Auction ended.

Modified LS7-Powered 1933 Ford Cabriolet Hot Rod

Bid to $42,000 on 10/22/26
Result
Modified LS7-Powered 1933 Ford Cabriolet Hot Rod
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Ended Oct 22, 2026 at 6:15 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN18463409
Mileage indicated5,500 Miles TMU
LocationAddison, Michigan
Engine7.0L LS7 V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorVanilla Shake/Sunset Orange
Interior colorTan

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Video gallery

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Description

Following the commercial success of the Model A, Ford immediately began ramping things up and modernizing their lineup. The 1932 Ford Model B (often just called a '32 Ford) had refined everything the Model A brought to the table, and for 1933 the Model C took it to the next level. With more aerodynamic and aggressive body styling, and more rigid body construction, the '33 Ford sat on a longer, sturdier chassis. Much like the '32 Ford, hot rodders took to the '33 Ford in short order, with customized examples seen as early as the 1940s.

This 1933 Ford Cabriolet Hot Rod is a steel body car, and though it carries the look of the hot rods of yesteryear, it is hiding some notable modernization features. The car was built prior to the seller's 2023 acquisition.

Under the hood is a fuel-injected 7.0L LS7 V8 engine hooked up to a 4L65E 4-speed automatic transmission. It has power steering, dual exhaust, and a Ford 9" rear end. Inside, it has a custom bucket seat interior with air conditioning, power windows & locks, and an AM/FM stereo with a trunk-mounted CD changer. Exterior features include chrome Coys wheels, a Vanilla Shake/Sunset Orange custom paint job, shaved door handles, and reverse-opening doors.

This 1933 Ford Cabriolet Hot Rod is now offered in Michigan with some records and a Montana title in the name of the seller's LLC.

Highlights

  • Steel body

  • 7.0L LS7 V8 engine

  • 4L65E automatic transmission

  • Vintage Air climate control

  • Power windows and locks

Modifications

  • Exterior:

    • Shortened trunk

    • Custom doors

    • Shaved door handles

    • Custom windshield and frame

    • Remote-operated hydraulic hood and trunk lid

    • Staggered 17"/18" Coys chrome wheels

    • Painted chassis & rear end

  • Interior:

    • Bucket seats

    • Power driver's seat

    • Custom door panels

    • Tilt steering column

    • Chrome 3-spoke steering wheel

    • AM/FM stereo with trunk-mounted CD changer

    • Haneline digital gauges

    • Finished trunk

  • Mechanical:

    • Headers

    • Dual exhaust

    • FlowMaster mufflers

    • Custom engine cover

    • Ford 9" rear end

    • Wilwood power-assisted four-wheel disc brakes

    • Goodyear Eagle tires

    • Power steering

Known Imperfections

  • There is a crack in one of the fenders

  • Paint chips and scratches

  • Interior wear

Ownership History

The seller acquired this vehicle in 2023.

Included Items

  • Build documentation

Additional Information

This vehicle has a reproduction serial number tag.

The seller states, "Steel body custom hot rod build. 3 year, 2,500 hour build with $242,000 invested. ALL build receipts. The car has always been in a climate controlled garage."

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

Modified LS7-Powered 1933 Ford Cabriolet Hot Rod

Last bid
DG1521
DG1521
$42,000
Seller
cs_y5aflc
cs_y5aflc
EndedOct 22, 2026 at 6:15 PM UTC
Bids40
Views15,590

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DG1521
Oct 22 at 6:13 PM
$42,000bid placed 
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Oct 22 at 6:13 PM
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