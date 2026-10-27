Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced for 1932, Ford's Model B pickup benefited from the company's all-new chassis and the arrival of the legendary flathead V8. This vehicle does not have its original VIN or engine number — only an Arizona-assigned ID — so there is no way to verify if it left the Ford factory as a pickup truck. However, it has received numerous modifications so that it resembles a closed-cab pickup while incorporating modern upgrades.

The custom build, spearheaded by Arizona custom shops Hot Rods by Dean and Hot Rod Interiors by Glenn, was completed in 2018. Work included the installation of a 347ci Ford Performance small-block V8 crate engine with Holley Terminator Stealth EFI, Hughes Performance four-speed automatic overdrive transmission, Roadster Shop aftermarket chassis, United Pacific steel body components, Bob Drake running boards, Winters quick-change rear end, Painless wiring kit, a lowered stance, and a sliding bed cover.

The truck, which participated in the 2018 Street Rodder Road Tour, wears Nantucket Blue paint with black fenders and frame rails. Its custom interior is highlighted by two-tone blue and black leather upholstery, bucket seats, Vintage Air, Dakota Digital instrumentation, and an aftermarket audio system.

This 1932 Ford Custom Pickup is now offered at no reserve by the selling dealer in Florida with a clean Ohio title.

Highlights

Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of October vehicles

Participated in the 2018 Street Rodder Road Tour

Built by Hot Rods by Dean in Phoenix, Arizona

347ci Ford Performance Parts X347D small-block V8 crate engine

Hughes Performance 4L60 4-speed automatic overdrive transmission

Refinished in Nantucket Blue paint with black fenders and frame rails

Custom interior by Glenn Kramer of Hot Rod Interiors by Glenn in Glendale, Arizona

Factory Equipment

Crank-out windshield

Vertical grille

Headlights integrated into the fender support bar

Modifications

Professional build completed in 2018 by Hot Rods by Dean: 347ci Ford Performance Parts X347D small-block V8 crate engine Holley Terminator Stealth EFI Hughes Performance 4L60 4-speed automatic overdrive transmission United Pacific steel body components Bob Drake running boards Aftermarket chassis by Roadster Shop in Mundelein, Illinois Winters quick-change rear end PPG Deltron Nantucket Blue with black fenders and frame rails Painless wiring kit Lowered stance Repaint Retrax bed cover

Interior by Glenn Kramer of Hot Rod Interiors by Glenn: Two-tone blue and black leather upholstery Vintage Air Dakota Digital instrumentation Leather-wrapped steering wheel Custom Autosound AM/FM stereo



Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the truck are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

This 1932 Ford Custom Pickup is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of October vehicles.

Additional Information

This vehicle has a state-assigned replacement serial number tag.

Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.