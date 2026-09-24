1932 LaSalle Series 345-B Convertible Coupe
Ending Thu, Sep 24 at 6:35 PM UTC
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Description
Produced by General Motors as a companion marque to Cadillac, the LaSalle was marketed to buyers who wanted luxury and performance at a more accessible price point. The 1932 LaSalle, designated the Series 345-B, was advertised as a sportier, "junior Cadillac" that featured a stronger GM family resemblance with softer, more rounded, and flowing lines.
Several body styles were available to buyers, exclusively built by Fisher Body, and included two-, five-, and seven-passenger coupes and town sedans as well as desirable open-air two-passenger convertible coupes.
Under the hood, its robust 353ci V8 engine, which was shared with the Cadillac line, now delivered 115 horsepower thanks in part to improvements to the fuel system. The increased power was delivered to the rear wheels through a three-speed manual transmission equipped with Synchro-Mesh synchronized gears and "Triple Silent" helical gears.
Despite the marque's updated design, mechanical advancements, and several body choices, the economic realities of the era took a toll. As the Great Depression deepened, luxury car sales plummeted. LaSalle's annual sales crashed from nearly 23,000 units in 1929 to about 3,300 by 1932, only 223 of which were convertible coupe models.
This ‘32 two-passenger convertible coupe wears a two-tone brown finish with a beige soft top and cream-colored wire-spoke wheels that are mounted with Lester wide whitewall bias-ply tires. Inside, the dashboard is adorned with wood trim and features a suite of Jaeger instrumentation. The split front bench seat, door panels, and rear rumble seat are trimmed in marbled brown Naugahyde upholstery.
This 1932 LaSalle Series 345-B convertible coupe is now offered by the seller on behalf of its current owner with a clean Ohio title in the current owner's name.
Highlights
Convertible coupe body
353ci V8 engine
Synchronized three-speed manual transmission
Two-tone brown with beige soft top
Brown Naugahyde upholstery
17” wire-spoke wheels
Lester whitewall bias-ply tires
Factory Equipment
Two-passenger convertible coup configuration
Rear rumble seat
17” wire-spoke wheels
Two side-mounted spare tires
353ci V8 engine
Synchronized three-speed manual transmission
Wood dashboard trim
Jaeger instrumentation
Servicing & Documentation
Per the seller, an oil change was performed, the coolant was exchanged, and the spark plugs and wires were replaced in preparation for the sale.
Known Imperfections
Cosmetic imperfections consistent with an older restoration
Ownership History
This 1932 LaSalle was acquired by the current owner in June 2019.
Included Items
Vintage golf clubs
Additional Information
This 1932 LaSalle Series 345-B Convertible Coupe was offered on Hagerty Marketplace in August 2026. You can view the previous listing here.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.