31-Years-Owned 1936 Dodge D2 "Beauty Winner"
Ended Oct 19, 2026 at 6:56 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Offered only for 1936, the Dodge D2 "Beauty Winner" replaced the 1935 Dodge DU "New Value" line. Sharing a variety of underpinnings from hydraulic brakes to wheelbase and engine, the updates were mostly cosmetic. For 1936, the D2 brought a sleeker, more aerodynamic look and a restyled grille. The D2 featured a higher-quality, more comfortable interior than some competitors and was available as a business coupe, rumble seat coupe, convertible, and either a two or four door sedan.
This 1936 Dodge D2 is finished in green with a brown cloth interior. It has a flip-out windshield, heater, and is powered by a 218ci inline six-cylinder engine mated to a 3-speed manual transmission. Exterior features include running boards, front and rear chrome bumpers, a side-opening hood, and chrome hubcaps. Modifications include a modern-style chambered muffler and high mount rear stop lamps. Included with the sale are a variety of spare parts, a car cover, and some vintage literature.
The seller acquired this vehicle in 1995 and subsequently had it painted, at which time interior surfaces were recovered.
This 1936 Dodge D2 is now offered with parts, tools, manufacturer's literature, and a clean Massachusetts title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
218ci inline six-cylinder engine
3-speed manual transmission
Same owner for 31 years
Flip-out windshield
Numerous parts included
Factory Equipment
Running boards
Chrome front and rear bumpers
Bumperettes
Painted steel wheels
Chrome hubcaps
Heater
Modifications
High mount stop lights
Chambered muffler
Known Imperfections
The tires are 30 years old
Soft brake pedal
Paint chips and scratches
The fuel gauge is not working
Worn second gear synchros
Interior was not fully restored
There is a suspension rattle on rough surfaces
Ownership History
The seller acquired this vehicle in 1995.
Included Items
Jack and jack hardware
California car cover
Extra interior materials
Dodge Master Maintenance Manual
Dodge Passenger Car Parts List book
Owner's manual
Various spare parts and tools
Additional Information
The Massachusetts title omits an incomplete character before the final "C" in the serial number, which is shown in the gallery. The car is titled under the serial number D223637C.
The seller states, "I'm the fourth owner. Painted 30 years ago. Seat and door panels reupholstered at the same time. There is a rattle in the front suspension when going over a bump caused by the front spring steering shock eliminator."
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.