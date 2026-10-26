350-Powered 1933 Plymouth DeLuxe Coupe Street Rod
Ended Oct 26, 2026 at 7:35 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Offered only for the 1933 model year, the Plymouth PD was marketed as the DeLuxe, an upscale automobile that replaced the earlier shorter-wheelbase PC, which marked Plymouth's first time offering a six-cylinder car. Consumers balked at the shorter wheelbase of the PC, so the PD was quickly introduced borrowing Dodge's longer DP chassis. Available in a variety of configurations from sedan to convertible, over 186,000 PDs were built in its one-year run.
This 1933 Plymouth DeLuxe Coupe has been customized into a street rod, showcasing Tropical Blue paint, staggered Cragar S/S chrome wheels, and Hoosier rear tires. In the chromed engine bay sits a Chevrolet 350ci V8 with dual-quad Edelbrock carburetors sitting atop a polished Edelbrock intake manifold. The engine is fitted with chrome flame-engraved valve covers and a chrome alternator. Inside, the custom gray cloth interior features bucket seats, custom door panels, Dynamat insulation, a Pioneer CD head unit, and a finished trunk.
This 350-Powered 1933 Plymouth DeLuxe Coupe Street Rod is now offered at no reserve with a clean New York transferable registration in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Finished in Tropical Blue with gray cloth upholstery
Customized steel body
350ci Chevrolet V8
GM TH-350 3-speed automatic transmission
8.8" Ford rear end
Mustang II front end and coil over suspension
Modifications
Polished dual Edelbrock AVS carburetors and Edelbrock intake manifold
Chrome valve covers, alternator, and air cleaner assemblies
Long-tube headers
Front & rear QA1 coil over suspension
Fatman Mustang II IFS subframe with chrome control arms
Art Morrison TCI tri-bar 4-link
Borgeson chrome steering shaft
Staggered 14" and 15" Cragar S/S chrome wheels
Hoosier 31" x 12.5" rear tires
Bucket seats with seat belts
Pioneer CD head unit and Delphi XM radio
Custom wood dashboard with VDO Cockpit Royale gauges
Power windows
Ididit chrome tilt steering column and Billet Specialties steering wheel
Lokar pedals
Painless wiring
Dynamat cabin insulation
Custom door panels and finished trunk
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the condition of the 1933 Plymouth DeLuxe Coupe are presented in the gallery
Scratches around fuel filler
Ownership History
The seller states that they acquired this vehicle in 2008.
Additional Information
This 1933 Plymouth is registered in a state that does not issue titles for vehicles of its age. It is offered with New York registration.
The seller states, "Original steel-bodied 1933 Plymouth PD Coupe. Dupont metal-flake Tropical Blue with a clear overcoat. 1970 Chevy 350, 4-bolt mains, flat top pistons, small chamber heads with 2.02" intake valves, roller rockers, Edelbrock 500 CFM AVS dual-quads. GM TH-350 with cooler, 8.8" Ford rear. Fully adjustable front and rear suspensions." "I have owned the vehicle since 2008. I purchased it from a seller in Arkansas sight unseen, don't know the date of the first rebuild, but I had it rebuilt in 2010 by Pauls Rods and Restos in Deer Park, Long Island. It was a 6 month project."
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.