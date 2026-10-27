Auction ended.

Fuel-Injected 347-Powered 1932 Ford Custom Pickup

Burnyzz
No reserve
Sold for on 10/27/26
Result
Fuel-Injected 347-Powered 1932 Ford Custom Pickup
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (95)

Ending Tue, Oct 27 at 6:38 PM UTC

Seller
A Broad Arrow Auctions Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the owner of this vehicle. Broad Arrow Auctions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Chassis/VINAZ-367650
Mileage indicated6,900 Miles TMU
LocationOcala, Florida
Engine347ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StylePickup/truck
Exterior colorBlue/Black
Interior colorBlue/Black

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Addenda and errata

  • Please note a YouTube video and undercarriage photos have been added.

  • Please note YouTube videos have been added.

Video gallery

347-Powered 1932 Ford Custom Pickup Walk Around
Play
347-Powered 1932 Ford Custom Pickup Interior Tour
Play
347-Powered 1932 Ford Custom Pickup Taillight Operation
Play
347-Powered 1932 Ford Custom Pickup Test Drive
Play

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced for 1932, Ford's Model B pickup benefited from the company's all-new chassis and the arrival of the legendary flathead V8. This vehicle does not have its original VIN or engine number — only an Arizona-assigned ID — so there is no way to verify if it left the Ford factory as a pickup truck. However, it has received numerous modifications so that it resembles a closed-cab pickup while incorporating modern upgrades.

The custom build, spearheaded by Arizona custom shops Hot Rods by Dean and Hot Rod Interiors by Glenn, was completed in 2018. Work included the installation of a 347ci Ford Performance small-block V8 crate engine with Holley Terminator Stealth EFI, Hughes Performance four-speed automatic overdrive transmission, Roadster Shop aftermarket chassis, United Pacific steel body components, Bob Drake running boards, Winters quick-change rear end, Painless wiring kit, a lowered stance, and a sliding bed cover.

The truck, which participated in the 2018 Street Rodder Road Tour, wears Nantucket Blue paint with black fenders and frame rails. Its custom interior is highlighted by two-tone blue and black leather upholstery, bucket seats, Vintage Air, Dakota Digital instrumentation, and an aftermarket audio system.

This 1932 Ford Custom Pickup is now offered at no reserve by the selling dealer in Florida with a clean Ohio title.

Highlights

  • Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of October vehicles

  • Participated in the 2018 Street Rodder Road Tour

  • Built by Hot Rods by Dean in Phoenix, Arizona

  • 347ci Ford Performance Parts X347D small-block V8 crate engine

  • Hughes Performance 4L60 4-speed automatic overdrive transmission

  • Refinished in Nantucket Blue paint with black fenders and frame rails

  • Custom interior by Glenn Kramer of Hot Rod Interiors by Glenn in Glendale, Arizona

Factory Equipment

  • Crank-out windshield

  • Vertical grille

  • Headlights integrated into the fender support bar

Modifications

  • Professional build completed in 2018 by Hot Rods by Dean:

    • 347ci Ford Performance Parts X347D small-block V8 crate engine

    • Holley Terminator Stealth EFI

    • Hughes Performance 4L60 4-speed automatic overdrive transmission

    • United Pacific steel body components

    • Bob Drake running boards

    • Aftermarket chassis by Roadster Shop in Mundelein, Illinois

    • Winters quick-change rear end

    • PPG Deltron Nantucket Blue with black fenders and frame rails

    • Painless wiring kit

    • Lowered stance

    • Repaint

    • Retrax bed cover

  • Interior by Glenn Kramer of Hot Rod Interiors by Glenn:

    • Two-tone blue and black leather upholstery

    • Vintage Air

    • Dakota Digital instrumentation

    • Leather-wrapped steering wheel

    • Custom Autosound AM/FM stereo

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of the truck are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

This 1932 Ford Custom Pickup is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of October vehicles.

Additional Information

This vehicle has a state-assigned replacement serial number tag.

Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

Fuel-Injected 347-Powered 1932 Ford Custom Pickup · No reserve

Sold to
KM_1sik0g
KM_1sik0g
$51,628
Seller
BurnyzzLLC
BurnyzzLLC
EndedOct 27, 2026 at 6:38 PM UTC
Bids34
Views11,523

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