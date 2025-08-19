 Two-Family-Owned 1933 Plymouth Deluxe 4-Door Sedan

No reserve
8 days
$6,999
 Two-Family-Owned 1933 Plymouth Deluxe 4-Door Sedan
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Ending Fri, Sep 18 at 6:40 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN2106040
Mileage indicated62,400 Miles TMU
LocationGrand Rapids, Michigan
Engine190ci Inline-Six
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleSedan
Exterior colorBlack
Interior colorTan

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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE 

The 1933 Plymouth Deluxe "PD" was introduced by Chrysler’s Plymouth division during the depths of the Great Depression as an upscale companion to the new Plymouth PC. It was one of Plymouth’s first six-cylinder models, replacing earlier four-cylinder designs and helping the brand compete more effectively with Ford and Chevrolet. The PD featured a longer 112-inch wheelbase, improved styling, and a 190ci inline-six. The Art Deco-inspired styling could be had in a wide range of body styles, which made the PD appeal to a broad range of buyers during a difficult economic era.   

This 1933 Plymouth PD four-door sedan was sold new at Sarb Motor Sales of Detroit, Michigan, and acquired by the seller from the family of the original owner in June 2025. The car has been refinished in black, while refurbishment work completed in the 1980s is said to have included an overhaul the 190ci inline-six and three-speed manual transmission, as well as reupholstering the bench seats in their current tan herringbone cloth. 

The body is accented by polished trim and a hood ornament, while four rear-hinged doors provide access to the cabin. A tilt-out windshield and pop-up fresh air vent provide ventilation, and additional exterior details include running boards, and 16" wood-spoke wheels mounted over hydraulic drum brakes.  

This 1933 PD is now offered at no reserve with the original bill of sale and other historical documents, the manufacturer's literature, and a clean Michigan title in the seller's name.  

Highlights 

  • Two-family ownership 

  • 190ci inline-six 

  • Three-speed manual transmission 

  • Rear-hinged doors 

  • Refinished in black 

  • Tan herringbone cloth upholstery 

Factory Equipment 

  • 16” wheels with wooden spokes 

  • Polished bumpers and trim 

  • Hood ornament  

  • Running boards 

  • Tilt-out windshield 

  • Rear tire carrier and cover

  • Two rows of bench seating 

Modifications 

  • Painted fauna dashboard graphics 

  • Auxiliary gauges mounted under the dashboard 

Servicing 

Service since June 2025 included replacing the battery and mounting 6x16 Excelsior tires. The seller also notes that the wooden-spoke wheels have been refinished along with reupholstering the interior in factory-like material.

Known Imperfections 

  • Paint chips and other imperfections in the finish and trim 

  • Transmission and rear axle oil leaks 

Ownership History 

The seller states that "this 1933 Plymouth Deluxe (PD) was purchased new in September, 1933, from Sarb Motor Sales on Michigan Avenue in Detroit, with a base price of $670.90.  Apparently not convinced of the sturdiness of the standard steel-wire wheels, the original owner paid an additional $25.75 for the attractive wood “Air Wheels.” The Plymouth remained unused in his garage for over 20 years until about 1980, when the original owner's great-grandson pulled the car from the garage and began a complete restoration to use it as his wedding car.  The car remained in the great-grandson’s ownership until I purchased it in the spring of 2025, after having been in the same family for more than 90 years."   

Included Items

  • 1933 bill of sale and other historical documentation

  • Manufacturer's literature

  • Wire wheels

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

 Two-Family-Owned 1933 Plymouth Deluxe 4-Door Sedan · No reserve

Current bid
JohnPalmer_muua
JohnPalmer_muua
$6,999
Seller
LaurenceP
LaurenceP
EndingFri, Sep 18 at 6:40 PM UTC
Bids11
Views1,753

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