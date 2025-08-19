Description

OFFERED AT NO RESERVE

For just a single model year in 1930, General Motors offered a lower-priced companion to the Buick brand called the Marquette, following the lead of Oakland-Pontiac, Oldsmobile-Viking, and Cadillac-LaSalle. The Marquette utilized a 114-inch wheelbase and was offered in an array of body configurations, including phaetons, roadsters, two- and four-passenger coupes, and two- and four-door sedans.

Under the Marquette’s hood was a capable 67.5-horsepower L-head 212.8ci inline-six that, after the brand's 1931 cancellation, went on to power Opel trucks from GM’s German operations. Marquette built approximately 35,000 cars in its single year of production, far less than Buick, which pushed out over 180,000 cars that year.

This ‘30 Marquette was purchased by the current owner in 1983, and it is finished in black and green over tan cloth upholstery. Features include a three-speed manual transmission, dual spare wheels, Herringbone grille insert, four-wheel drum brakes, a folding rear luggage rack, and a single taillight.

This 1930 Marquette Model 36 is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of the current owner’s estate with a clean Michigan title.

Highlights

Long-term ownership

One-year production

L-head 212.8ci inline-six

Three-speed manual transmission

Black and green over tan upholstery

Factory Equipment

Herringbone grille insert

Dual spare wheels

Four-wheel drum brakes

Folding rear luggage rack

Single taillight

Servicing

Per the seller, the three-speed manual transmission was professionally rebuilt circa 2024.

Known Imperfections

Imperfections consistent with an older refurbishment

Ownership History

The car was purchased by the current owner in 1983.

Additional Information

From the seller: “This is not a showroom-fresh restoration, but an honest, well-preserved original that any collector would be proud to own.”