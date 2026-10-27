392 Hemi-Powered ‘32 Ford Highboy Roadster
Ending Tue, Oct 27 at 7:08 PM UTC
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Addenda and errata
Please note undercarriage photos and YouTube videos have been added.
Video gallery
Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The term “Highboy” refers to a 1932 Ford roadster or coupe body mounted on the frame rails without fenders, giving the car its tall, aggressive stance. Ford’s 1932 model, known as the “Deuce” because of its model year, introduced the company’s revolutionary flathead V8, which became a favorite among racers and hot rodders. During the 1940s and 1950s, enthusiasts modified these lightweight cars for greater speed and performance, creating a hot-rodding legend.
This ‘32 Ford Highboy is powered by a 392ci Hemi V8 fed by twin Edelbrock four-barrel carburetors. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a Hughes 700R4 four-speed automatic transmission linked to a Ford 9-inch rear end.
The composite body is finished in black and features a black soft top and tilting windshield with a polished frame. A louvered hood sits atop polished side-exit exhaust pipes for show (the real exhaust are underneath) and an engine-turned firewall.
Inside, a bench seat is upholstered in white with pleated inserts, which extend to the door panels. A banjo-style steering wheel fronts Stewart-Warner instrumentation, and an eight-ball shift knob tops a floor-mounted gear selector.
This 1932 Ford Highboy is offered by the selling dealer at no reserve with assorted literature and a clean Florida title that lists the car as a 2003 “Specn.”
Highlights
Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of October vehicles
Powered by a 392ci Hemi V8
4-speed automatic transmission
Composite body finished in black
Black soft top
White upholstery
Modifications
Exterior
Composite body with louvered hood
Tilt-out windshield with polished frame and mirrors
Polished fuel filler cap
Engine-turned firewall
Staggered-width 15” alloy wheels
Interior
White upholstery with pleated inserts
Banjo-style steering wheel
Stewart-Warner instrumentation
Eight-ball shifter
Mechanical
Twin Edelbrock four-barrel carburetors
Polished side-exit exhaust pipes
Hughes 700R4 automatic transmission
Hughes torque converter
Ford 9-inch rear end with 4.11 gears
Front disc and rear drum brakes
Coil over rear suspension
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the condition of the 1932 Ford Highboy are presented in the gallery
Ownership History
This 1932 Ford Highboy is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of October vehicles.
Included Items
Assorted literature
Additional Information
The car has a state Vehicle Identification Number Sticker, which corresponds to the Florida title. The title lists the car as a 2003 “Specn.”
Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.
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