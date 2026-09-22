Auction ended.

1932 Ford Model 18 Coupe Hot Rod Project

The Haskins Collection
No reserve
Sold for on 09/22/26
Result
1932 Ford Model 18 Coupe Hot Rod Project
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Ending Tue, Sep 22 at 7:46 PM UTC

Seller
A Broad Arrow Auctions Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the owner of this vehicle. Broad Arrow Auctions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Chassis/VIN18116487
Mileage indicated50,000 Miles TMU
LocationCincinnati, Ohio
EngineV8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorRed
Interior colorBlack

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Description

Presenting a truly rare opportunity to own a piece of automotive history — an exclusive collection of antique automobiles that have been proudly held within the same family for over 40 years.

Each vehicle in this collection boasts solid body structures, a testament to the quality and craftsmanship of a bygone era. Many of the cars have undergone a refurbishment at some point in their histories, while others are presented as an in-process restoration. Each vehicle has been stored indoors throughout its entire time in the family's care, protecting each from the elements and preserving their structural integrity.

While these classics are in need of mechanical attention and finishing work, they represent an exceptional foundation for the serious collector, restorer, or enthusiast looking for an authentic project with genuine provenance. This is the kind of collection that rarely comes to market — do not miss your chance to bring these timeless machines back to their former glory.

* * *

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

In 1932, Ford launched a completely new car to replace the Model A. And while the four-cylinder Model B was modestly priced and sold well, the all-new Model 18 had the distinction of being the first Ford featuring the now-legendary flathead V8.

Ford now had a leg up on the Chevrolet 6 — the Ford V-8 sold well in the 1930s, but its popularity exploded after World War II. Veterans began buying the plentiful and affordable “Deuce” coupes and modifying their flathead V8s — and the hot rod was born.

In the spirit of early hot rods, this 1932 Deuce Coupe is equipped with a Buick Nailhead V8 engine, backed by an automatic transmission. Its body has been refinished in red, and its interior has been refreshed with black upholstery and a full suite of Stewart Warner gauges. And front disc brakes are hidden under Mooneyes wheel covers.

It is unknown when the last time this vehicle moved under its own power, and the car has not been serviced in many years.

Offered as a non-running project, this 1932 Ford Model 18 Coupe hot rod will require mechanical attention and cosmetic work before returning to the road.

This 1932 Ford Model 18 Coupe is now represented at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist with a clean Ohio title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Offered from the Haskins Car Collection

  • 1932 hot rod project with eye-catching paint and V8 power

  • Finished in red with black upholstery

  • Open-style roof

  • 15” wheels wearing mismatched tires

  • Buick Nailhead V8 wearing 1172889 cylinder heads originally used on 364ci V8s

  • Automatic transmission

  • Front disc brakes

Modifications

  • Mooneyes disc wheel covers

  • Refreshed bench seat with matching door panels

  • Engine-turned dashboard with Stewart Warner gauges

  • 4-barrel carburetor

  • Electric fan

  • Dual exhaust system with side exits in front of rear wheels

  • Leaf spring front and rear suspension with front shocks

  • Front disc, rear drum brakes

Known Imperfections

  • Offered as a non-running project, this vehicle will require mechanical attention and cosmetic work before returning to the road. This car has sat for years inside a warehouse and has sat for years not started, not run, not driven, and unmaintained in any way. Bid accordingly.

  • Unknown drivetrain

  • Unknown service history

  • Trunk unfinished

  • Tires are older and will need to be replaced

  • Imperfections on paint

  • Rock chips on front bumper

  • Surface rust on underside of trunk

  • Transmission is an automatic, not a manual transmission.

  • Transmission type is unkniown.

  • There is no gas pedal. There is an accelerator rod, but no pedal.

  • The shifter to the automatic transmission is broken off.

  • It is unknown what type of rear end is in the car.

  • It is unknown what rear end gear ratio is on the car.

  • It is unknown when the engine was last started, serviced, or rebuilt, and has no service or maintenance records.

  • It is unknown if the engine will roll over or not.

Ownership History

This 1932 Ford Model 18 Coupe is offered from the Haskins Car Collection

Additional Information

Note: It is the buyer's sole responsibility to make their own arrangements and to have the right staff and equipment (straps, power winch, truck and trailer, and 2x4s) to be able to lift, move, raise, and load the car and all the items included with the sale of this car. The seller will not have any equipment to assist with the loading of the car or any parts associated with the sale of the car. The seller states, “Project car that is not running or driving. It is unknown when the car was last run and drove and it is unknown when the engine and transmission were last serviced, and it is unknown if the engine and transmission have ever been built.”

Vehicle Pick-Up Instructions: The vehicle will be pushed directly outside of the warehouse and made available for loading at the scheduled pick-up time. Access to the property is limited. This is an active business located on a heavily traveled roadway, with a small parking and loading area.

The largest recommended transport equipment is a rollback or a full-size pickup truck towing a single-car trailer. Larger trucks or multi-car transporters may not have sufficient room to safely enter, maneuver, or exit the property.

The warehouse access area is narrow, and positioning a truck and trailer for loading will likely require multiple forward and reverse turns. Buyers and transporters should plan accordingly and bring the proper equipment and personnel necessary to safely load the vehicle.

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Matt Lowney Phone: 623.308.2640 Email: mlowney@hagerty.com

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1932 Ford Model 18 Coupe Hot Rod Project · No reserve

Sold to
JOHN_WATKINS
JOHN_WATKINS
$21,400
Seller
Matt_Lowney
Matt_Lowney
EndedSep 22, 2026 at 7:46 PM UTC
Bids32
Views7,233

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