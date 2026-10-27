Fuel-Injected 347-Powered 1932 Ford Custom Pickup
Ending Tue, Oct 27 at 6:38 PM UTC
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Addenda and errata
Please note a YouTube video and undercarriage photos have been added.
Please note YouTube videos have been added.
Video gallery
Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Introduced for 1932, Ford's Model B pickup benefited from the company's all-new chassis and the arrival of the legendary flathead V8. This vehicle does not have its original VIN or engine number — only an Arizona-assigned ID — so there is no way to verify if it left the Ford factory as a pickup truck. However, it has received numerous modifications so that it resembles a closed-cab pickup while incorporating modern upgrades.
The custom build, spearheaded by Arizona custom shops Hot Rods by Dean and Hot Rod Interiors by Glenn, was completed in 2018. Work included the installation of a 347ci Ford Performance small-block V8 crate engine with Holley Terminator Stealth EFI, Hughes Performance four-speed automatic overdrive transmission, Roadster Shop aftermarket chassis, United Pacific steel body components, Bob Drake running boards, Winters quick-change rear end, Painless wiring kit, a lowered stance, and a sliding bed cover.
The truck, which participated in the 2018 Street Rodder Road Tour, wears Nantucket Blue paint with black fenders and frame rails. Its custom interior is highlighted by two-tone blue and black leather upholstery, bucket seats, Vintage Air, Dakota Digital instrumentation, and an aftermarket audio system.
This 1932 Ford Custom Pickup is now offered at no reserve by the selling dealer in Florida with a clean Ohio title.
Highlights
Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of October vehicles
Participated in the 2018 Street Rodder Road Tour
Built by Hot Rods by Dean in Phoenix, Arizona
347ci Ford Performance Parts X347D small-block V8 crate engine
Hughes Performance 4L60 4-speed automatic overdrive transmission
Refinished in Nantucket Blue paint with black fenders and frame rails
Custom interior by Glenn Kramer of Hot Rod Interiors by Glenn in Glendale, Arizona
Factory Equipment
Crank-out windshield
Vertical grille
Headlights integrated into the fender support bar
Modifications
Professional build completed in 2018 by Hot Rods by Dean:
347ci Ford Performance Parts X347D small-block V8 crate engine
Holley Terminator Stealth EFI
Hughes Performance 4L60 4-speed automatic overdrive transmission
United Pacific steel body components
Bob Drake running boards
Aftermarket chassis by Roadster Shop in Mundelein, Illinois
Winters quick-change rear end
PPG Deltron Nantucket Blue with black fenders and frame rails
Painless wiring kit
Lowered stance
Repaint
Retrax bed cover
Interior by Glenn Kramer of Hot Rod Interiors by Glenn:
Two-tone blue and black leather upholstery
Vintage Air
Dakota Digital instrumentation
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Custom Autosound AM/FM stereo
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the condition of the truck are presented in the gallery
Ownership History
This 1932 Ford Custom Pickup is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of October vehicles.
Additional Information
This vehicle has a state-assigned replacement serial number tag.
Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.
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