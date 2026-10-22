Modified LS7-Powered 1933 Ford Cabriolet Hot Rod
Ended Oct 22, 2026 at 6:15 PM UTC
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Description
Following the commercial success of the Model A, Ford immediately began ramping things up and modernizing their lineup. The 1932 Ford Model B (often just called a '32 Ford) had refined everything the Model A brought to the table, and for 1933 the Model C took it to the next level. With more aerodynamic and aggressive body styling, and more rigid body construction, the '33 Ford sat on a longer, sturdier chassis. Much like the '32 Ford, hot rodders took to the '33 Ford in short order, with customized examples seen as early as the 1940s.
This 1933 Ford Cabriolet Hot Rod is a steel body car, and though it carries the look of the hot rods of yesteryear, it is hiding some notable modernization features. The car was built prior to the seller's 2023 acquisition.
Under the hood is a fuel-injected 7.0L LS7 V8 engine hooked up to a 4L65E 4-speed automatic transmission. It has power steering, dual exhaust, and a Ford 9" rear end. Inside, it has a custom bucket seat interior with air conditioning, power windows & locks, and an AM/FM stereo with a trunk-mounted CD changer. Exterior features include chrome Coys wheels, a Vanilla Shake/Sunset Orange custom paint job, shaved door handles, and reverse-opening doors.
This 1933 Ford Cabriolet Hot Rod is now offered in Michigan with some records and a Montana title in the name of the seller's LLC.
Highlights
Steel body
7.0L LS7 V8 engine
4L65E automatic transmission
Vintage Air climate control
Power windows and locks
Modifications
Exterior:
Shortened trunk
Custom doors
Shaved door handles
Custom windshield and frame
Remote-operated hydraulic hood and trunk lid
Staggered 17"/18" Coys chrome wheels
Painted chassis & rear end
Interior:
Bucket seats
Power driver's seat
Custom door panels
Tilt steering column
Chrome 3-spoke steering wheel
AM/FM stereo with trunk-mounted CD changer
Haneline digital gauges
Finished trunk
Mechanical:
Headers
Dual exhaust
FlowMaster mufflers
Custom engine cover
Ford 9" rear end
Wilwood power-assisted four-wheel disc brakes
Goodyear Eagle tires
Power steering
Known Imperfections
There is a crack in one of the fenders
Paint chips and scratches
Interior wear
Ownership History
The seller acquired this vehicle in 2023.
Included Items
Build documentation
Additional Information
This vehicle has a reproduction serial number tag.
The seller states, "Steel body custom hot rod build. 3 year, 2,500 hour build with $242,000 invested. ALL build receipts. The car has always been in a climate controlled garage."
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.