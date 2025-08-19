Description

Snook’s Dream Cars is a multi-generational collection of cars that started when Bill and his son Jeff restored a 1929 Model A Ford in 1963. The collection grew into a public museum serving Bowling Green, OH over the last two decades, with an emphasis on keeping the cars road-worthy and regularly enjoyed. Their in-house service gained local reputation for high-quality service, keeping classics on the road in their best condition possible. Hagerty Marketplace is proud to present Snook's Dream Cars Collection, offered entirely without reserve.

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OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1931 Ford Model A Station Wagon represents the final, most refined model year of Henry Ford's groundbreaking successor to the Model T. These wooden Station Wagon bodies were built by the Murray Body and Baker Raulang Companies using Ford-supplied subassemblies, then joined to the chassis on Ford's own production line. Construction featured hard or soft maple framing paneled with birch plywood, finished with protective spar varnish.

Bill Snook added this Woodie Station Wagon to his Model A collection in 1999. Though restored prior to his ownership, the wood body retains a period appearance. Over the following 17 years it was driven regularly and maintained as needed, including several summers spent on Nantucket.

In 2016, the engine was pulled and rebuilt by KP2 Engine Rebuilders of Lisbon, Ohio, while the body went to Gerald & Sons in Nappanee, Indiana, for a refinish down to bare metal. Upon reassembly, the motor mounts, radiator, water pump, exhaust manifold, and muffler were replaced, and the fuel tank was refurbished. Approximately 1,000 miles have been added to the odometer since that work was performed.

This 1931 Ford Model A Station Wagon is now represented at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist with a clean Ohio title in the name of the current owner.

Highlights

Offered from the Snook’s Dream Cars Collection

Finished in Manila Brown with Black fenders

Green vinyl three-row interior

Maple and birch station wagon body

200.5ci (3.3L) inline-four engine

3-speed manual transmission

Factory Equipment

Four-wheel mechanical drum brakes

6-volt electrical system

Fender mounted spare tire

Driver side rear view mirror

Side curtains

Flying quail radiator cap

Modifications

Modern distributor

Horn re-wired to operate from steering column button

Turn signals have been installed

Servicing & Documentation

Receipts from current ownership (1999 to 2026)

August 2025 : Gas pedal grommet, steering column felt pad

November 2025: Oil service; refresh coolant

Ownership History

This 1931 Ford Model A Station Wagon is offered from the Snook’s Dream Cars Collection

Included Items

Complete set of side curtains

Model A Instruction Book

Owner’s Handbook

Mechanic’s Handbook

Spare key

Additional Information

From the seller: “The steel body is painted Manila Brown with black fenders (as original) and is in very nice shiny condition having been repainted in 2016. The maple and birch wood body is intact and has a nice patina. All door handles are operational. The tailgate is held in the open position by original style hooks and chain.”

“The seats have been recovered in green vinyl during a previous restoration and are in good shape with no damage. The third-row seats and center seat are removable for more hauling space. The dash was repainted when the body was refreshed and is in very nice condition. The volt meter, fuel gauge, speedometer, and odometer function properly. Floors are covered with black vinyl ribbed mats.

“The 200ci, 40hp 4-cylinder Model A engine was rebuilt in 2016. It starts easily and runs fine on the road. The 3-speed non-synchro transmission shifts fine once you learn to double clutch between gears. The mechanical brakes work as well as expected.

“The 19” black painted wire spoke wheels are in good condition along with the Ford script stainless steel hubcaps. The Firestone 4.75/5.00-19 wide white wall tires were new in 2017 with only 1,000 miles since. A new Firestone tire was mounted on the spare at the same time."

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Blake Wingrove Phone: 616.822.8589 Email: bwingrove@hagerty.com