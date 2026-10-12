Auction ended.

1936 Ford Model 68 Deluxe Roadster

Sold after for on 10/12/26
Result
1936 Ford Model 68 Deluxe Roadster
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (33)

Ended Oct 12, 2026 at 7:18 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN68-1573948
Mileage indicated97,200 Miles TMU
LocationRochester, Michigan
Engine221ci Flathead V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorTan
Interior colorRed

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Description

Distinctive styling updates marked Ford's mid-1930s design evolution, with the Deluxe Roadster showcasing an updated look with a longer hood and aggressively restyled grille that abandoned the earlier rounded design. The Model 68 Deluxe represented Ford's successful attempt to offer affordable luxury during the Depression era, combining updated aesthetics with proven mechanical reliability in an attractive package. Production numbers totaled 3,862 for the Deluxe Roadster.

Offered in a variety of styles to appeal to various consumers, the convertible configuration featured a rumble seat option and flip-up windshield. Other deluxe features included chromed bumper guards, fog lights, and an external spare tire carrier. The roadster's proportions balanced luxury with the emerging performance culture that would later influence hot rod development.

Starting in 1935, Ford automobiles were offered only with Ford's famous 221ci flathead V-8, and this 1936 Ford Model 68 Deluxe Roadster is no exception. Paired with a floor-shifted manual transmission, this Ford rides on wide whitewall tires and features a luggage rack and running boards.

This Ford roadster was acquired in 2020 by the seller, who notes that a restoration was completed around 35 years ago under prior ownership.

This 1936 Ford Model 68 Deluxe Roadster is now offered with a clean Michigan title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • 221ci Ford Flathead V8 engine

  • 3-speed manual floor-shift transmission

  • Rumble seat

  • Wide whitewall tires

Features

  • Tri-spoke steering wheel

  • Rumble seat w/ steps

  • Wide whitewall tires

  • Running boards

  • Rear-mounted spare tire and luggage rack

  • Flip-up windshield

  • Chrome bumper guards

  • Fog lights

  • Glass wind wings

  • Greyhound hood ornament

  • AM radio

  • Dual door hinge side view mirrors

  • Dual tail lights

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of this 1936 Ford Model 68 Deluxe Roadster are shown in the gallery

  • Some wear on upholstery

Ownership History

The seller acquired this car in 2020.

Included Items

  • Wing window glass and hardware

Additional Information

This vehicle has a reproduction serial number tag. The Michigan title omits the leading "68."

The seller states, “the car is 90% restored, only area that needs work is the interior and some rewire rework. The passenger door handle needs new shaft, tires are over 15 years old.”

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1936 Ford Model 68 Deluxe Roadster

Sold after for
$30,495
Seller
BJD
BJD
EndedOct 12, 2026 at 7:18 PM UTC
Bids26
Views7,884

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