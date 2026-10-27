Auction ended.

1935 DeSoto Airflow Coupe

Burnyzz
No reserve
Sold for on 10/27/26
Result
1935 DeSoto Airflow Coupe
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
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Gallery photo 6
All photos (103)

Ending Tue, Oct 27 at 7:59 PM UTC

Seller
A Broad Arrow Auctions Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the owner of this vehicle. Broad Arrow Auctions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Chassis/VIN5088427
Mileage indicated90,800 Miles TMU
LocationOcala, Florida
Engine242ci Inline-Six
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorMaroon
Interior colorBrown

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Addenda and errata

  • Please note undercarriage photos have been added to the gallery.

  • Please note a YouTube video has been added.

Video gallery

1935 DeSoto Airflow Coupe Walk Around
Play
1935 DeSoto Airflow Coupe Test Drive
Play

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced as part of Chrysler Corporation's bold push toward aerodynamic automobile design, the 1935 DeSoto Airflow was one of the most advanced American cars of its era.

Building on the revolutionary '34 DeSoto Airflow, the 1935 model featured streamlined styling, unitized body construction, and improved weight distribution, and a passenger compartment positioned between the axles for a smoother ride. The front-end styling was revised to appear more conventional while retaining the model's innovative engineering.

The Airflow was offered as a Business Coupe, Coupe, Sedan, and Town Sedan, and all were powered by DeSoto's 242ci L-head inline-six engine, paired with a three-speed manual transmission.

This '35 Coupe (Model SG) is finished in maroon over a brown interior with cloth upholstery on the bench seats. Additional features include integrated headlamps, a crank-out split windshield, rear fender skirts, 16" steel wheels, hydraulic brakes, independent front suspension, and chrome exterior trim. Art Deco interior features include chrome rails around the seats, woodgrain on metal and designs in dash, and door handles.

This 1935 Desoto Airflow Coupe is now offered at no reserve by the selling dealer in Florida with miscellaneous parts, two sign boards, and a clean Ohio title.

Highlights

  • Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of October vehicles

  • Finished in maroon paint

  • Brown interior with cloth upholstery

  • 242ci inline-six engine

  • 3-speed manual transmission with overdrive

Factory Equipment

  • All-steel body construction with aerodynamic "Airflow" styling

  • Integrated headlamps mounted within the front fenders

  • Crank-out, split V-type windshield

  • Chrome radiator grille and exterior trim

  • Chrome bumpers with bumper guards

  • Draft deflector wing windows

  • Running boards

  • Rear fender skirts

  • 16" steel wheels

  • Hydraulic 4-wheel brakes

Known Imperfections

  • Damage to grille from transporter

  • Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

This 1935 DeSoto Airflow Coupe is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of October vehicles.

Included Items

  • Miscellaneous parts

  • Two sign boards

Additional Information

Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1935 DeSoto Airflow Coupe · No reserve

Sold to
Rigby
Rigby
$28,356
Seller
BurnyzzLLC
BurnyzzLLC
EndedOct 27, 2026 at 7:59 PM UTC
Bids29
Views7,654

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