26-Years-Owned, 350-Powered 1939 Ford Deluxe Coupe Street Rod
Ended Oct 22, 2026 at 6:45 PM UTC
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Description
For 1939, Ford took everything consumers loved about the 1938 model and made it better. Mechanical brakes became a thing of the past with the introduction of hydraulic brakes, a larger optional V8 became available, and buyers could expect their new 1939 Ford to have a more angular grille as well as stamped sheet metal interior door panels. Following in the footsteps of the 1938 model, 1939 Fords could be had at a variety of trim levels and in various configurations from a coupe all the way up to a "woody" wagon. By the later half of the 20th century, the 1939 Ford had done what its ancestors were known for and captured the hearts of hot rod enthusiasts across America. By the time these cars were 30 years old, it wasn't at all uncommon to find one with a custom paint job, zipping by with dual exhaust and a small-block V8 under the hood.
This 1939 Ford's steel body has been treated to a custom pearl white and purple flame paint job and features Frenched rear lights, shaved bumpers, and a custom flame interior. It is powered by a 350ci small-block V8 engine with Brodix heads and an aluminum intake manifold hooked up to a Muncie four-speed manual transmission, and it rides on 15" American Racing wheels. The car features unassisted rack-and-pinion steering, front coilovers, and a solid rear axle suspended by leaf springs.
This modified street rod has been with its current owner since 2000.
This 1939 Ford Street Rod is now offered with a clean Massachusetts title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Carbureted 350ci V8
Brodix heads and aluminum intake manifold
4-speed Muncie manual transmission and Hurst floor shifter
Front disc brakes
12-volt electrical conversion
Steel body
Modifications
Brodix Pro Bracket I aluminum intake manifold
Holley carburetor
MSD ignition
Chrome B&M "bug catcher" air cleaner assembly
Chrome alternator
12-volt electrical conversion
Electric cooling fan
Custom flamed door panels
Bucket seats
Casette stereo and Kenwood CD changer
Power windows and keyless entry
GM tilt steering column with aftermarket polished steering wheel
AutoMeter gauges
Shaved bumpers
Fiberglass running boards
Frenched tail lights and antenna
Sport-style dual side mirrors
15" American Racing Wheels
Coilovers up front
Unasissted Rack-and-pinion steering
Line-lock and traction bars
Known Imperfections
Paint chips and scratches
Interior wear
Ownership History
The acquired this vehicle in 2000.
Additional Information
This vehicle has an aftermarket serial number.
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