Auction ended.

1936 Buick Series 40 Special Business Coupe

Bid to $10,500 on 09/23/26
Result
1936 Buick Series 40 Special Business Coupe
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (79)

Ended Sep 23, 2026 at 6:50 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN2964I95
Mileage indicated40,900 Miles TMU
LocationFitchburg, Massachusets
Engine233ci Straight-Eight
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorBlack
Interior colorTan

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Video gallery

1936 Buick Businessman Coupe 40 series-Start Up
Play
Buick Businessman Coupe 40 Series-Walk Around
Play

Description

For 1936, the Buick lineup featured streamlined all-steel bodies, a bullnose grille, and hydraulically-operated drum brakes as standard. The newly named Series 40 Special line was built on a 118-inch wheelbase and was available in 2-door Business Coupe, Sport Coupe, Victoria Coupe, Convertible, and 4-door Sedan configurations, all of which were powered by a 233ci overhead valve straight-eight engine that was factory rated at 93 horsepower.

This ‘36 Business Coupe has spent approximately 14 years in the care of the seller, who notes a push-button starter has been installed, the generator has been rebuilt, and the exhaust manifold has been replaced. The car is finished in black over tan cloth upholstery and features a three-speed manual transmission with synchromesh forward gears in addition to body-color artillery wheels, a split rear window, an analog clock, a lockable glovebox, and a generous trunk.

This 1936 Buick Series 40 Special Business Coupe is now offered with a clean Massachusetts title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • 118-inch wheelbase Series 40 Special model

  • Business Coupe body with trunk instead of rumble seat

  • 233ci overhead valve straight-eight engine

  • Three-speed manual transmission with synchromesh forward gears

  • Push-button starter conversion

  • Back paint over tan cloth upholstery

Factory Equipment

  • 233ci overhead valve straight-eight engine

  • Three-speed manual transmission with synchromesh forward gears

  • Body-color artillery wheels

  • Split rear window

  • Analog clock

  • Lockable glovebox

  • Large trunk space

Modifications

  • Push-button starter conversion

  • Modernized generator electronics

Servicing & Documentation

The seller notes service under current ownership has included installing a push-button starter, replacing the exhaust manifold, and rebuilding the generator with modern electronics.

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of the vehicle's interior and exterior are provided in the gallery

Ownership History

This Buick was acquired by the seller in November 2012.

Additional Information

  • From the seller: “Up for sale is my 1936 Businessman Coupe with 40,858 miles. The car is mostly original except for a few parts; the generator has been rebuilt with modern electronics, and the foot-operated starter has been bypassed in favor of a button below the dashboard. The steel body is in good shape, though the paint shows alligator scales. The interior is mostly original except for the shifter boot and floor mats.”

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1936 Buick Series 40 Special Business Coupe

Last bid
MThomas0430
MThomas0430
$10,500
Seller
TR_lm6rgr
TR_lm6rgr
EndedSep 23, 2026 at 6:50 PM UTC
Bids16
Views5,896

Comments & bids

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MThomas0430's avatar
MThomas0430
Sep 23 at 2:31 PM
$10,500bid placed 
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RB_6po8zu
Sep 23 at 2:31 AM
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JA_a6vt2u
Sep 23 at 1:51 AM
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RB_6po8zu
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Gen2Mopar
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JosephDigiugno_bnxl
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CAASales
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JosephDigiugno_bnxl
Sep 18 at 3:43 AM
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JA_a6vt2u
Sep 17 at 10:09 PM
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jv_v3wvco
Sep 17 at 8:50 PM
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Prettymae
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JosephDigiugno_bnxl
Sep 16 at 1:15 AM
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RS_a84039
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DVLUVSJAX
Sep 12 at 4:28 PM
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MACMAN2024
Sep 11 at 2:04 PM
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