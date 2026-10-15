26-Years-Owned, 440-Powered 1938 Chrysler Royal Business Coupe Hot Rod
Ended Oct 15, 2026 at 7:35 PM UTC
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Insure this 26-Years-Owned, 440-Powered 1938 Chrysler Royal Business Coupe Hot Rod—estimated rate $228/year.
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Description
Chrysler introduced the Royal for 1937 as its six-cylinder entry model, and the nameplate continued through 1950. The business coupe variant had a single bench seat and a long rear deck in place of a rear seat, which gave traveling salesmen space for sample cases. That low-slung, long-deck profile has since made it a common starting point for hot rod builds.
The seller acquired this Royal business coupe from their uncle in 2000, without an engine or interior. The car was stripped to bare metal in 2012, and the build was completed in 2024. The seller states the body modifications were carried out in metal, with seams welded and filled. It was then finished in pearl white with blue flake by Modern Muscle Car Factory. Over 100 pages of documentation can be viewed under the Additional Documents section below.
Power comes from a 440ci V8 with an Edelbrock carburetor and intake backed by a 727 three-speed automatic transmission with a shift kit. The chassis combines a Mustang II–style front suspension on air ride with a four-link rear suspension and a narrowed Ford rear end. The rear wheel wells were tubbed to clear Hoosier 31x18.5R15LT radials.
Other features include rear-hinged doors with electric poppers, Pontiac Bonneville-sourced front seats, power windows and seats, and a custom headliner and door panels in tan.
This 1938 Chrysler Royal Business Coupe hot rod is now offered by the seller on behalf of its current owner with refurbishment photos, receipts, and a clean Indiana title in the current owner's name.
Highlights
Under current ownership since 2000; build completed in 2024
440ci V8 with Edelbrock carburetor and intake
727 three-speed automatic transmission with shift kit
Pearl white paint with blue flake by Modern Muscle Car Factory
Rear-hinged doors with electric door poppers
Tubbed rear with Hoosier 31x18.5R15LT radials
Refurbishment photos and receipts included
Factory Equipment
1938 Chrysler Royal business coupe body
Long rear deck in place of a rear seat
Fender-mounted headlamp pods
Running boards
Modifications
Engine and Drivetrain
440ci V8, reportedly sourced from a 1978 motorhome
Edelbrock carburetor and intake manifold
Be Cool radiator
727 three-speed automatic transmission with shift kit
Ford rear end narrowed by Moser Engineering
Suspension
Mustang II–style front suspension
2" drop spindles and tubular control arms
Front air-ride suspension
Four-link rear suspension
Tubbed rear wheel wells
Hoosier 31x18.5R15LT radials
Exterior
Pearl white paint with blue flake by Modern Muscle Car Factory
Body seams welded and filled
Rear-hinged doors with electric door poppers
Emergency door release in the driver-side rear fender
External battery terminals behind the passenger-side rear wheel
Interior
Pontiac Bonneville power-adjustable front seats
Power windows
Custom headliner and door panels
Custom center console with Hurst shifter
Aftermarket steering wheel and gauges
Aftermarket stereo head unit with Sony speakers
Servicing & Documentation
Photos of the refurbishment can be found in the gallery, and over 100 pages of documentation are available under the Additional Documents section below.
Known Imperfections
Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery
Scuffs under the nose panel
Trim is missing from the inside of the rear window
Creasing and cracking on the seat upholstery
Ownership History
The current owner acquired this Chrysler from their uncle in 2000. The build began in 2012 and was completed in 2024.
Included Items
Refurbishment photos and receipts
Additional Information
An aftermarket VIN plate has been affixed to the vehicle's passenger-side frame rail.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.