Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1928-1931 Ford Model A — which was larger, sturdier, and more comfortable than the Model T it succeeded — has been earning its place as the definitive American hot rod for nearly 100 years.

More than four million examples were built across numerous body styles, with the Model A Coupe standing out thanks to its clean, sporty lines. And its appeal grew rapidly among World War II veterans who returned home eager to satisfy their need for speed.

As these hot rodders began modifying Model As for greater performance, the car's popularity soared. Customized Model As became a common sight on city streets and across the legendary dry lake racing venues of the American West. Nearly a century later, these iconic Fords are among the most sought-after vehicles of the hot rod era.

This example is believed to be a 1990s build that has been updated through the years. It wears a steel body with fiberglass fenders, has been refinished in light blue paint, and sports custom leather upholstery. It is powered by a 350ci V8 backed by a three-speed automatic transmission and a 9-inch rear end, has been enhanced with rack and pinion steering, and wears a modified suspension with rear coil over shocks and 15" aftermarket wheels.

This 1930 Ford Model A Coupe is now offered at no reserve by the selling dealer with a clean Florida title.

Highlights

Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of September vehicles

Light blue with brown leather upholstery

15” wheels

Manual front disc/rear drum brakes

Power rack and pinion steering

350ci Chevrolet V8

3-speed TH-350 automatic transmission with pushbutton shifting

Vintage Air air conditioning components

Modifications

Body: Chrome grille and rear bumper Aftermarket headlights

Chassis: Modified suspension with aftermarket front end and trailing arm/panhard rod rear end Front shocks, rear coil overs Rack and pinion steering Front disc brakes 15” KMC wheels

Engine: Swapped-in Chevrolet V8 Chrome air cleaner and accessories with finned valve covers Edelbrock 4-barrel carburetor Aluminum intake manifold Dual exhaust system Electric cooling fan Power steering

Interior : Leather bucket seats with matching door panels, headliner, center console, and floor mats Body color tilt steering column with custom wheel Push button shifter Body color and brown dashboard with Classic Instruments gauges Billet knobs and door handles Kenwood head unit with Kicker speakers Finished trunk with power trunk lid



Known Imperfections

Paint imperfections

Tire date codes are older

Images detailing the condition of the 1930 Ford Model A Coupe are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

This 1930 Ford Model A Coupe is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of September vehicles

Additional Information

An aftermarket serial number tag is attached to the firewall.

Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.