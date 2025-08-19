43-Years-Owned 1930 Marquette Model 36 Two-Door Coupe
Ending Fri, Sep 25 at 6:30 PM UTC
Recommended services
Description
OFFERED AT NO RESERVE
For just a single model year in 1930, General Motors offered a lower-priced companion to the Buick brand called the Marquette, following the lead of Oakland-Pontiac, Oldsmobile-Viking, and Cadillac-LaSalle. The Marquette utilized a 114-inch wheelbase and was offered in an array of body configurations, including phaetons, roadsters, two- and four-passenger coupes, and two- and four-door sedans.
Under the Marquette’s hood was a capable 67.5-horsepower L-head 212.8ci inline-six that, after the brand's 1931 cancellation, went on to power Opel trucks from GM’s German operations. Marquette built approximately 35,000 cars in its single year of production, far less than Buick, which pushed out over 180,000 cars that year.
This ‘30 Marquette was purchased by the current owner in 1983, and it is finished in black and green over tan cloth upholstery. Features include a three-speed manual transmission, dual spare wheels, Herringbone grille insert, four-wheel drum brakes, a folding rear luggage rack, and a single taillight.
This 1930 Marquette Model 36 is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of the current owner’s estate with a clean Michigan title.
Highlights
Long-term ownership
One-year production
L-head 212.8ci inline-six
Three-speed manual transmission
Black and green over tan upholstery
Factory Equipment
Herringbone grille insert
Dual spare wheels
Four-wheel drum brakes
Folding rear luggage rack
Single taillight
Servicing
Per the seller, the three-speed manual transmission was professionally rebuilt circa 2024.
Known Imperfections
Imperfections consistent with an older refurbishment
Ownership History
The car was purchased by the current owner in 1983.
Additional Information
From the seller: “This is not a showroom-fresh restoration, but an honest, well-preserved original that any collector would be proud to own.”
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.