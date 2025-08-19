1933 Cadillac 355-C Rumble Seat Coupe

Snook's Dream Cars
No reserve
4 days
$21,000
1933 Cadillac 355-C Rumble Seat Coupe
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (144)

Ending Mon, Sep 28 at 6:25 PM UTC

Seller
A Broad Arrow Auctions Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the owner of this vehicle. Broad Arrow Auctions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Chassis/VIN301134
Mileage indicated16,100 Miles TMU
LocationBowling Green, Ohio
Engine355ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorTwo-tone blue
Interior colorTaupe

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Addenda and errata

  • Please note YouTube videos have been added.

  • Please note additional photos and documents have been added.

Video gallery

1933 Cadillac 355-C Rumble Seat Coupe Walk Around
Play
1933 Cadillac 355-C Rumble Seat Coupe Test Drive
Play

Description

Snook’s Dream Cars is a multi-generational collection of cars that started when Bill and his son Jeff restored a 1929 Model A Ford in 1963. The collection grew into a public museum serving Bowling Green, OH over the last two decades, with an emphasis on keeping the cars road-worthy and regularly enjoyed. Their in-house service gained local reputation for high-quality service, keeping classics on the road in their best condition possible. Hagerty Marketplace is proud to present Snook's Dream Cars Collection, offered entirely without reserve.

* * *

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

As General Motors' flagship marque, Cadillac used this era to refine its V8 architecture, delivering smoother power delivery and improved reliability over earlier designs. The 1933 model year introduced Fisher No-Draft ventilation and a lower, more graceful silhouette that set the tone for Art Deco-influenced styling throughout the decade.

Beneath the long hood is a robust 355ci L-head V8 engine, mated to a three-speed manual transmission featuring innovative synchromesh on second and third gears. The Rumble Seat Coupe body style offered a sportier, more youthful look than Cadillac's larger sedans, while retaining the marque's signature comfort and presence. Hydraulic brakes on all four wheels reflect Cadillac's engineering leadership at the time.

This 355-C Rumble Seat Coupe was purchased by Bill Snook in 1999. This was his first professional restoration sending it to the award-winning shop, Jack Robinson Garage, Bird in Hand, Pennsylvania. The restoration of the rust-free car was complete by 2001. The following year it was displayed at the Meadowbrook Concours, where it won its class. In 2018 it received an AACA First Junior Award, followed in 2021 with the AACA Senior Award.

This 1933 Cadillac 355-C Rumble Seat Coupe is now represented at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist with a clean Ohio title in the name of the current owner.

Highlights

  • Offered from the Snook’s Dream Cars Collection

  • Meadowbrook Concours class winner

  • 2018 AACA First Junior Award

  • 2021 AACA Senior Award

  • Two-tone blue body and black fenders with a red pinstripe

  • Taupe Bedford cord upholstery interior

  • Classy Rumble Seat Coupe body

Factory Equipment

  • 355ci L-head V8 engine

  • Three-speed manual transmission

  • Dual side mounts w/covers

  • Folding rear luggage rack

  • Golf club compartment door

  • Rumble seat step plates

  • Flying goddess hood ornament

  • Chrome dual-trumpet horns, radiator shell, and headlight shells

  • Retractable rear window

  • Rear window rolling shade

Modifications

  • The oil filter assembly has been modified with a modern spin-on type filter

Servicing & Documentation

  • The sale includes receipts dating to 1999

Known Imperfections

  • Photos in the gallery show the condition of the car in detail

  • The brake booster is inoperable and has been bypassed

Ownership History

This 1933 Cadillac 355C Rumble Seat Coupe is offered from the Snook’s Dream Cars Collection

Included Items

  • Set of vintage wood-shaft golf clubs

  • Rumble seat blanket

  • Owner’s manual

  • Cadillac 355B-C shop manual

Additional Information

The seller states, “The car was repainted base/clear coat during the restoration in a two-tone blue body and black fenders with a red pinstripe. It is still in very nice condition for a 26-year-old paint job. The all-steel body is straight and true with good panel fits. The vinyl top fabric is in good condition. The chrome and trim presents well. The glass is clear with no chips, scratches, or fogging.

“The taupe Bedford cord upholstery is in good condition along with the wool carpeting. The dash and door garnish wood is good, and the painted dash is very nice. All gauges/instruments are in working order.

“The 355ci, 115hp V8 engine was rebuilt in 2003, starts easily, idles well, and runs OK on the road. The 3-speed transmission shifts smoothly into all gears. The brake booster failed and was removed in 2008, but the drum brakes still stop straight. The dash adjustable suspension feature functions as expected.

“The 17” red painted wire spoke wheels, Cadillac V8 logo chrome hubcaps, and trim rings are in good shape. The Lester 7.00-17 wide whitewall tires have good tread but are 30 years old.

"Important to note regarding the attached build sheet:

  • The body number tag Photo 105 matches the build sheet

  • The engine number Photo 124 matches the build sheet

  • The steering gear Photo #136 also matches

I would say it is pretty original."

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Blake Wingrove Phone: 616.822.8589 Email: bwingrove@hagerty.com

Additional documents

Service History: 1933 Cadillac 355C Rumble Seat Coupe

Build Sheet: 1933 Cadillac 355-C Rumble Seat Coupe

Additional Receipts: 1933 Cadillac 355-C Rumble Seat Coupe

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1933 Cadillac 355-C Rumble Seat Coupe · No reserve

Current bid
RB_6po8zu
RB_6po8zu
$21,000
Seller
Bwingrove
Bwingrove
EndingMon, Sep 28 at 6:25 PM UTC
Bids12
Views8,106

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