vehicles.
Additional Information
This vehicle is equipped with a replacement serial number tag from Michigan.
Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.