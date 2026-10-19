Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Offered only for 1936, the Dodge D2 "Beauty Winner" replaced the 1935 Dodge DU "New Value" line. Sharing a variety of underpinnings from hydraulic brakes to wheelbase and engine, the updates were mostly cosmetic. For 1936, the D2 brought a sleeker, more aerodynamic look and a restyled grille. The D2 featured a higher-quality, more comfortable interior than some competitors and was available as a business coupe, rumble seat coupe, convertible, and either a two or four door sedan.

This 1936 Dodge D2 is finished in green with a brown cloth interior. It has a flip-out windshield, heater, and is powered by a 218ci inline six-cylinder engine mated to a 3-speed manual transmission. Exterior features include running boards, front and rear chrome bumpers, a side-opening hood, and chrome hubcaps. Modifications include a modern-style chambered muffler and high mount rear stop lamps. Included with the sale are a variety of spare parts, a car cover, and some vintage literature.

The seller acquired this vehicle in 1995 and subsequently had it painted, at which time interior surfaces were recovered.

This 1936 Dodge D2 is now offered with parts, tools, manufacturer's literature, and a clean Massachusetts title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

218ci inline six-cylinder engine

3-speed manual transmission

Same owner for 31 years

Flip-out windshield

Numerous parts included

Factory Equipment

Running boards

Chrome front and rear bumpers

Bumperettes

Painted steel wheels

Chrome hubcaps

Heater

Modifications

High mount stop lights

Chambered muffler

Known Imperfections

The tires are 30 years old

Soft brake pedal

Paint chips and scratches

The fuel gauge is not working

Worn second gear synchros

Interior was not fully restored

There is a suspension rattle on rough surfaces

Ownership History

The seller acquired this vehicle in 1995.

Included Items

Jack and jack hardware

California car cover

Extra interior materials

Dodge Master Maintenance Manual

Dodge Passenger Car Parts List book

Owner's manual

Various spare parts and tools

Additional Information

The Massachusetts title omits an incomplete character before the final "C" in the serial number, which is shown in the gallery. The car is titled under the serial number D223637C.

The seller states, "I'm the fourth owner. Painted 30 years ago. Seat and door panels reupholstered at the same time. There is a rattle in the front suspension when going over a bump caused by the front spring steering shock eliminator."