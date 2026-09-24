1932 LaSalle Series 345-B Convertible Coupe

$35,000
1932 LaSalle Series 345-B Convertible Coupe
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Ending Thu, Sep 24 at 6:35 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1102370
Mileage indicated131 Miles TMU
LocationCortland, Ohio
Engine353ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleFull size, Convertible
Exterior colorBrown
Interior colorBrown

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Video gallery

1932 Lasalle 345 B-Walk Around
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1932 Lasalle 345 B-Walk Around 2
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1932 Lasalle 345 B-Start Up
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1932 Lasalle 345 B-Interior
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1932 Lasalle 345 B-Engine View
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1932 LaSalle 345 B-Departure
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Description

Produced by General Motors as a companion marque to Cadillac, the LaSalle was marketed to buyers who wanted luxury and performance at a more accessible price point. The 1932 LaSalle, designated the Series 345-B, was advertised as a sportier, "junior Cadillac" that featured a stronger GM family resemblance with softer, more rounded, and flowing lines.

Several body styles were available to buyers, exclusively built by Fisher Body, and included two-, five-, and seven-passenger coupes and town sedans as well as desirable open-air two-passenger convertible coupes.

Under the hood, its robust 353ci V8 engine, which was shared with the Cadillac line, now delivered 115 horsepower thanks in part to improvements to the fuel system. The increased power was delivered to the rear wheels through a three-speed manual transmission equipped with Synchro-Mesh synchronized gears and "Triple Silent" helical gears.

Despite the marque's updated design, mechanical advancements, and several body choices, the economic realities of the era took a toll. As the Great Depression deepened, luxury car sales plummeted. LaSalle's annual sales crashed from nearly 23,000 units in 1929 to about 3,300 by 1932, only 223 of which were convertible coupe models.

This ‘32 two-passenger convertible coupe wears a two-tone brown finish with a beige soft top and cream-colored wire-spoke wheels that are mounted with Lester wide whitewall bias-ply tires. Inside, the dashboard is adorned with wood trim and features a suite of Jaeger instrumentation. The split front bench seat, door panels, and rear rumble seat are trimmed in marbled brown Naugahyde upholstery.

This 1932 LaSalle Series 345-B convertible coupe is now offered by the seller on behalf of its current owner with a clean Ohio title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

  • Convertible coupe body

  • 353ci V8 engine

  • Synchronized three-speed manual transmission

  • Two-tone brown with beige soft top

  • Brown Naugahyde upholstery

  • 17” wire-spoke wheels

  • Lester whitewall bias-ply tires

Factory Equipment

  • Two-passenger convertible coup configuration

  • Rear rumble seat

  • 17” wire-spoke wheels

  • Two side-mounted spare tires

  • 353ci V8 engine

  • Synchronized three-speed manual transmission

  • Wood dashboard trim

  • Jaeger instrumentation

Servicing & Documentation

Per the seller, an oil change was performed, the coolant was exchanged, and the spark plugs and wires were replaced in preparation for the sale.

Known Imperfections

  • Cosmetic imperfections consistent with an older restoration

Ownership History

This 1932 LaSalle was acquired by the current owner in June 2019.

Included Items

  • Vintage golf clubs

Additional Information

This 1932 LaSalle Series 345-B Convertible Coupe was offered on Hagerty Marketplace in August 2026. You can view the previous listing here.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1932 LaSalle Series 345-B Convertible Coupe

Current bid
Wyoung227
Wyoung227
$35,000
Seller
WThompson
WThompson
EndingThu, Sep 24 at 6:35 PM UTC
Bids19
Views4,726

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