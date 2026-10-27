1935 DeSoto Airflow Coupe
Ending Tue, Oct 27 at 7:59 PM UTC
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Addenda and errata
Please note undercarriage photos have been added to the gallery.
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Video gallery
Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Introduced as part of Chrysler Corporation's bold push toward aerodynamic automobile design, the 1935 DeSoto Airflow was one of the most advanced American cars of its era.
Building on the revolutionary '34 DeSoto Airflow, the 1935 model featured streamlined styling, unitized body construction, and improved weight distribution, and a passenger compartment positioned between the axles for a smoother ride. The front-end styling was revised to appear more conventional while retaining the model's innovative engineering.
The Airflow was offered as a Business Coupe, Coupe, Sedan, and Town Sedan, and all were powered by DeSoto's 242ci L-head inline-six engine, paired with a three-speed manual transmission.
This '35 Coupe (Model SG) is finished in maroon over a brown interior with cloth upholstery on the bench seats. Additional features include integrated headlamps, a crank-out split windshield, rear fender skirts, 16" steel wheels, hydraulic brakes, independent front suspension, and chrome exterior trim. Art Deco interior features include chrome rails around the seats, woodgrain on metal and designs in dash, and door handles.
This 1935 Desoto Airflow Coupe is now offered at no reserve by the selling dealer in Florida with miscellaneous parts, two sign boards, and a clean Ohio title.
Highlights
Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of October vehicles
Finished in maroon paint
Brown interior with cloth upholstery
242ci inline-six engine
3-speed manual transmission with overdrive
Factory Equipment
All-steel body construction with aerodynamic "Airflow" styling
Integrated headlamps mounted within the front fenders
Crank-out, split V-type windshield
Chrome radiator grille and exterior trim
Chrome bumpers with bumper guards
Draft deflector wing windows
Running boards
Rear fender skirts
16" steel wheels
Hydraulic 4-wheel brakes
Known Imperfections
Damage to grille from transporter
Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery
Ownership History
This 1935 DeSoto Airflow Coupe is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of October vehicles.
Included Items
Miscellaneous parts
Two sign boards
Additional Information
Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.
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