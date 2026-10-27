Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced as part of Packard’s prestigious Sixteenth Series, the 1938 Packard Super Eight represented the company’s traditional blend of luxury, quality craftsmanship, and smooth straight-eight performance during the final years before World War II.

The Super Eight line was offered in several wheelbases and a wide range of factory body styles. All were powered by Packard’s 320ci L-head inline-eight engine, mated to a three-speed manual transmission.

According to a previous auction listing, as well as the seller, this maroon-painted Model 1604 Coupe was built on behalf of a European shipping magnate and was delivered to the Mayfair Carriage Company in London, where its extended 137" wheelbase chassis was fitted with a custom two‑door body. Features include a leather-upholstered rumble seat with arm rests and footrest, a rear rolldown window with sunshade, dual side luggage doors (intended for golf clubs), and a lockable flip-open compartment inside the cab.

Exterior features include pontoon fenders, 16" steel wheels with Packard hubcaps, a vertical grille, split V-type windshield, amber fog lamps, running boards, and front and rear bumper guards.

The luxury car is also equipped with hydraulic four-wheel brakes, independent front suspension, hypoid rear axle, tan broadcloth upholstery, a woodgrain dashboard, and courtesy lighting.

This 1938 Packard Super Eight Coupe is now offered at no reserve by the selling dealer in Florida with dual side-mounted spare tires, luggage trunk, owner's manual, and a clean Ohio title.

Highlights

Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of October vehicles

Custom body by Mayfair Carriage Company in London

Finished in maroon paint over tan broadcloth upholstery

Leather-upholstered rumble seat with arm rests and a footrest

320ci inline-eight engine factory rated when new at 130 hp

3-speed selective synchromesh manual transmission

Equipment

Rear rolldown window with sunshade

Dual side luggage doors intended for golf bags

Lockable flip open compartment inside the cab behind the seats

Amber fog lamps

16” wheels with full-sized wheel covers

Hydraulic four-wheel brakes

Independent front suspension

Hypoid rear axle

Vertical grille and split-V windshield

Running boards

Woodgrain-finished dashboard trim

Courtesy lighting

Assist straps and robe cord appointments

Service

Wide whitewall tires

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

This 1938 Packard Super Eight Coupe is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of October vehicles.

Included Items

Dual side-mounted spare tires

Luggage trunk

Owner's manual

Shop manual

Wiring diagrams

Additional Information

Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.