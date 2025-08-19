63-Years-Family-Owned 1930 Ford Model A Fordor Sedan
Ending Tue, Sep 22 at 7:10 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED AT NO RESERVE
By 1927, Ford's dominance in vehicle sales was fading. The Model T had been in production for nearly two decades and had become dated and obsolete. The Model A made its debut in 1927, featuring a 201ci L-head inline-four engine, which was mated to a sliding-gear three-speed manual transmission, finally putting to bed, the archaic and complex planetary unit from the T.
Also new was a conventional three-pedal arrangement, an on-board electric starter, four-wheel mechanical drum brakes, and a full line of new body styles, including Tudor and Fordor sedans, coupes, roadsters, phaetons, and commercial vehicles. Among these, the Model A Fordor appealed heavily to families and businessmen who wanted easier rear seat access and a more formal, spacious interior.
This '30 Fordor has been in the seller’s family for approximately 63 years and is finished in maroon and black with red coach stripes over beige mohair upholstery. Power comes from a 201ci L-head inline-four paired with a sliding-gear three-speed manual transmission. Service under current ownership is reported to have included a rebuild of the engine, carburetor, and distributor, and replacement of the starter wiring and the intake and exhaust manifolds. This Ford Model A Fordor Sedan is now offered at no reserve with a clean Michigan title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
63-years-family-owned
201ci L-head inline-four engine
Sliding-gear three-speed manual transmission
Maroon and black with red stripes
Beige mohair upholstery
Factory Equipment
Three-window fordor body
19” wire-spoke wheels
Four-wheel drum brakes
Tilt-out windshield
Six-volt electrical system
Servicing & Documentation
Service under current ownership is reported to have included a rebuild of the engine, carburetor, and distributor, and replacement of the starter wiring, and the intake and exhaust manifolds.
Known Imperfections
Corrosion around fuel filler
Corrosion on underbody components
Miscellaneous paint chips
Paint flaws on dashboard
Pitted instrument cluster housing
Horn inoperative
Ownership History
The car was purchased by the seller’s father in 1963, and it was acquired by the seller in 2005.
Additional Information
The car is titled by its engine number, A3470716, which can be seen in the gallery along with its Briggs body number
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.