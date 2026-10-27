Auction ended.

392 Hemi-Powered ‘32 Ford Highboy Roadster

Burnyzz
No reserve
Sold for on 10/27/26
Result
392 Hemi-Powered ‘32 Ford Highboy Roadster
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
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All photos (105)

Ending Tue, Oct 27 at 7:08 PM UTC

Seller
A Broad Arrow Auctions Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the owner of this vehicle. Broad Arrow Auctions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Chassis/VINCA941799
Mileage indicated6,700 Miles TMU
LocationOcala, Florida
Engine392ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorBlack
Interior colorWhite

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Addenda and errata

  • Please note undercarriage photos and YouTube videos have been added.

Video gallery

392 Hemi-Powered ‘32 Ford Highboy Roadster Walk Around
Play
392 Hemi-Powered ‘32 Ford Highboy Roadster Start up & Test Drive
Play

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE   

The term “Highboy” refers to a 1932 Ford roadster or coupe body mounted on the frame rails without fenders, giving the car its tall, aggressive stance. Ford’s 1932 model, known as the “Deuce” because of its model year, introduced the company’s revolutionary flathead V8, which became a favorite among racers and hot rodders. During the 1940s and 1950s, enthusiasts modified these lightweight cars for greater speed and performance, creating a hot-rodding legend.  

This ‘32 Ford Highboy is powered by a 392ci Hemi V8 fed by twin Edelbrock four-barrel carburetors. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a Hughes 700R4 four-speed automatic transmission linked to a Ford 9-inch rear end.   

The composite body is finished in black and features a black soft top and tilting windshield with a polished frame.  A louvered hood sits atop polished side-exit exhaust pipes for show (the real exhaust are underneath) and an engine-turned firewall.  

Inside, a bench seat is upholstered in white with pleated inserts, which extend to the door panels. A banjo-style steering wheel fronts Stewart-Warner instrumentation, and an eight-ball shift knob tops a floor-mounted gear selector.   

This 1932 Ford Highboy is offered by the selling dealer at no reserve with assorted literature and a clean Florida title that lists the car as a 2003 “Specn.”    

Highlights  

  • Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of October vehicles

  • Powered by a 392ci Hemi V8 

  • 4-speed automatic transmission 

  • Composite body finished in black 

  • Black soft top 

  • White upholstery 

 Modifications  

  • Exterior 

    • Composite body with louvered hood 

    • Tilt-out windshield with polished frame and mirrors 

    • Polished fuel filler cap 

    • Engine-turned firewall 

    • Staggered-width 15” alloy wheels 

  • Interior 

    • White upholstery with pleated inserts 

    • Banjo-style steering wheel 

    • Stewart-Warner instrumentation 

    • Eight-ball shifter 

  • Mechanical 

    • Twin Edelbrock four-barrel carburetors 

    • Polished side-exit exhaust pipes 

    • Hughes 700R4 automatic transmission 

    • Hughes torque converter 

    • Ford 9-inch rear end with 4.11 gears 

    • Front disc and rear drum brakes 

    • Coil over rear suspension  

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of the 1932 Ford Highboy are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

This 1932 Ford Highboy is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of October vehicles.

Included Items

  • Assorted literature

Additional Information 

The car has a state Vehicle Identification Number Sticker, which corresponds to the Florida title. The title lists the car as a 2003 “Specn.”   

Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge. 

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

392 Hemi-Powered ‘32 Ford Highboy Roadster · No reserve

Sold to
Dreamer58
Dreamer58
$47,080
Seller
BurnyzzLLC
BurnyzzLLC
EndedOct 27, 2026 at 7:08 PM UTC
Bids39
Views8,735

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