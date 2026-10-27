Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced for 1939, the Ford Deluxe represented a major step forward in styling and engineering for Ford Motor Company. Decades later, custom builders continue to favor the car because of its graceful body lines, adaptable chassis, and generous engine bay, which easily accepts modern V8 powerplants.

This '39 Deluxe Business Coupe has been transformed into a modern street rod with multiple modifications, most noticeably to its exterior. The car has a chopped roof, frenched taillights and fuel door, and shaved door handles, hood trim, side emblems, and exterior trim.

It has been refinished in custom House of Kolor multi-stage two-tone plum and candy apple red metallic paint with a custom painted grille, and it has been equipped with Mustang II independent front suspension, Maverick 8” rear axle, and Budnik polished billet aluminum five-spoke wheels.

Under the hood, the Ford's highly detailed engine compartment houses a Chevrolet 350ci small-block V8 equipped with an Edelbrock aluminum intake manifold, Holley four-barrel carburetor, dual-snorkel polished air cleaner, tubular headers, and an aluminum radiator.

Interior mods include custom two-tone purple and gray tweed and knit upholstery on the bench seat, headliner, door panels, and kick panels, along with engine-turned/brushed aluminum gauge panels with VDO gauges, a Lecarra leather-wrapped billet steering wheel, power windows, and an aftermarket AM/FM/CD head unit.

This 1939 Ford Deluxe Business Coupe Street Rod is now offered at no reserve by the selling dealer with a clean Florida title.

Highlights

Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of October vehicles

Chevrolet 350ci small-block V8

TH-350 3-speed automatic transmission

Refinished in two-tone plum and candy apple red metallic paint

Custom purple and gray tweed / knit upholstery

Factory Equipment

All-steel body

Split windshield

Split rear window

Running boards

Package shelf behind the front bench seat

Modifications

Engine, Cooling, Transmission Chevrolet 350ci small-block V8 rebuilt by RHS Performance Engines Edelbrock aluminum intake manifold Holley 4-barrel carburetor Dual-snorkel air cleaner Tubular headers Sanden air-conditioning compressor Polished serpentine-belt drive system Chrome alternator Walker aluminum radiator Fuel pressure gauge Recessed firewall and floors Louvers inside front fenders TH-350 3-speed automatic transmission

Exterior House of Kolor two-tone plum and candy apple red metallic paint "Bear's IRA" painted on trunk Chopped roof Shaved door handles, hood trim, side emblems, and exterior trim Custom-painted grille with body-color grille bars Frenched/modified taillights Frenched fuel filler door relocated behind the left rear fender access door Body-color running boards Round billet-style exterior mirrors Tinted glass

Chassis, Suspension, Wheels Mustang II independent front suspension Lowered suspension Raked street-rod stance Maverick 8" rear axle Budnik polished billet aluminum five-spoke wheels Goodyear Eagle GT II performance radial tires Wider rear tires with deep rear-wheel backspacing Dual-exhaust system with rear-exit outlets

Interior Custom two-tone purple and gray tweed and knit upholstery on the bench seat, headliner, door panels, and kick panels Body-color dashboard finished in matching plum metallic paint Engine-turned/brushed aluminum gauge panels with VDO gauges Lecarra leather-wrapped billet steering wheel and tilt column Floor-mounted automatic shifter with billet shift knob Vintage Air A/C and heat Power windows with remote operation Remote trunk release Electric parking brake Sony AM/FM/CD head unit with AUX input



Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

This 1939 Ford Deluxe Business Coupe Street Rod is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of October vehicles.

Additional Information

This vehicle is equipped with a replacement serial number tag from Michigan.

Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.