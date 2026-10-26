Description

Ford replaced the Model T with the Model A for 1928, and by the time production ended in 1931, more than four million had been built. Power came from a 201ci inline-four rated at 40 horsepower and paired with a three-speed sliding-gear manual transmission. Four-wheel mechanical drum brakes, a safety-glass windshield, and conventional pedal controls modernized the car for its era. The 1931 model year brought final updates, including a stainless steel radiator shell, while the two-door Tudor Sedan was among the most popular body styles.

This 1930 Model A Tudor Sedan is finished in maroon with a black upper body and fenders, a black roof insert, and pin striping. It rides on wire wheels with wide whitewall tires and includes a rear-mounted spare. It is powered by a 201ci inline-four with a three-speed manual transmission, and the factory generator has been replaced with an alternator.

This 1930 Ford Model A Tudor Sedan is now offered by the seller on behalf of the previous owner's estate with a clean Washington title.

Highlights

Owned by the seller's family since 2004

Maroon and black two-tone paint

Gray cloth upholstery

Bench seating for five passengers

Rear-mounted spare tire

Factory Equipment

201ci inline-four engine

Three-speed sliding-gear manual transmission

Four-wheel mechanical drum brakes

Transverse leaf spring suspension, front and rear

19" wire-spoke wheels

Stainless steel radiator shell

Running boards

Vacuum-operated windshield wiper

Roll-up side windows

Modifications

Alternator in place of the factory generator

Known Imperfections

Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery

One rear window crank handle is missing

A wooden block is installed beneath the alternator as a mounting spacer

Ownership History

According to the seller, a family member purchased this Model A in 2004 and kept it until their passing. The seller inherited the car earlier this year and it is now offered as part of the prior owner's estate.

Additional Information

From the seller: "I just inherited this car a few months ago when a family member passed. I don't really know much about it other than it was purchased in 2004. It has basically been stored in a garage except for a couple days every June when the car show was in town. I would be surprised if it has been driven more than 50 miles in the last decade-plus. Thanks to YouTube I was able to get it started and drove it around the block a few times."