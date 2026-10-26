1932 Buick Model 56C Four-Passenger Convertible Coupe Roadster
Ended Oct 26, 2026 at 7:43 PM UTC
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Insure this 1932 Buick Model 56C Four-Passenger Convertible Coupe Roadster—estimated rate $184/year.
Description
The 1932 Buick Model 56C shows how Buick balanced innovation and refinement at the start of the 1930s. Riding a 114-inch wheelbase, the compact Series 32-50 was the most agile car in Buick's lineup, with a Fisher Body that paired craftsmanship with strength.
Power comes from Buick's 233ci valve-in-head straight-eight. The overhead-valve design delivered notable efficiency, while rubber engine mounts isolated vibration from the occupants. Buick's pioneering three-speed Syncro-Mesh transmission made gear changes quiet, and Wizard Control added a freewheeling feature that reduced engine braking. Hydraulic shock absorbers controlled the semi-elliptic leaf suspension, providing a composed ride.
Inside, the cabin featured quality leather upholstery, a clear instrument panel, and a folding top that stowed neatly behind the seat, making the open car a confident, comfortable tourer.
This Model 56C Convertible Coupe features a Gear Vendors overdrive, electronic ignition, electron fuel pump, turn signals, and LED headlights. The rumble seat and golf club door were status symbols of the era, with the Convertible Coupe finished in a period-style cream and brown scheme.
This 1932 Buick Series 50 Model 56C Convertible Coupe is now offered with a clean Virginia title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Fisher Body convertible coupe design
Finished in cream and brown
Brown leather interior
233ci valve-in-head straight-eight engine
3-speed manual transmission with Syncro-Mesh
Rumble seat and golf club door
Factory Equipment
Syncro-Mesh transmission
Wizard Control freewheeling
Hydraulic shock absorbers
Rubber-insulated engine mounts
Folding convertible top
Semi-elliptic leaf springs front and rear
Modifications
Gear Vendors overdrive
Electronic ignition
Electronic fuel pump
Turn signals
LED headlights
Downdraft carburetor with automatic choke
Servicing & Documentation
The seller reports the following maintenance:
Fuel tank replaced
Head gasket replaced
Wide whitewall Goodrich tires
Generator and voltage regulator replaced
Known Imperfections
Paint shows various flaws
Leather upholstery wear
Fuel gauge is inconsistent
Ownership History
The seller has reportedly owned this 1932 Buick Model 56C Four-Passenger Convertible Coupe Roadster since 2020.
Additional Information
The seller states, “This is a nice driver quality 1932 Buick convertible coupe. It has a straight eight engine 233 cubic inches. A synchro mesh three speed transmission with a Gear Vendors overdrive. It has been updated with an electric fuel pump, electronic ignition. It has a nice top and rollup windows. The car is driven regularly. The tires are year-old wide whitewall Goodrich tires. The car drives well for its age; with the overdrive engaged you can cruise at 60 miles an hour."
“The car has a new gas tank and new head gasket. The valve train has been inspected and adjusted. The ignition system is updated with a rebuilt generator with a voltage regulator. It has electronic ignition and an electronic fuel pump. It has turn signals that are a later addition. The headlights are LED and very bright. There are two tail lights. The car is 6 V negative ground which is stock.
“The paint is nice but not show quality. There are some imperfections. Most of the gauges work fine the gas gauge is finicky. The car came with 2 working speedometers so mileage is uncertain."
"it has been updated to a downdraft carb with auto choke for better running and starting."
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