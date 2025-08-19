43-Years-Owned 1930 Marquette Model 36 Two-Door Coupe

No reserve
1 day
$3,950
43-Years-Owned 1930 Marquette Model 36 Two-Door Coupe
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Ending Fri, Sep 25 at 6:30 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN27421
Mileage indicated38,800 Miles TMU
LocationHillsdale, Michigan
Engine212.8ci Inline-Six
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorBlack & Green
Interior colorTan

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Description

OFFERED AT NO RESERVE

For just a single model year in 1930, General Motors offered a lower-priced companion to the Buick brand called the Marquette, following the lead of Oakland-Pontiac, Oldsmobile-Viking, and Cadillac-LaSalle. The Marquette utilized a 114-inch wheelbase and was offered in an array of body configurations, including phaetons, roadsters, two- and four-passenger coupes, and two- and four-door sedans.

Under the Marquette’s hood was a capable 67.5-horsepower L-head 212.8ci inline-six that, after the brand's 1931 cancellation, went on to power Opel trucks from GM’s German operations. Marquette built approximately 35,000 cars in its single year of production, far less than Buick, which pushed out over 180,000 cars that year.

This ‘30 Marquette was purchased by the current owner in 1983, and it is finished in black and green over tan cloth upholstery. Features include a three-speed manual transmission, dual spare wheels, Herringbone grille insert, four-wheel drum brakes, a folding rear luggage rack, and a single taillight.

This 1930 Marquette Model 36 is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of the current owner’s estate with a clean Michigan title.

Highlights

  • Long-term ownership

  • One-year production

  • L-head 212.8ci inline-six

  • Three-speed manual transmission

  • Black and green over tan upholstery

Factory Equipment

  • Herringbone grille insert

  • Dual spare wheels

  • Four-wheel drum brakes

  • Folding rear luggage rack

  • Single taillight

Servicing

Per the seller, the three-speed manual transmission was professionally rebuilt circa 2024.

Known Imperfections

  • Imperfections consistent with an older refurbishment

Ownership History

The car was purchased by the current owner in 1983.

Additional Information

From the seller: “This is not a showroom-fresh restoration, but an honest, well-preserved original that any collector would be proud to own.”

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

43-Years-Owned 1930 Marquette Model 36 Two-Door Coupe · No reserve

Current bid
KVR-nala
KVR-nala
$3,950
Seller
MichaelO`Donnell_kfwd
MichaelO`Donnell_kfwd
EndingFri, Sep 25 at 6:30 PM UTC
Bids9
Views2,220

Comments & bids

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KVR-nala's avatar
KVR-nala
Sep 22 at 11:31 PM
$3,950bid placed 
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RodneyR
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KVR-nala
Sep 21 at 2:46 PM
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Jetter
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MB_5fafp2
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TwoManyCarsJR
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