Description

Presenting a truly rare opportunity to own a piece of automotive history — an exclusive collection of antique automobiles that have been proudly held within the same family for over 40 years.

Each vehicle in this collection boasts solid body structures, a testament to the quality and craftsmanship of a bygone era. Many of the cars have undergone a refurbishment at some point in their histories, while others are presented as an in-process restoration. Each vehicle has been stored indoors throughout its entire time in the family's care, protecting each from the elements and preserving their structural integrity.

While these classics are in need of mechanical attention and finishing work, they represent an exceptional foundation for the serious collector, restorer, or enthusiast looking for an authentic project with genuine provenance. This is the kind of collection that rarely comes to market — do not miss your chance to bring these timeless machines back to their former glory.

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OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Few automobiles left as profound a mark on the industry as the 1936–37 Cord. Produced by the Auburn Automobile Company, the 1937 Cord 812 evolved from the groundbreaking 810 introduced the previous year—an exceptionally innovative and visually striking American design. Penned by Gordon Buehrig, it featured a sleek, low-profile body with hidden headlights, the absence of running boards, and a distinctive “coffin nose” grille, hallmarks of forward-thinking Art Deco styling.

Mechanically, the 812 retained the pioneering front-wheel-drive system first introduced in the 1929 Cord L-29 and refined on the 812. Most notable was the availability of a supercharged 288 cubic-inch Lycoming V8, which enhanced performance and added dramatic external exhaust pipes along the hood sides.

Offered in a range of body styles, the Westchester sedan was the main volume model. Cord struggled amid the Great Depression, and approximately 1,764 units were produced before production ceased on August 7, 1937. In 1951, the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), New York, included the Cord 812 in its landmark exhibition “Eight Automobiles”, which celebrated automotive design as fine art.

This 1937 Cord 812 Westchester 4-Door is powered by the original type of engine backed by the correct four-speed manual pre-selector gearbox, though no attempt has been made to start it.

Offered as a non-running project, it will require mechanical attention and cosmetic work before returning to the road.

This 1937 Cord 812 Westchester 4-Door Sedan is now represented at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist with extra parts a clean Ohio title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

Offered from the Haskins Car Collection

Rare and advanced Cord 812 Westchester

Classic Car Club of America “Full Classic”

Standard non-supercharged 288 cu-in Lycoming V8

F our-speed manual pre-selector gearbox

Front-wheel drive

Factory Equipment

Hidden headlights

Independent front suspension

No running boards

Step-down unibody design

Hidden door hinges

Known Imperfections

It is unknown when this car was last started and run. It is also unknown who may have rebuilt or serviced the drivetrain in this car and there are no repair, maintenance, or restoration receipts that goes with the sale of this car. It is also unknown what parts or pieces may be missing from this car to be able to make it a cosmetic complete or a complete running and driving car.

Please see the gallery for photos showing this car's condition.

Ownership History

This 1937 Cord 812 Westchester 4-Door Sedan is offered from the Haskins Car Collection

Included Items

Extra parts

Restored Gauges

Miscellaneous Chrome Parts

Extra Unrestored Rims

Two Gas Tanks

Publication Information

Miscellaneous Wood Pieces

Additional Information

Note: It is the buyer's sole responsibility to make their own arrangements and to have the right staff and equipment (straps, power winch, truck and trailer, and 2x4s) to be able to lift, move, raise, and load the car and all the items included with the sale of this car. The seller will not have any equipment to assist with the loading of the car or any parts associated with the sale of the car.

The seller states, “V8 engine with partially installed dark colored interior. Car comes with extra parts. It is unknown when the engine or the transmission was last running and it is unknown if or when the engine and the transmission may have been rebuilt.”

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Matt Lowney Phone: 623.308.2640 Email: mlowney@hagerty.com