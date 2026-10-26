Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Offered only for the 1933 model year, the Plymouth PD was marketed as the DeLuxe, an upscale automobile that replaced the earlier shorter-wheelbase PC, which marked Plymouth's first time offering a six-cylinder car. Consumers balked at the shorter wheelbase of the PC, so the PD was quickly introduced borrowing Dodge's longer DP chassis. Available in a variety of configurations from sedan to convertible, over 186,000 PDs were built in its one-year run.

This 1933 Plymouth DeLuxe Coupe has been customized into a street rod, showcasing Tropical Blue paint, staggered Cragar S/S chrome wheels, and Hoosier rear tires. In the chromed engine bay sits a Chevrolet 350ci V8 with dual-quad Edelbrock carburetors sitting atop a polished Edelbrock intake manifold. The engine is fitted with chrome flame-engraved valve covers and a chrome alternator. Inside, the custom gray cloth interior features bucket seats, custom door panels, Dynamat insulation, a Pioneer CD head unit, and a finished trunk.

This 350-Powered 1933 Plymouth DeLuxe Coupe Street Rod is now offered at no reserve with a clean New York transferable registration in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Finished in Tropical Blue with gray cloth upholstery

Customized steel body

350ci Chevrolet V8

GM TH-350 3-speed automatic transmission

8.8" Ford rear end

Mustang II front end and coil over suspension

Modifications

Polished dual Edelbrock AVS carburetors and Edelbrock intake manifold

Chrome valve covers, alternator, and air cleaner assemblies

Long-tube headers

Front & rear QA1 coil over suspension

Fatman Mustang II IFS subframe with chrome control arms

Art Morrison TCI tri-bar 4-link

Borgeson chrome steering shaft

Staggered 14" and 15" Cragar S/S chrome wheels

Hoosier 31" x 12.5" rear tires

Bucket seats with seat belts

Pioneer CD head unit and Delphi XM radio

Custom wood dashboard with VDO Cockpit Royale gauges

Power windows

Ididit chrome tilt steering column and Billet Specialties steering wheel

Lokar pedals

Painless wiring

Dynamat cabin insulation

Custom door panels and finished trunk

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the 1933 Plymouth DeLuxe Coupe are presented in the gallery

Scratches around fuel filler

Ownership History

The seller states that they acquired this vehicle in 2008.

Additional Information

This 1933 Plymouth is registered in a state that does not issue titles for vehicles of its age. It is offered with New York registration.

The seller states, "Original steel-bodied 1933 Plymouth PD Coupe. Dupont metal-flake Tropical Blue with a clear overcoat. 1970 Chevy 350, 4-bolt mains, flat top pistons, small chamber heads with 2.02" intake valves, roller rockers, Edelbrock 500 CFM AVS dual-quads. GM TH-350 with cooler, 8.8" Ford rear. Fully adjustable front and rear suspensions." "I have owned the vehicle since 2008. I purchased it from a seller in Arkansas sight unseen, don't know the date of the first rebuild, but I had it rebuilt in 2010 by Pauls Rods and Restos in Deer Park, Long Island. It was a 6 month project."