Auction ended.

354 Hemi-Powered 1935 Ford Wagon Hot Rod 5-Speed

Bid to $18,500 on 10/21/26
Result
354 Hemi-Powered 1935 Ford Wagon Hot Rod 5-Speed
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (137)

Ended Oct 21, 2026 at 6:15 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN 185007384
Mileage indicated4,615 Miles TMU
LocationSaint Cloud, Florida
Engine354ci Hemi V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorDearborn Blue
Interior colorBlue/Brown

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Description

By the mid-1930s, Ford was just showing off. A far cry from the Model Ts of the 1920s and earlier, for 1935 Ford left the four-cylinders of yesteryear in the past and moved forward offering only the 221ci V8 in all Ford models. This Ford lineup prominently featured then-modern Art Deco styling cues, and were offered in a wide variety of configurations to suit every family’s needs.

Enthusiasts took to mid-'30s Fords quickly, and a new style of hot rod was born. Before some of these cars were even 10 years old, engines had been swapped out and hopped up, body panels were redesigned or even just simply removed, and hot rodders were finding every opportunity they could to add a custom touch. This tradition has carried forward into the modern day, and still follows the blueprint of days gone by.

This Ford-based custom is no exception, combining modern technology with traditional hot rod elements. Finished in Dearborn Blue with a brown/tan plaid interior and sitting on 16” artillery-style wheels, this Ford features a floor-shifted TREMEC five-speed manual transmission and Ford 9" rear end paired with a dual-carbureted 354ci Hemi V8 fitted with Patriot headers. Additional features include hydraulic drum brakes with a dual-reservoir Wilwood setup, a modern audio head unit and instrumentation, folding seats, and more as described below.

The selling dealer reports that the approximately 4,600 miles shown on the odometer reflects mileage driven since the build was completed.

This Hemi-powered Ford hot rod is now offered by the selling dealer with a clean Michigan title describing it as a 1935 Ford.

Highlights

  • 354ci Chrysler Hemi V8

  • Demon carburetors

  • TREMEC five-speed manual transmission

  • Kenwood/JL Audio stereo system

  • Customized steel body

  • Clamshell rear hatch

Equipment

  • Mechanical:

    • 354ci Hemi V8

    • Dual Demon four-barrel carburetors

    • Offenhauser aluminum finned valve covers

    • Weiand aluminum intake

    • Patriot headers

    • Chrome alternator

    • Electric fan

    • Polished aluminum water pump

    • Dual Optima batteries, inverted behind the axle

  • Body/Undercarriage:

    • Modified steel body with eight windows

    • Ford 9” rear end

    • Body-color powder-coated chassis

    • Fabricated functional side windows, drip rail, and rear axle tunnel

    • Chrome Bilstein dampers and steering linkage

    • Custom suspension front drop axle and front & rear tubular ladder bars

    • Wilwood dual-reservoir master cylinder

    • Hydraulic drum brakes

    • 16” artillery-style wheels

    • Body color powder coated chassis

    • 31-spline axles and 4.11 gears

    • Tubular chassis support bars

  • Interior:

    • Custom fabricated front and rear seats

    • Brown plaid upholstery

    • Two-spoke steering wheel

    • Updated gauges with digital odometer

    • Kenwood/JL Audio audio components

    • Custom hidden amp and stereo under rear seat

    • Fold-down front seats

    • Functional windows

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of this 1935 Ford Custom Hot Rod are shown in the gallery

Ownership History

The selling dealer acquired this car in 2025

Included Items

  • Printed build photos

Additional Information

This '35 Ford hot rod is fitted with an aftermarket serial number tag.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

354 Hemi-Powered 1935 Ford Wagon Hot Rod 5-Speed

Last bid
SM_macbp3
SM_macbp3
$18,500
Seller
Clearcoastmotorsllc
Clearcoastmotorsllc
EndedOct 21, 2026 at 6:15 PM UTC
Bids25
Views9,607

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SM_macbp3
Oct 21 at 6:11 PM
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