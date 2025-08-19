350-Powered ’34 Ford Street Rod
Ending Fri, Sep 25 at 6:35 PM UTC
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Description
The 1934 Ford was a popular choice for hot rodders due to its aesthetically beautiful and aerodynamic design, balanced proportions, a highly robust chassis, and Ford’s new flathead V8 engine. These elements made it a legendary blank canvas for customization, especially in its three-and five-window coupe variations.
By the 1950s, the supply of rust-free Henry Ford Steel bodies ripe for customization was dwindling, so the industry turned to fiberglass, which was pioneered by the marine industry years prior. The innovation spawned the massive kit-car and street rod industry, which allows professionals and enthusiasts to build custom cars more easily, affordably, and completely free of rust with modern conveniences, such as air conditioning, independent suspension, and reliable drivetrains.
This fiberglass-bodied ‘34 Ford was built under prior ownership from a kit reportedly obtained from Classic Motor Carriages of Miami, Florida. The street rod wears a pearl white finish over red and white upholstery, and it is powered by a 350ci Chevy V8 linked with a TH2004R four-speed automatic transmission with a 2,400-rpm stall converter.
The car rides on an independent A-arm Mustang II-style suspension up front, while an 8.8” rear axle has been fitted at the rear, which utilizes four-link and coil springs. Additional details include a B&M shifter, a GM-style tilt column, a Pioneer head unit, power steering, power-assisted front disc brakes, 15” Ansen Sprint wheels, a Holley Street Performer intake manifold, a Holley Street Demon carburetor, an HEI-style distributor, and a custom exhaust system with RF-controlled cutouts.
This fiberglass street rod is now offered with a clean North Carolina title listing it as a 1934 Ford Coupe.
Highlights
Fiberglass three-window 1934 Ford-style body
350ci Chevrolet V8
TH2004R four-speed automatic transmission
Holley Street Demon carburetor
Mustang II-style front suspension
Ford 8.8” rear axle
Adjustable coilovers
Power-assisted front disc brakes
Power steering
15” Ansen Sprint wheels
Equipment
Exterior
Fiberglass three-window 1934 Ford-style body
Teardrop taillights
Dual peep mirrors
Polished bumpers
Frenched license plate
Rear-hinged doors
Interior
Red and white upholstery
Power windows
Pioneer head unit
White-dial instrumentation
Vintage Air climate control
GM-style tilt column
Wood-rimmed Grant steering wheel
B&M shifter
Drivetrain
350ci Chevrolet V8
Holley Street Demon carburetor
Holley Street Performer intake
HEI-style distributor
Tubular exhaust headers
RF-actuated exhaust cutouts
Aluminum radiator with electric fan
Braking/Suspension
Power front disc brakes
Rear drum brakes
Power steering
Mustang II-style front suspension
Ford 8.8” rear axle
Adjustable coilovers
15” Ansen Sprint wheels
Known Imperfections
Images detailing imperfections are viewable in the gallery
Paint chips on front fenders and right side of the dashboard
Stress cracks on rear fenders
Ownership History
The car was built under previous ownership and was acquired by the seller in 2015.
Additional Information
The car is titled by the serial number 18922390, which is stamped into a reproduction Ford patent plate riveted to the firewall.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.