Auction ended.

350-Powered 1933 Plymouth DeLuxe Coupe Street Rod

No reserve
Sold for on 10/26/26
Result
350-Powered 1933 Plymouth DeLuxe Coupe Street Rod
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (53)

Ended Oct 26, 2026 at 7:35 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN2027717
Mileage indicated500 Miles TMU
LocationWest Babylon, New York
Engine350ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorTropical Blue
Interior colorGray

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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Offered only for the 1933 model year, the Plymouth PD was marketed as the DeLuxe, an upscale automobile that replaced the earlier shorter-wheelbase PC, which marked Plymouth's first time offering a six-cylinder car. Consumers balked at the shorter wheelbase of the PC, so the PD was quickly introduced borrowing Dodge's longer DP chassis. Available in a variety of configurations from sedan to convertible, over 186,000 PDs were built in its one-year run.

This 1933 Plymouth DeLuxe Coupe has been customized into a street rod, showcasing Tropical Blue paint, staggered Cragar S/S chrome wheels, and Hoosier rear tires. In the chromed engine bay sits a Chevrolet 350ci V8 with dual-quad Edelbrock carburetors sitting atop a polished Edelbrock intake manifold. The engine is fitted with chrome flame-engraved valve covers and a chrome alternator. Inside, the custom gray cloth interior features bucket seats, custom door panels, Dynamat insulation, a Pioneer CD head unit, and a finished trunk.

This 350-Powered 1933 Plymouth DeLuxe Coupe Street Rod is now offered at no reserve with a clean New York transferable registration in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Finished in Tropical Blue with gray cloth upholstery

  • Customized steel body

  • 350ci Chevrolet V8

  • GM TH-350 3-speed automatic transmission

  • 8.8" Ford rear end

  • Mustang II front end and coil over suspension

Modifications

  • Polished dual Edelbrock AVS carburetors and Edelbrock intake manifold

  • Chrome valve covers, alternator, and air cleaner assemblies

  • Long-tube headers

  • Front & rear QA1 coil over suspension

  • Fatman Mustang II IFS subframe with chrome control arms

  • Art Morrison TCI tri-bar 4-link

  • Borgeson chrome steering shaft

  • Staggered 14" and 15" Cragar S/S chrome wheels

  • Hoosier 31" x 12.5" rear tires

  • Bucket seats with seat belts

  • Pioneer CD head unit and Delphi XM radio

  • Custom wood dashboard with VDO Cockpit Royale gauges

  • Power windows

  • Ididit chrome tilt steering column and Billet Specialties steering wheel

  • Lokar pedals

  • Painless wiring

  • Dynamat cabin insulation

  • Custom door panels and finished trunk

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of the 1933 Plymouth DeLuxe Coupe are presented in the gallery

  • Scratches around fuel filler

Ownership History

The seller states that they acquired this vehicle in 2008.

Additional Information

This 1933 Plymouth is registered in a state that does not issue titles for vehicles of its age. It is offered with New York registration.

The seller states, "Original steel-bodied 1933 Plymouth PD Coupe. Dupont metal-flake Tropical Blue with a clear overcoat. 1970 Chevy 350, 4-bolt mains, flat top pistons, small chamber heads with 2.02" intake valves, roller rockers, Edelbrock 500 CFM AVS dual-quads. GM TH-350 with cooler, 8.8" Ford rear. Fully adjustable front and rear suspensions." "I have owned the vehicle since 2008. I purchased it from a seller in Arkansas sight unseen, don't know the date of the first rebuild, but I had it rebuilt in 2010 by Pauls Rods and Restos in Deer Park, Long Island. It was a 6 month project."

Additional documents

Vehicle Information Card

Vehicle Information Card Decoding

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

350-Powered 1933 Plymouth DeLuxe Coupe Street Rod · No reserve

Sold to
Munchey
Munchey
$20,865
Seller
JR_19_33_G3arh3ad33
JR_19_33_G3arh3ad33
EndedOct 26, 2026 at 7:35 PM UTC
Bids38
Views7,083

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