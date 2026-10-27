Auction ended.

350-Powered 1939 Ford Deluxe Street Rod

Burnyzz
No reserve
Sold for on 10/27/26
Result
350-Powered 1939 Ford Deluxe Street Rod
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
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Gallery photo 6
All photos (100)

Ending Tue, Oct 27 at 6:50 PM UTC

Seller
A Broad Arrow Auctions Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the owner of this vehicle. Broad Arrow Auctions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Chassis/VIN184798266
Mileage indicated7,200 Miles TMU
LocationOcala, Florida
EngineV8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorPlum/Red
Interior colorPlum/Gray

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Addenda and errata

  • Please note a YouTube video has been added.

  • Please note undercarriage photos and YouTube videos have been added.

Video gallery

1939 Ford Deluxe Street Rod Walk Around
Play
1939 Ford Deluxe Street Rod Start Up
Play
1939 Ford Deluxe Street Rod Test Drive
Play

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced for 1939, the Ford Deluxe represented a major step forward in styling and engineering for Ford Motor Company. Decades later, custom builders continue to favor the car because of its graceful body lines, adaptable chassis, and generous engine bay, which easily accepts modern V8 powerplants.

This '39 Deluxe Business Coupe has been transformed into a modern street rod with multiple modifications, most noticeably to its exterior. The car has a chopped roof, frenched taillights and fuel door, and shaved door handles, hood trim, side emblems, and exterior trim.

It has been refinished in custom House of Kolor multi-stage two-tone plum and candy apple red metallic paint with a custom painted grille, and it has been equipped with Mustang II independent front suspension, Maverick 8” rear axle, and Budnik polished billet aluminum five-spoke wheels.

Under the hood, the Ford's highly detailed engine compartment houses a Chevrolet 350ci small-block V8 equipped with an Edelbrock aluminum intake manifold, Holley four-barrel carburetor, dual-snorkel polished air cleaner, tubular headers, and an aluminum radiator.

Interior mods include custom two-tone purple and gray tweed and knit upholstery on the bench seat, headliner, door panels, and kick panels, along with engine-turned/brushed aluminum gauge panels with VDO gauges, a Lecarra leather-wrapped billet steering wheel, power windows, and an aftermarket AM/FM/CD head unit.

This 1939 Ford Deluxe Business Coupe Street Rod is now offered at no reserve by the selling dealer with a clean Florida title.

Highlights

  • Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of October vehicles

  • Chevrolet 350ci small-block V8

  • TH-350 3-speed automatic transmission

  • Refinished in two-tone plum and candy apple red metallic paint

  • Custom purple and gray tweed/knit upholstery

Factory Equipment

  • All-steel body

  • Split windshield

  • Split rear window

  • Running boards

  • Package shelf behind the front bench seat

Modifications

  • Engine, Cooling, Transmission

    • Chevrolet 350ci small-block V8 rebuilt by RHS Performance Engines

    • Edelbrock aluminum intake manifold

    • Holley 4-barrel carburetor

    • Dual-snorkel air cleaner

    • Tubular headers

    • Sanden air-conditioning compressor

    • Polished serpentine-belt drive system

    • Chrome alternator

    • Walker aluminum radiator

    • Fuel pressure gauge

    • Recessed firewall and floors

    • Louvers inside front fenders

    • TH-350 3-speed automatic transmission

  • Exterior

    • House of Kolor two-tone plum and candy apple red metallic paint

    • "Bear's IRA" painted on trunk

    • Chopped roof

    • Shaved door handles, hood trim, side emblems, and exterior trim

    • Custom-painted grille with body-color grille bars

    • Frenched/modified taillights

    • Frenched fuel filler door relocated behind the left rear fender access door

    • Body-color running boards

    • Round billet-style exterior mirrors

    • Tinted glass

  • Chassis, Suspension, Wheels

    • Mustang II independent front suspension

    • Lowered suspension

    • Raked street-rod stance

    • Maverick 8" rear axle

    • Budnik polished billet aluminum five-spoke wheels

    • Goodyear Eagle GT II performance radial tires

    • Wider rear tires with deep rear-wheel backspacing

    • Dual-exhaust system with rear-exit outlets

  • Interior

    • Custom two-tone purple and gray tweed and knit upholstery on the bench seat, headliner, door panels, and kick panels

    • Body-color dashboard finished in matching plum metallic paint

    • Engine-turned/brushed aluminum gauge panels with VDO gauges

    • Lecarra leather-wrapped billet steering wheel and tilt column

    • Floor-mounted automatic shifter with billet shift knob

    • Vintage Air A/C and heat

    • Power windows with remote operation

    • Remote trunk release

    • Electric parking brake

    • Sony AM/FM/CD head unit with AUX input

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

This 1939 Ford Deluxe Business Coupe Street Rod is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of October vehicles.

Additional Information

This vehicle is equipped with a replacement serial number tag from Michigan.

Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

350-Powered 1939 Ford Deluxe Street Rod · No reserve

Sold to
MC_9ao9sx
MC_9ao9sx
$32,100
Seller
BurnyzzLLC
BurnyzzLLC
EndedOct 27, 2026 at 6:50 PM UTC
Bids33
Views9,811

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