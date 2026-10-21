354 Hemi-Powered 1935 Ford Wagon Hot Rod 5-Speed
Ended Oct 21, 2026 at 6:15 PM UTC
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Description
By the mid-1930s, Ford was just showing off. A far cry from the Model Ts of the 1920s and earlier, for 1935 Ford left the four-cylinders of yesteryear in the past and moved forward offering only the 221ci V8 in all Ford models. This Ford lineup prominently featured then-modern Art Deco styling cues, and were offered in a wide variety of configurations to suit every family’s needs.
Enthusiasts took to mid-'30s Fords quickly, and a new style of hot rod was born. Before some of these cars were even 10 years old, engines had been swapped out and hopped up, body panels were redesigned or even just simply removed, and hot rodders were finding every opportunity they could to add a custom touch. This tradition has carried forward into the modern day, and still follows the blueprint of days gone by.
This Ford-based custom is no exception, combining modern technology with traditional hot rod elements. Finished in Dearborn Blue with a brown/tan plaid interior and sitting on 16” artillery-style wheels, this Ford features a floor-shifted TREMEC five-speed manual transmission and Ford 9" rear end paired with a dual-carbureted 354ci Hemi V8 fitted with Patriot headers. Additional features include hydraulic drum brakes with a dual-reservoir Wilwood setup, a modern audio head unit and instrumentation, folding seats, and more as described below.
The selling dealer reports that the approximately 4,600 miles shown on the odometer reflects mileage driven since the build was completed.
This Hemi-powered Ford hot rod is now offered by the selling dealer with a clean Michigan title describing it as a 1935 Ford.
Highlights
354ci Chrysler Hemi V8
Demon carburetors
TREMEC five-speed manual transmission
Kenwood/JL Audio stereo system
Customized steel body
Clamshell rear hatch
Equipment
Mechanical:
354ci Hemi V8
Dual Demon four-barrel carburetors
Offenhauser aluminum finned valve covers
Weiand aluminum intake
Patriot headers
Chrome alternator
Electric fan
Polished aluminum water pump
Dual Optima batteries, inverted behind the axle
Body/Undercarriage:
Modified steel body with eight windows
Ford 9” rear end
Body-color powder-coated chassis
Fabricated functional side windows, drip rail, and rear axle tunnel
Chrome Bilstein dampers and steering linkage
Custom suspension front drop axle and front & rear tubular ladder bars
Wilwood dual-reservoir master cylinder
Hydraulic drum brakes
16” artillery-style wheels
Body color powder coated chassis
31-spline axles and 4.11 gears
Tubular chassis support bars
Interior:
Custom fabricated front and rear seats
Brown plaid upholstery
Two-spoke steering wheel
Updated gauges with digital odometer
Kenwood/JL Audio audio components
Custom hidden amp and stereo under rear seat
Fold-down front seats
Functional windows
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the condition of this 1935 Ford Custom Hot Rod are shown in the gallery
Ownership History
The selling dealer acquired this car in 2025
Included Items
Printed build photos
Additional Information
This '35 Ford hot rod is fitted with an aftermarket serial number tag.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.