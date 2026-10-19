Auction ended.

31-Years-Owned 1936 Dodge D2 "Beauty Winner"

No reserve
Sold for on 10/19/26
Result
31-Years-Owned 1936 Dodge D2 "Beauty Winner"
Gallery photo 1
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Ended Oct 19, 2026 at 6:56 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIND223637C
Mileage indicated49,000 Miles TMU
LocationStoneham, Massachusetts
Engine218ci I6
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorGreen
Interior colorBrown

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Video gallery

1936 Dodge D2 Walkaround
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1936 Dodge D2 Start-up
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Offered only for 1936, the Dodge D2 "Beauty Winner" replaced the 1935 Dodge DU "New Value" line. Sharing a variety of underpinnings from hydraulic brakes to wheelbase and engine, the updates were mostly cosmetic. For 1936, the D2 brought a sleeker, more aerodynamic look and a restyled grille. The D2 featured a higher-quality, more comfortable interior than some competitors and was available as a business coupe, rumble seat coupe, convertible, and either a two or four door sedan.

This 1936 Dodge D2 is finished in green with a brown cloth interior. It has a flip-out windshield, heater, and is powered by a 218ci inline six-cylinder engine mated to a 3-speed manual transmission. Exterior features include running boards, front and rear chrome bumpers, a side-opening hood, and chrome hubcaps. Modifications include a modern-style chambered muffler and high mount rear stop lamps. Included with the sale are a variety of spare parts, a car cover, and some vintage literature.

The seller acquired this vehicle in 1995 and subsequently had it painted, at which time interior surfaces were recovered.

This 1936 Dodge D2 is now offered with parts, tools, manufacturer's literature, and a clean Massachusetts title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • 218ci inline six-cylinder engine

  • 3-speed manual transmission

  • Same owner for 31 years

  • Flip-out windshield

  • Numerous parts included

Factory Equipment

  • Running boards

  • Chrome front and rear bumpers

  • Bumperettes

  • Painted steel wheels

  • Chrome hubcaps

  • Heater

Modifications

  • High mount stop lights

  • Chambered muffler

Known Imperfections

  • The tires are 30 years old

  • Soft brake pedal

  • Paint chips and scratches

  • The fuel gauge is not working

  • Worn second gear synchros

  • Interior was not fully restored

  • There is a suspension rattle on rough surfaces

Ownership History

The seller acquired this vehicle in 1995.

Included Items

  • Jack and jack hardware

  • California car cover

  • Extra interior materials

  • Dodge Master Maintenance Manual

  • Dodge Passenger Car Parts List book

  • Owner's manual

  • Various spare parts and tools

Additional Information

The Massachusetts title omits an incomplete character before the final "C" in the serial number, which is shown in the gallery. The car is titled under the serial number D223637C.

The seller states, "I'm the fourth owner. Painted 30 years ago. Seat and door panels reupholstered at the same time. There is a rattle in the front suspension when going over a bump caused by the front spring steering shock eliminator."

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

31-Years-Owned 1936 Dodge D2 "Beauty Winner" · No reserve

Sold to
Sslou
Sslou
$11,235
Seller
SP_m3174j
SP_m3174j
EndedOct 19, 2026 at 6:56 PM UTC
Bids22
Views12,910

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