Description

The 1934 Ford was a popular choice for hot rodders due to its aesthetically beautiful and aerodynamic design, balanced proportions, a highly robust chassis, and Ford’s new flathead V8 engine. These elements made it a legendary blank canvas for customization, especially in its three-and five-window coupe variations.

By the 1950s, the supply of rust-free Henry Ford Steel bodies ripe for customization was dwindling, so the industry turned to fiberglass, which was pioneered by the marine industry years prior. The innovation spawned the massive kit-car and street rod industry, which allows professionals and enthusiasts to build custom cars more easily, affordably, and completely free of rust with modern conveniences, such as air conditioning, independent suspension, and reliable drivetrains.

This fiberglass-bodied ‘34 Ford was built under prior ownership from a kit reportedly obtained from Classic Motor Carriages of Miami, Florida. The street rod wears a pearl white finish over red and white upholstery, and it is powered by a 350ci Chevy V8 linked with a TH2004R four-speed automatic transmission with a 2,400-rpm stall converter.

The car rides on an independent A-arm Mustang II-style suspension up front, while an 8.8” rear axle has been fitted at the rear, which utilizes four-link and coil springs. Additional details include a B&M shifter, a GM-style tilt column, a Pioneer head unit, power steering, power-assisted front disc brakes, 15” Ansen Sprint wheels, a Holley Street Performer intake manifold, a Holley Street Demon carburetor, an HEI-style distributor, and a custom exhaust system with RF-controlled cutouts.

This fiberglass street rod is now offered with a clean North Carolina title listing it as a 1934 Ford Coupe.

Highlights

Fiberglass three-window 1934 Ford-style body

350ci Chevrolet V8

TH2004R four-speed automatic transmission

Holley Street Demon carburetor

Mustang II-style front suspension

Ford 8.8” rear axle

Adjustable coilovers

Power-assisted front disc brakes

Power steering

15” Ansen Sprint wheels

Equipment

Exterior Fiberglass three-window 1934 Ford-style body Teardrop taillights Dual peep mirrors Polished bumpers Frenched license plate Rear-hinged doors

Interior Red and white upholstery Power windows Pioneer head unit White-dial instrumentation Vintage Air climate control GM-style tilt column Wood-rimmed Grant steering wheel B&M shifter

Drivetrain 350ci Chevrolet V8 Holley Street Demon carburetor Holley Street Performer intake HEI-style distributor Tubular exhaust headers RF-actuated exhaust cutouts Aluminum radiator with electric fan

Braking/Suspension Power front disc brakes Rear drum brakes Power steering Mustang II-style front suspension Ford 8.8” rear axle Adjustable coilovers 15” Ansen Sprint wheels



Known Imperfections

Images detailing imperfections are viewable in the gallery

Paint chips on front fenders and right side of the dashboard

Stress cracks on rear fenders

Ownership History

The car was built under previous ownership and was acquired by the seller in 2015.

Additional Information

The car is titled by the serial number 18922390, which is stamped into a reproduction Ford patent plate riveted to the firewall.