Auction ended.

22-Years-Family-Owned 1930 Ford Model A Tudor Sedan

Sold for on 10/26/26
Result
22-Years-Family-Owned 1930 Ford Model A Tudor Sedan
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All photos (42)

Ended Oct 26, 2026 at 8:01 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINA2449369
Mileage indicated97,000 Miles TMU
LocationWilson Creek, Washington
Engine201ci Inline-Four
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleSedan
Exterior colorMaroon/Black
Interior colorGray

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Description

Ford replaced the Model T with the Model A for 1928, and by the time production ended in 1931, more than four million had been built. Power came from a 201ci inline-four rated at 40 horsepower and paired with a three-speed sliding-gear manual transmission. Four-wheel mechanical drum brakes, a safety-glass windshield, and conventional pedal controls modernized the car for its era. The 1931 model year brought final updates, including a stainless steel radiator shell, while the two-door Tudor Sedan was among the most popular body styles.

This 1930 Model A Tudor Sedan is finished in maroon with a black upper body and fenders, a black roof insert, and pin striping. It rides on wire wheels with wide whitewall tires and includes a rear-mounted spare. It is powered by a 201ci inline-four with a three-speed manual transmission, and the factory generator has been replaced with an alternator.

This 1930 Ford Model A Tudor Sedan is now offered by the seller on behalf of the previous owner's estate with a clean Washington title.

Highlights

  • Owned by the seller's family since 2004

  • Maroon and black two-tone paint

  • Gray cloth upholstery

  • Bench seating for five passengers

  • Rear-mounted spare tire

Factory Equipment

  • 201ci inline-four engine

  • Three-speed sliding-gear manual transmission

  • Four-wheel mechanical drum brakes

  • Transverse leaf spring suspension, front and rear

  • 19" wire-spoke wheels

  • Stainless steel radiator shell

  • Running boards

  • Vacuum-operated windshield wiper

  • Roll-up side windows

Modifications

  • Alternator in place of the factory generator

Known Imperfections

  • Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery

  • One rear window crank handle is missing

  • A wooden block is installed beneath the alternator as a mounting spacer

Ownership History

According to the seller, a family member purchased this Model A in 2004 and kept it until their passing. The seller inherited the car earlier this year and it is now offered as part of the prior owner's estate.

Additional Information

From the seller: "I just inherited this car a few months ago when a family member passed. I don't really know much about it other than it was purchased in 2004. It has basically been stored in a garage except for a couple days every June when the car show was in town. I would be surprised if it has been driven more than 50 miles in the last decade-plus. Thanks to YouTube I was able to get it started and drove it around the block a few times."

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

22-Years-Family-Owned 1930 Ford Model A Tudor Sedan

Sold to
Flyabeech
Flyabeech
$8,828
Seller
Daguvry
Daguvry
EndedOct 26, 2026 at 8:01 PM UTC
Bids4
Views5,156

Comments & bids

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Flyabeech's avatar
Flyabeech
Oct 26 at 7:59 PM
$8,250bid placed 
LarryCantrell_7bjd's avatar
LarryCantrell_7bjd
Oct 18 at 10:46 PM
$8,000bid placed 
BHealey_5dtd's avatar
BHealey_5dtd
Oct 17 at 1:25 AM
$7,500bid placed 
FrankCabral_id2e's avatar
FrankCabral_id2e
Oct 16 at 3:26 AM
$1,000bid placed 

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