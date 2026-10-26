Auction ended.

1932 Buick Model 56C Four-Passenger Convertible Coupe Roadster

Bid to $15,228 on 10/26/26
Result
1932 Buick Model 56C Four-Passenger Convertible Coupe Roadster
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Ended Oct 26, 2026 at 7:43 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN2618907
Mileage indicated86,000 Miles TMU
LocationWinchester, Virginia
Engine257ci Inline-Eight
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorCream & Brown
Interior colorBrown

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Description

The 1932 Buick Model 56C shows how Buick balanced innovation and refinement at the start of the 1930s. Riding a 114-inch wheelbase, the compact Series 32-50 was the most agile car in Buick's lineup, with a Fisher Body that paired craftsmanship with strength.

Power comes from Buick's 233ci valve-in-head straight-eight. The overhead-valve design delivered notable efficiency, while rubber engine mounts isolated vibration from the occupants. Buick's pioneering three-speed Syncro-Mesh transmission made gear changes quiet, and Wizard Control added a freewheeling feature that reduced engine braking. Hydraulic shock absorbers controlled the semi-elliptic leaf suspension, providing a composed ride.

Inside, the cabin featured quality leather upholstery, a clear instrument panel, and a folding top that stowed neatly behind the seat, making the open car a confident, comfortable tourer.

This Model 56C Convertible Coupe features a Gear Vendors overdrive, electronic ignition, electron fuel pump, turn signals, and LED headlights. The rumble seat and golf club door were status symbols of the era, with the Convertible Coupe finished in a period-style cream and brown scheme.

This 1932 Buick Series 50 Model 56C Convertible Coupe is now offered with a clean Virginia title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Fisher Body convertible coupe design

  • Finished in cream and brown

  • Brown leather interior

  • 233ci valve-in-head straight-eight engine

  • 3-speed manual transmission with Syncro-Mesh

  • Rumble seat and golf club door

Factory Equipment

  • Syncro-Mesh transmission

  • Wizard Control freewheeling

  • Hydraulic shock absorbers

  • Rubber-insulated engine mounts

  • Folding convertible top

  • Semi-elliptic leaf springs front and rear

Modifications

  • Gear Vendors overdrive

  • Electronic ignition

  • Electronic fuel pump

  • Turn signals

  • LED headlights

  • Downdraft carburetor with automatic choke

Servicing & Documentation

  • The seller reports the following maintenance:

    • Fuel tank replaced

    • Head gasket replaced

    • Wide whitewall Goodrich tires

    • Generator and voltage regulator replaced

Known Imperfections

  • Paint shows various flaws

  • Leather upholstery wear

  • Fuel gauge is inconsistent

Ownership History

The seller has reportedly owned this 1932 Buick Model 56C Four-Passenger Convertible Coupe Roadster since 2020.

Additional Information

The seller states, “This is a nice driver quality 1932 Buick convertible coupe. It has a straight eight engine 233 cubic inches. A synchro mesh three speed transmission with a Gear Vendors overdrive. It has been updated with an electric fuel pump, electronic ignition. It has a nice top and rollup windows. The car is driven regularly. The tires are year-old wide whitewall Goodrich tires. The car drives well for its age; with the overdrive engaged you can cruise at 60 miles an hour."

“The car has a new gas tank and new head gasket. The valve train has been inspected and adjusted. The ignition system is updated with a rebuilt generator with a voltage regulator. It has electronic ignition and an electronic fuel pump. It has turn signals that are a later addition. The headlights are LED and very bright. There are two tail lights. The car is 6 V negative ground which is stock.

“The paint is nice but not show quality. There are some imperfections. Most of the gauges work fine the gas gauge is finicky. The car came with 2 working speedometers so mileage is uncertain."

"it has been updated to a downdraft carb with auto choke for better running and starting."

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1932 Buick Model 56C Four-Passenger Convertible Coupe Roadster

Last bid
AnthonyG_6ozn
AnthonyG_6ozn
$15,228
Seller
RJP1521
RJP1521
EndedOct 26, 2026 at 7:43 PM UTC
Bids38
Views6,013

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AnthonyG_6ozn
Oct 26 at 7:41 PM
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