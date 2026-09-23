Description

For 1936, the Buick lineup featured streamlined all-steel bodies, a bullnose grille, and hydraulically-operated drum brakes as standard. The newly named Series 40 Special line was built on a 118-inch wheelbase and was available in 2-door Business Coupe, Sport Coupe, Victoria Coupe, Convertible, and 4-door Sedan configurations, all of which were powered by a 233ci overhead valve straight-eight engine that was factory rated at 93 horsepower.

This ‘36 Business Coupe has spent approximately 14 years in the care of the seller, who notes a push-button starter has been installed, the generator has been rebuilt, and the exhaust manifold has been replaced. The car is finished in black over tan cloth upholstery and features a three-speed manual transmission with synchromesh forward gears in addition to body-color artillery wheels, a split rear window, an analog clock, a lockable glovebox, and a generous trunk.

This 1936 Buick Series 40 Special Business Coupe is now offered with a clean Massachusetts title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

118-inch wheelbase Series 40 Special model

Business Coupe body with trunk instead of rumble seat

233ci overhead valve straight-eight engine

Three-speed manual transmission with synchromesh forward gears

Push-button starter conversion

Back paint over tan cloth upholstery

Factory Equipment

233ci overhead valve straight-eight engine

Three-speed manual transmission with synchromesh forward gears

Body-color artillery wheels

Split rear window

Analog clock

Lockable glovebox

Large trunk space

Modifications

Push-button starter conversion

Modernized generator electronics

Servicing & Documentation

The seller notes service under current ownership has included installing a push-button starter, replacing the exhaust manifold, and rebuilding the generator with modern electronics.

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the vehicle's interior and exterior are provided in the gallery

Ownership History

This Buick was acquired by the seller in November 2012.

Additional Information