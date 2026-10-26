Description

The 1932 Buick Model 56C shows how Buick balanced innovation and refinement at the start of the 1930s. Riding a 114-inch wheelbase, the compact Series 32-50 was the most agile car in Buick's lineup, with a Fisher Body that paired craftsmanship with strength.

Power comes from Buick's 233ci valve-in-head straight-eight. The overhead-valve design delivered notable efficiency, while rubber engine mounts isolated vibration from the occupants. Buick's pioneering three-speed Syncro-Mesh transmission made gear changes quiet, and Wizard Control added a freewheeling feature that reduced engine braking. Hydraulic shock absorbers controlled the semi-elliptic leaf suspension, providing a composed ride.

Inside, the cabin featured quality leather upholstery, a clear instrument panel, and a folding top that stowed neatly behind the seat, making the open car a confident, comfortable tourer.

This Model 56C Convertible Coupe features a Gear Vendors overdrive, electronic ignition, electron fuel pump, turn signals, and LED headlights. The rumble seat and golf club door were status symbols of the era, with the Convertible Coupe finished in a period-style cream and brown scheme.

This 1932 Buick Series 50 Model 56C Convertible Coupe is now offered with a clean Virginia title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Fisher Body convertible coupe design

Finished in cream and brown

Brown leather interior

233ci valve-in-head straight-eight engine

3-speed manual transmission with Syncro-Mesh

Rumble seat and golf club door

Factory Equipment

Syncro-Mesh transmission

Wizard Control freewheeling

Hydraulic shock absorbers

Rubber-insulated engine mounts

Folding convertible top

Semi-elliptic leaf springs front and rear

Modifications

Gear Vendors overdrive

Electronic ignition

Electronic fuel pump

Turn signals

LED headlights

Downdraft carburetor with automatic choke

Servicing & Documentation

The seller reports the following maintenance: Fuel tank replaced Head gasket replaced Wide whitewall Goodrich tires Generator and voltage regulator replaced



Known Imperfections

Paint shows various flaws

Leather upholstery wear

Fuel gauge is inconsistent

Ownership History

The seller has reportedly owned this 1932 Buick Model 56C Four-Passenger Convertible Coupe Roadster since 2020.

Additional Information

The seller states, “This is a nice driver quality 1932 Buick convertible coupe. It has a straight eight engine 233 cubic inches. A synchro mesh three speed transmission with a Gear Vendors overdrive. It has been updated with an electric fuel pump, electronic ignition. It has a nice top and rollup windows. The car is driven regularly. The tires are year-old wide whitewall Goodrich tires. The car drives well for its age; with the overdrive engaged you can cruise at 60 miles an hour."

“The car has a new gas tank and new head gasket. The valve train has been inspected and adjusted. The ignition system is updated with a rebuilt generator with a voltage regulator. It has electronic ignition and an electronic fuel pump. It has turn signals that are a later addition. The headlights are LED and very bright. There are two tail lights. The car is 6 V negative ground which is stock.

“The paint is nice but not show quality. There are some imperfections. Most of the gauges work fine the gas gauge is finicky. The car came with 2 working speedometers so mileage is uncertain."

" it has been updated to a downdraft carb with auto choke for better running and starting."