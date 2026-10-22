Auction ended.

26-Years-Owned, 350-Powered 1939 Ford Deluxe Coupe Street Rod

Sold for on 10/22/26
Result
26-Years-Owned, 350-Powered 1939 Ford Deluxe Coupe Street Rod
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Ended Oct 22, 2026 at 6:45 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN105186596
Mileage indicated52,100 Miles TMU
LocationWestminster, Massachusetts
EngineChevrolet 350ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorPearl White/Purple
Interior colorOff-white

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Description

For 1939, Ford took everything consumers loved about the 1938 model and made it better. Mechanical brakes became a thing of the past with the introduction of hydraulic brakes, a larger optional V8 became available, and buyers could expect their new 1939 Ford to have a more angular grille as well as stamped sheet metal interior door panels. Following in the footsteps of the 1938 model, 1939 Fords could be had at a variety of trim levels and in various configurations from a coupe all the way up to a "woody" wagon. By the later half of the 20th century, the 1939 Ford had done what its ancestors were known for and captured the hearts of hot rod enthusiasts across America. By the time these cars were 30 years old, it wasn't at all uncommon to find one with a custom paint job, zipping by with dual exhaust and a small-block V8 under the hood.

This 1939 Ford's steel body has been treated to a custom pearl white and purple flame paint job and features Frenched rear lights, shaved bumpers, and a custom flame interior. It is powered by a 350ci small-block V8 engine with Brodix heads and an aluminum intake manifold hooked up to a Muncie four-speed manual transmission, and it rides on 15" American Racing wheels. The car features unassisted rack-and-pinion steering, front coilovers, and a solid rear axle suspended by leaf springs.

This modified street rod has been with its current owner since 2000.

This 1939 Ford Street Rod is now offered with a clean Massachusetts title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Carbureted 350ci V8

  • Brodix heads and aluminum intake manifold

  • 4-speed Muncie manual transmission and Hurst floor shifter

  • Front disc brakes

  • 12-volt electrical conversion

  • Steel body

Modifications

  • Brodix Pro Bracket I aluminum intake manifold

  • Holley carburetor

  • MSD ignition

  • Chrome B&M "bug catcher" air cleaner assembly

  • Chrome alternator

  • 12-volt electrical conversion

  • Electric cooling fan

  • Custom flamed door panels

  • Bucket seats

  • Casette stereo and Kenwood CD changer

  • Power windows and keyless entry

  • GM tilt steering column with aftermarket polished steering wheel

  • AutoMeter gauges

  • Shaved bumpers

  • Fiberglass running boards

  • Frenched tail lights and antenna

  • Sport-style dual side mirrors

  • 15" American Racing Wheels

  • Coilovers up front

  • Unasissted Rack-and-pinion steering

  • Line-lock and traction bars

Known Imperfections

  • Paint chips and scratches

  • Interior wear

Ownership History

The acquired this vehicle in 2000.

Additional Information

This vehicle has an aftermarket serial number.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

26-Years-Owned, 350-Powered 1939 Ford Deluxe Coupe Street Rod

Sold to
DG1521
DG1521
$27,018
Seller
KD_0nctb5
KD_0nctb5
EndedOct 22, 2026 at 6:45 PM UTC
Bids38
Views6,106

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