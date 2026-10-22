Description

Following the commercial success of the Model A, Ford immediately began ramping things up and modernizing their lineup. The 1932 Ford Model B (often just called a '32 Ford) had refined everything the Model A brought to the table, and for 1933 the Model C took it to the next level. With more aerodynamic and aggressive body styling, and more rigid body construction, the '33 Ford sat on a longer, sturdier chassis. Much like the '32 Ford, hot rodders took to the '33 Ford in short order, with customized examples seen as early as the 1940s.

This 1933 Ford Cabriolet Hot Rod is a steel body car, and though it carries the look of the hot rods of yesteryear, it is hiding some notable modernization features. The car was built prior to the seller's 2023 acquisition.

Under the hood is a fuel-injected 7.0L LS7 V8 engine hooked up to a 4L65E 4-speed automatic transmission. It has power steering, dual exhaust, and a Ford 9" rear end. Inside, it has a custom bucket seat interior with air conditioning, power windows & locks, and an AM/FM stereo with a trunk-mounted CD changer. Exterior features include chrome Coys wheels, a Vanilla Shake/Sunset Orange custom paint job, shaved door handles, and reverse-opening doors.

This 1933 Ford Cabriolet Hot Rod is now offered in Michigan with some records and a Montana title in the name of the seller's LLC.

Highlights

Steel body

7.0L LS7 V8 engine

4L65E automatic transmission

Vintage Air climate control

Power windows and locks

Modifications

Exterior: Shortened trunk Custom doors Shaved door handles Custom windshield and frame Remote-operated hydraulic hood and trunk lid Staggered 17"/18" Coys chrome wheels Painted chassis & rear end

Interior: Bucket seats Power driver's seat Custom door panels Tilt steering column Chrome 3-spoke steering wheel AM/FM stereo with trunk-mounted CD changer Haneline digital gauges Finished trunk

Mechanical: Headers Dual exhaust FlowMaster mufflers Custom engine cover Ford 9" rear end Wilwood power-assisted four-wheel disc brakes Goodyear Eagle tires Power steering



Known Imperfections

There is a crack in one of the fenders

Paint chips and scratches

Interior wear

Ownership History

The seller acquired this vehicle in 2023.

Included Items

Build documentation

Additional Information

This vehicle has a reproduction serial number tag.

The seller states, "Steel body custom hot rod build. 3 year, 2,500 hour build with $242,000 invested. ALL build receipts. The car has always been in a climate controlled garage."