Description

For 1939, Ford took everything consumers loved about the 1938 model and made it better. Mechanical brakes became a thing of the past with the introduction of hydraulic brakes, a larger optional V8 became available, and buyers could expect their new 1939 Ford to have a more angular grille as well as stamped sheet metal interior door panels. Following in the footsteps of the 1938 model, 1939 Fords could be had at a variety of trim levels and in various configurations from a coupe all the way up to a "woody" wagon. By the later half of the 20th century, the 1939 Ford had done what its ancestors were known for and captured the hearts of hot rod enthusiasts across America. By the time these cars were 30 years old, it wasn't at all uncommon to find one with a custom paint job, zipping by with dual exhaust and a small-block V8 under the hood.

This 1939 Ford's steel body has been treated to a custom pearl white and purple flame paint job and features Frenched rear lights, shaved bumpers, and a custom flame interior. It is powered by a 350ci small-block V8 engine with Brodix heads and an aluminum intake manifold hooked up to a Muncie four-speed manual transmission, and it rides on 15" American Racing wheels. The car features unassisted rack-and-pinion steering, front coilovers, and a solid rear axle suspended by leaf springs.

This modified street rod has been with its current owner since 2000.

This 1939 Ford Street Rod is now offered with a clean Massachusetts title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Carbureted 350ci V8

Brodix heads and aluminum intake manifold

4-speed Muncie manual transmission and Hurst floor shifter

Front disc brakes

12-volt electrical conversion

Steel body

Modifications

Brodix Pro Bracket I aluminum intake manifold

Holley carburetor

MSD ignition

Chrome B&M "bug catcher" air cleaner assembly

Chrome alternator

12-volt electrical conversion

Electric cooling fan

Custom flamed door panels

Bucket seats

Casette stereo and Kenwood CD changer

Power windows and keyless entry

GM tilt steering column with aftermarket polished steering wheel

AutoMeter gauges

Shaved bumpers

Fiberglass running boards

Frenched tail lights and antenna

Sport-style dual side mirrors

15" American Racing Wheels

Coilovers up front

Unasissted Rack-and-pinion steering

Line-lock and traction bars

Known Imperfections

Paint chips and scratches

Interior wear

Ownership History

The acquired this vehicle in 2000.

Additional Information

This vehicle has an aftermarket serial number.