Description

By the mid-1930s, Ford was just showing off. A far cry from the Model Ts of the 1920s and earlier, for 1935 Ford left the four-cylinders of yesteryear in the past and moved forward offering only the 221ci V8 in all Ford models. This Ford lineup prominently featured then-modern Art Deco styling cues, and were offered in a wide variety of configurations to suit every family’s needs.

Enthusiasts took to mid-'30s Fords quickly, and a new style of hot rod was born. Before some of these cars were even 10 years old, engines had been swapped out and hopped up, body panels were redesigned or even just simply removed, and hot rodders were finding every opportunity they could to add a custom touch. This tradition has carried forward into the modern day, and still follows the blueprint of days gone by.

This Ford-based custom is no exception, combining modern technology with traditional hot rod elements. Finished in Dearborn Blue with a brown/tan plaid interior and sitting on 16” artillery-style wheels, this Ford features a floor-shifted TREMEC five-speed manual transmission and Ford 9" rear end paired with a dual-carbureted 354ci Hemi V8 fitted with Patriot headers. Additional features include hydraulic drum brakes with a dual-reservoir Wilwood setup, a modern audio head unit and instrumentation, folding seats, and more as described below.

The selling dealer reports that the approximately 4,600 miles shown on the odometer reflects mileage driven since the build was completed.

This Hemi-powered Ford hot rod is now offered by the selling dealer with a clean Michigan title describing it as a 1935 Ford.

Highlights

354ci Chrysler Hemi V8

Demon carburetors

TREMEC five-speed manual transmission

Kenwood/JL Audio stereo system

Customized steel body

Clamshell rear hatch

Equipment

Mechanical: 354ci Hemi V8 Dual Demon four-barrel carburetors Offenhauser aluminum finned valve covers Weiand aluminum intake Patriot headers Chrome alternator Electric fan Polished aluminum water pump Dual Optima batteries, inverted behind the axle

Body / Undercarriage : Modified steel body with eight windows Ford 9” rear end Body-color powder-coated chassis Fabricated functional side windows, drip rail, and rear axle tunnel Chrome Bilstein dampers and steering linkage Custom suspension front drop axle and front & rear tubular ladder bars Wilwood dual-reservoir master cylinder Hydraulic drum brakes 16” artillery-style wheels Body color powder coated chassis 31-spline axles and 4.11 gears Tubular chassis support bars

Interior: Custom fabricated front and rear seats Brown plaid upholstery Two-spoke steering wheel Updated gauges with digital odometer Kenwood/JL Audio audio components Custom hidden amp and stereo under rear seat Fold-down front seats Functional windows



Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of this 1935 Ford Custom Hot Rod are shown in the gallery

Ownership History

The selling dealer acquired this car in 2025

Included Items

Printed build photos

Additional Information

This '35 Ford hot rod is fitted with an aftermarket serial number tag.