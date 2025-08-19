Description

OFFERED AT NO RESERVE

By 1927, Ford's dominance in vehicle sales was fading. The Model T had been in production for nearly two decades and had become dated and obsolete. The Model A made its debut in 1927, featuring a 201ci L-head inline-four engine, which was mated to a sliding-gear three-speed manual transmission, finally putting to bed, the archaic and complex planetary unit from the T.

Also new was a conventional three-pedal arrangement, an on-board electric starter, four-wheel mechanical drum brakes, and a full line of new body styles, including Tudor and Fordor sedans, coupes, roadsters, phaetons, and commercial vehicles. Among these, the Model A Fordor appealed heavily to families and businessmen who wanted easier rear seat access and a more formal, spacious interior.

This '30 Fordor has been in the seller’s family for approximately 63 years and is finished in maroon and black with red coach stripes over beige mohair upholstery. Power comes from a 201ci L-head inline-four paired with a sliding-gear three-speed manual transmission. Service under current ownership is reported to have included a rebuild of the engine, carburetor, and distributor, and replacement of the starter wiring and the intake and exhaust manifolds. This Ford Model A Fordor Sedan is now offered at no reserve with a clean Michigan title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

63-years-family-owned

201ci L-head inline-four engine

Sliding-gear three-speed manual transmission

Maroon and black with red stripes

Beige mohair upholstery

Factory Equipment

Three-window fordor body

19” wire-spoke wheels

Four-wheel drum brakes

Tilt-out windshield

Six-volt electrical system

Servicing & Documentation

Service under current ownership is reported to have included a rebuild of the engine, carburetor, and distributor, and replacement of the starter wiring, and the intake and exhaust manifolds.

Known Imperfections

Corrosion around fuel filler

Corrosion on underbody components

Miscellaneous paint chips

Paint flaws on dashboard

Pitted instrument cluster housing

Horn inoperative

Ownership History

The car was purchased by the seller’s father in 1963, and it was acquired by the seller in 2005.

Additional Information