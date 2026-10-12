Description

Distinctive styling updates marked Ford's mid-1930s design evolution, with the Deluxe Roadster showcasing an updated look with a longer hood and aggressively restyled grille that abandoned the earlier rounded design. The Model 68 Deluxe represented Ford's successful attempt to offer affordable luxury during the Depression era, combining updated aesthetics with proven mechanical reliability in an attractive package. Production numbers totaled 3,862 for the Deluxe Roadster.

Offered in a variety of styles to appeal to various consumers, the convertible configuration featured a rumble seat option and flip-up windshield. Other deluxe features included chromed bumper guards, fog lights, and an external spare tire carrier. The roadster's proportions balanced luxury with the emerging performance culture that would later influence hot rod development.

Starting in 1935, Ford automobiles were offered only with Ford's famous 221ci flathead V-8, and this 1936 Ford Model 68 Deluxe Roadster is no exception. Paired with a floor-shifted manual transmission, this Ford rides on wide whitewall tires and features a luggage rack and running boards.

This Ford roadster was acquired in 2020 by the seller, who notes that a restoration was completed around 35 years ago under prior ownership.

This 1936 Ford Model 68 Deluxe Roadster is now offered with a clean Michigan title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

221ci Ford Flathead V8 engine

3-speed manual floor-shift transmission

Rumble seat

Wide whitewall tires

Features

Tri-spoke steering wheel

Rumble seat w/ steps

Wide whitewall tires

Running boards

Rear-mounted spare tire and luggage rack

Flip-up windshield

Chrome bumper guards

Fog lights

Glass wind wings

Greyhound hood ornament

AM radio

Dual door hinge side view mirrors

Dual tail lights

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of this 1936 Ford Model 68 Deluxe Roadster are shown in the gallery

Some wear on upholstery

Ownership History

The seller acquired this car in 2020.

Included Items

Wing window glass and hardware

Additional Information

This vehicle has a reproduction serial number tag. The Michigan title omits the leading "68."

The seller states, “the car is 90% restored, only area that needs work is the interior and some rewire rework. The passenger door handle needs new shaft, tires are over 15 years old.”