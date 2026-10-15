Description

Chrysler introduced the Royal for 1937 as its six-cylinder entry model, and the nameplate continued through 1950. The business coupe variant had a single bench seat and a long rear deck in place of a rear seat, which gave traveling salesmen space for sample cases. That low-slung, long-deck profile has since made it a common starting point for hot rod builds.

The seller acquired this Royal business coupe from their uncle in 2000, without an engine or interior. The car was stripped to bare metal in 2012, and the build was completed in 2024. The seller states the body modifications were carried out in metal, with seams welded and filled. It was then finished in pearl white with blue flake by Modern Muscle Car Factory. Over 100 pages of documentation can be viewed under the Additional Documents section below.

Power comes from a 440ci V8 with an Edelbrock carburetor and intake backed by a 727 three-speed automatic transmission with a shift kit. The chassis combines a Mustang II–style front suspension on air ride with a four-link rear suspension and a narrowed Ford rear end. The rear wheel wells were tubbed to clear Hoosier 31x18.5R15LT radials.

Other features include rear-hinged doors with electric poppers, Pontiac Bonneville-sourced front seats, power windows and seats, and a custom headliner and door panels in tan.

This 1938 Chrysler Royal Business Coupe hot rod is now offered by the seller on behalf of its current owner with refurbishment photos, receipts , and a clean Indiana title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

Under current ownership since 2000; build completed in 2024

440ci V8 with Edelbrock carburetor and intake

727 three-speed automatic transmission with shift kit

Pearl white paint with blue flake by Modern Muscle Car Factory

Rear-hinged doors with electric door poppers

Tubbed rear with Hoosier 31x18.5R15LT radials

Refurbishment photos and receipts included

Factory Equipment

1938 Chrysler Royal business coupe body

Long rear deck in place of a rear seat

Fender-mounted headlamp pods

Running boards

Modifications

Engine and Drivetrain 440ci V8, reportedly sourced from a 1978 motorhome Edelbrock carburetor and intake manifold Be Cool radiator 727 three-speed automatic transmission with shift kit Ford rear end narrowed by Moser Engineering

Suspension Mustang II–style front suspension 2" drop spindles and tubular control arms Front air-ride suspension Four-link rear suspension Tubbed rear wheel wells Hoosier 31x18.5R15LT radials

Exterior Pearl white paint with blue flake by Modern Muscle Car Factory Body seams welded and filled Rear-hinged doors with electric door poppers Emergency door release in the driver-side rear fender External battery terminals behind the passenger-side rear wheel

Interior Pontiac Bonneville power-adjustable front seats Power windows Custom headliner and door panels Custom center console with Hurst shifter Aftermarket steering wheel and gauges Aftermarket stereo head unit with Sony speakers



Servicing & Documentation

Photos of the refurbishment can be found in the gallery, and over 100 pages of documentation are available under the Additional Documents section below.

Known Imperfections

Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery

Scuffs under the nose panel

Trim is missing from the inside of the rear window

Creasing and cracking on the seat upholstery

Ownership History

The current owner acquired this Chrysler from their uncle in 2000. The build began in 2012 and was completed in 2024.

Included Items

Refurbishment photos and receipts

Additional Information

An aftermarket VIN plate has been affixed to the vehicle's passenger-side frame rail.