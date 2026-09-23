1936 Buick Series 40 Special Business Coupe
Ended Sep 23, 2026 at 6:50 PM UTC
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Description
For 1936, the Buick lineup featured streamlined all-steel bodies, a bullnose grille, and hydraulically-operated drum brakes as standard. The newly named Series 40 Special line was built on a 118-inch wheelbase and was available in 2-door Business Coupe, Sport Coupe, Victoria Coupe, Convertible, and 4-door Sedan configurations, all of which were powered by a 233ci overhead valve straight-eight engine that was factory rated at 93 horsepower.
This ‘36 Business Coupe has spent approximately 14 years in the care of the seller, who notes a push-button starter has been installed, the generator has been rebuilt, and the exhaust manifold has been replaced. The car is finished in black over tan cloth upholstery and features a three-speed manual transmission with synchromesh forward gears in addition to body-color artillery wheels, a split rear window, an analog clock, a lockable glovebox, and a generous trunk.
This 1936 Buick Series 40 Special Business Coupe is now offered with a clean Massachusetts title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
118-inch wheelbase Series 40 Special model
Business Coupe body with trunk instead of rumble seat
233ci overhead valve straight-eight engine
Three-speed manual transmission with synchromesh forward gears
Push-button starter conversion
Back paint over tan cloth upholstery
Factory Equipment
233ci overhead valve straight-eight engine
Three-speed manual transmission with synchromesh forward gears
Body-color artillery wheels
Split rear window
Analog clock
Lockable glovebox
Large trunk space
Modifications
Push-button starter conversion
Modernized generator electronics
Servicing & Documentation
The seller notes service under current ownership has included installing a push-button starter, replacing the exhaust manifold, and rebuilding the generator with modern electronics.
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the condition of the vehicle's interior and exterior are provided in the gallery
Ownership History
This Buick was acquired by the seller in November 2012.
Additional Information
From the seller: “Up for sale is my 1936 Businessman Coupe with 40,858 miles. The car is mostly original except for a few parts; the generator has been rebuilt with modern electronics, and the foot-operated starter has been bypassed in favor of a button below the dashboard. The steel body is in good shape, though the paint shows alligator scales. The interior is mostly original except for the shifter boot and floor mats.”
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