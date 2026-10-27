Auction ended.

Custom-Bodied 1938 Packard Super Eight Coupe w/Rumble Seat

Burnyzz
No reserve
Sold for on 10/27/26
Result
Custom-Bodied 1938 Packard Super Eight Coupe w/Rumble Seat
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (143)

Ending Tue, Oct 27 at 6:40 PM UTC

Seller
A Broad Arrow Auctions Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the owner of this vehicle. Broad Arrow Auctions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Chassis/VIN1118G2023C
Mileage indicated90,600 Miles TMU
LocationOcala, Florida
Engine320ci Inline-Eight
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorMaroon
Interior colorTan

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Addenda and errata

  • Please note YouTube videos have been added.

Video gallery

1938 Packard Super Eight Coupe Test Drive
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1938 Packard Super Eight Coupe Walk Around
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced as part of Packard’s prestigious Sixteenth Series, the 1938 Packard Super Eight represented the company’s traditional blend of luxury, quality craftsmanship, and smooth straight-eight performance during the final years before World War II.

The Super Eight line was offered in several wheelbases and a wide range of factory body styles. All were powered by Packard’s 320ci L-head inline-eight engine, mated to a three-speed manual transmission.

According to a previous auction listing, as well as the seller, this maroon-painted Model 1604 Coupe was built on behalf of a European shipping magnate and was delivered to the Mayfair Carriage Company in London, where its extended 137" wheelbase chassis was fitted with a custom two‑door body. Features include a leather-upholstered rumble seat with arm rests and footrest, a rear rolldown window with sunshade, dual side luggage doors (intended for golf clubs), and a lockable flip-open compartment inside the cab.

Exterior features include pontoon fenders, 16" steel wheels with Packard hubcaps, a vertical grille, split V-type windshield, amber fog lamps, running boards, and front and rear bumper guards.

The luxury car is also equipped with hydraulic four-wheel brakes, independent front suspension, hypoid rear axle, tan broadcloth upholstery, a woodgrain dashboard, and courtesy lighting.

This 1938 Packard Super Eight Coupe is now offered at no reserve by the selling dealer in Florida with dual side-mounted spare tires, luggage trunk, owner's manual, and a clean Ohio title.

Highlights

  • Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of October vehicles

  • Custom body by Mayfair Carriage Company in London

  • Finished in maroon paint over tan broadcloth upholstery

  • Leather-upholstered rumble seat with arm rests and a footrest

  • 320ci inline-eight engine factory rated when new at 130 hp

  • 3-speed selective synchromesh manual transmission

Equipment

  • Rear rolldown window with sunshade

  • Dual side luggage doors intended for golf bags

  • Lockable flip open compartment inside the cab behind the seats

  • Amber fog lamps

  • 16” wheels with full-sized wheel covers

  • Hydraulic four-wheel brakes

  • Independent front suspension

  • Hypoid rear axle

  • Vertical grille and split-V windshield

  • Running boards

  • Woodgrain-finished dashboard trim

  • Courtesy lighting

  • Assist straps and robe cord appointments

Service

  • Wide whitewall tires

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

This 1938 Packard Super Eight Coupe is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of October vehicles.

Included Items

  • Dual side-mounted spare tires

  • Luggage trunk

  • Owner's manual

  • Shop manual

  • Wiring diagrams

Additional Information

Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

Custom-Bodied 1938 Packard Super Eight Coupe w/Rumble Seat · No reserve

Sold to
RobertSpinardi_1ceb
RobertSpinardi_1ceb
$38,044
Seller
BurnyzzLLC
BurnyzzLLC
EndedOct 27, 2026 at 6:40 PM UTC
Bids25
Views10,008

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