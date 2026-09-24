Description

Produced by General Motors as a companion marque to Cadillac, the LaSalle was marketed to buyers who wanted luxury and performance at a more accessible price point. The 1932 LaSalle, designated the Series 345-B, was advertised as a sportier, "junior Cadillac" that featured a stronger GM family resemblance with softer, more rounded, and flowing lines.

Several body styles were available to buyers, exclusively built by Fisher Body, and included two-, five-, and seven-passenger coupes and town sedans as well as desirable open-air two-passenger convertible coupes.

Under the hood, its robust 353ci V8 engine, which was shared with the Cadillac line, now delivered 115 horsepower thanks in part to improvements to the fuel system. The increased power was delivered to the rear wheels through a three-speed manual transmission equipped with Synchro-Mesh synchronized gears and "Triple Silent" helical gears.

Despite the marque's updated design, mechanical advancements, and several body choices, the economic realities of the era took a toll. As the Great Depression deepened, luxury car sales plummeted. LaSalle's annual sales crashed from nearly 23,000 units in 1929 to about 3,300 by 1932, only 223 of which were convertible coupe models.

This ‘32 two-passenger convertible coupe wears a two-tone brown finish with a beige soft top and cream-colored wire-spoke wheels that are mounted with Lester wide whitewall bias-ply tires. Inside, the dashboard is adorned with wood trim and features a suite of Jaeger instrumentation. The split front bench seat, door panels, and rear rumble seat are trimmed in marbled brown Naugahyde upholstery.

This 1932 LaSalle Series 345-B convertible coupe is now offered by the seller on behalf of its current owner with a clean Ohio title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

Convertible coupe body

353ci V8 engine

Synchronized three-speed manual transmission

Two-tone brown with beige soft top

Brown Naugahyde upholstery

17” wire-spoke wheels

Lester whitewall bias-ply tires

Factory Equipment

Two-passenger convertible coup configuration

Rear rumble seat

17” wire-spoke wheels

Two side-mounted spare tires

353ci V8 engine

Synchronized three-speed manual transmission

Wood dashboard trim

Jaeger instrumentation

Servicing & Documentation

Per the seller, an oil change was performed, the coolant was exchanged, and the spark plugs and wires were replaced in preparation for the sale.

Known Imperfections

Cosmetic imperfections consistent with an older restoration

Ownership History

This 1932 LaSalle was acquired by the current owner in June 2019.

Included Items

Vintage golf clubs

Additional Information

This 1932 LaSalle Series 345-B Convertible Coupe was offered on Hagerty Marketplace in August 2026. You can view the previous listing here.