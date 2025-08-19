350-Powered 1930 Ford Model A Coupe
Ending Tue, Sep 29 at 6:45 PM UTC
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Addenda and errata
Please note undercarriage photos have been added to the gallery.
Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The 1928-1931 Ford Model A — which was larger, sturdier, and more comfortable than the Model T it succeeded — has been earning its place as the definitive American hot rod for nearly 100 years.
More than four million examples were built across numerous body styles, with the Model A Coupe standing out thanks to its clean, sporty lines. And its appeal grew rapidly among World War II veterans who returned home eager to satisfy their need for speed.
As these hot rodders began modifying Model As for greater performance, the car's popularity soared. Customized Model As became a common sight on city streets and across the legendary dry lake racing venues of the American West. Nearly a century later, these iconic Fords are among the most sought-after vehicles of the hot rod era.
This example is believed to be a 1990s build that has been updated through the years. It wears a steel body with fiberglass fenders, has been refinished in light blue paint, and sports custom leather upholstery. It is powered by a 350ci V8 backed by a three-speed automatic transmission and a 9-inch rear end, has been enhanced with rack and pinion steering, and wears a modified suspension with rear coil over shocks and 15" aftermarket wheels.
This 1930 Ford Model A Coupe is now offered at no reserve by the selling dealer with a clean Florida title.
Highlights
Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of September vehicles
Light blue with brown leather upholstery
15” wheels
Manual front disc/rear drum brakes
Power rack and pinion steering
350ci Chevrolet V8
3-speed TH-350 automatic transmission with pushbutton shifting
Vintage Air air conditioning components
Modifications
Body:
Chrome grille and rear bumper
Aftermarket headlights
Chassis:
Modified suspension with aftermarket front end and trailing arm/panhard rod rear end
Front shocks, rear coil overs
Rack and pinion steering
Front disc brakes
15” KMC wheels
Engine:
Swapped-in Chevrolet V8
Chrome air cleaner and accessories with finned valve covers
Edelbrock 4-barrel carburetor
Aluminum intake manifold
Dual exhaust system
Electric cooling fan
Power steering
Interior:
Leather bucket seats with matching door panels, headliner, center console, and floor mats
Body color tilt steering column with custom wheel
Push button shifter
Body color and brown dashboard with Classic Instruments gauges
Billet knobs and door handles
Kenwood head unit with Kicker speakers
Finished trunk with power trunk lid
Known Imperfections
Paint imperfections
Tire date codes are older
Images detailing the condition of the 1930 Ford Model A Coupe are presented in the gallery
Ownership History
This 1930 Ford Model A Coupe is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of September vehicles
Additional Information
An aftermarket serial number tag is attached to the firewall.
Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.
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