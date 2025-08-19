350-Powered ’34 Ford Street Rod

1 day
$20,000
350-Powered ’34 Ford Street Rod
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (74)

Ending Fri, Sep 25 at 6:35 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN18922390
Mileage indicated12,000 Miles TMU
LocationCreedmoore, North Carolina
Engine350ci Chevy V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorPearl White
Interior colorRed & White

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Video gallery

350-Powered ’34 Ford Steet Rod Walkaround
Play
350-Powered ’34 Ford Steet Rod Interior Viewing
Play
350-Powered ’34 Ford Steet Rod Cold Start
Play
350-Powered ’34 Ford Steet Rod Driving POV
Play

Description

The 1934 Ford was a popular choice for hot rodders due to its aesthetically beautiful and aerodynamic design, balanced proportions, a highly robust chassis, and Ford’s new flathead V8 engine. These elements made it a legendary blank canvas for customization, especially in its three-and five-window coupe variations.

By the 1950s, the supply of rust-free Henry Ford Steel bodies ripe for customization was dwindling, so the industry turned to fiberglass, which was pioneered by the marine industry years prior. The innovation spawned the massive kit-car and street rod industry, which allows professionals and enthusiasts to build custom cars more easily, affordably, and completely free of rust with modern conveniences, such as air conditioning, independent suspension, and reliable drivetrains.

This fiberglass-bodied ‘34 Ford was built under prior ownership from a kit reportedly obtained from Classic Motor Carriages of Miami, Florida. The street rod wears a pearl white finish over red and white upholstery, and it is powered by a 350ci Chevy V8 linked with a TH2004R four-speed automatic transmission with a 2,400-rpm stall converter.

The car rides on an independent A-arm Mustang II-style suspension up front, while an 8.8” rear axle has been fitted at the rear, which utilizes four-link and coil springs. Additional details include a B&M shifter, a GM-style tilt column, a Pioneer head unit, power steering, power-assisted front disc brakes, 15” Ansen Sprint wheels, a Holley Street Performer intake manifold, a Holley Street Demon carburetor, an HEI-style distributor, and a custom exhaust system with RF-controlled cutouts.

This fiberglass street rod is now offered with a clean North Carolina title listing it as a 1934 Ford Coupe.

Highlights

  • Fiberglass three-window 1934 Ford-style body

  • 350ci Chevrolet V8

  • TH2004R four-speed automatic transmission

  • Holley Street Demon carburetor

  • Mustang II-style front suspension

  • Ford 8.8” rear axle

  • Adjustable coilovers

  • Power-assisted front disc brakes

  • Power steering

  • 15” Ansen Sprint wheels

Equipment

  • Exterior

    • Fiberglass three-window 1934 Ford-style body

    • Teardrop taillights

    • Dual peep mirrors

    • Polished bumpers

    • Frenched license plate

    • Rear-hinged doors

  • Interior

    • Red and white upholstery

    • Power windows

    • Pioneer head unit

    • White-dial instrumentation

    • Vintage Air climate control

    • GM-style tilt column

    • Wood-rimmed Grant steering wheel

    • B&M shifter

  • Drivetrain

    • 350ci Chevrolet V8

    • Holley Street Demon carburetor

    • Holley Street Performer intake

    • HEI-style distributor

    • Tubular exhaust headers

    • RF-actuated exhaust cutouts

    • Aluminum radiator with electric fan

  • Braking/Suspension

    • Power front disc brakes

    • Rear drum brakes

    • Power steering

    • Mustang II-style front suspension

    • Ford 8.8” rear axle

    • Adjustable coilovers

    • 15” Ansen Sprint wheels

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing imperfections are viewable in the gallery

  • Paint chips on front fenders and right side of the dashboard

  • Stress cracks on rear fenders

Ownership History

The car was built under previous ownership and was acquired by the seller in 2015.

Additional Information

The car is titled by the serial number 18922390, which is stamped into a reproduction Ford patent plate riveted to the firewall.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

350-Powered ’34 Ford Street Rod

Current bid
HilarioGomes
HilarioGomes
$20,000
Seller
Mike_34_Classic
Mike_34_Classic
EndingFri, Sep 25 at 6:35 PM UTC
Bids16
Views4,675

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