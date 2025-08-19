63-Years-Family-Owned 1930 Ford Model A Fordor Sedan

No reserve
12 days
$3,900
63-Years-Family-Owned 1930 Ford Model A Fordor Sedan
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Ending Tue, Sep 22 at 7:10 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINA3470716
Mileage indicated10,100 Miles TMU
LocationHoughton, Michigan
Engine201ci L-Head Inline-Four
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleSedan
Exterior colorMaroon & Black
Interior colorBeige

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Description

OFFERED AT NO RESERVE

By 1927, Ford's dominance in vehicle sales was fading. The Model T had been in production for nearly two decades and had become dated and obsolete. The Model A made its debut in 1927, featuring a 201ci L-head inline-four engine, which was mated to a sliding-gear three-speed manual transmission, finally putting to bed, the archaic and complex planetary unit from the T.

Also new was a conventional three-pedal arrangement, an on-board electric starter, four-wheel mechanical drum brakes, and a full line of new body styles, including Tudor and Fordor sedans, coupes, roadsters, phaetons, and commercial vehicles. Among these, the Model A Fordor appealed heavily to families and businessmen who wanted easier rear seat access and a more formal, spacious interior.

This '30 Fordor has been in the seller’s family for approximately 63 years and is finished in maroon and black with red coach stripes over beige mohair upholstery. Power comes from a 201ci L-head inline-four paired with a sliding-gear three-speed manual transmission. Service under current ownership is reported to have included a rebuild of the engine, carburetor, and distributor, and replacement of the starter wiring and the intake and exhaust manifolds. This Ford Model A Fordor Sedan is now offered at no reserve with a clean Michigan title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • 63-years-family-owned

  • 201ci L-head inline-four engine

  • Sliding-gear three-speed manual transmission

  • Maroon and black with red stripes

  • Beige mohair upholstery

Factory Equipment

  • Three-window fordor body

  • 19” wire-spoke wheels

  • Four-wheel drum brakes

  • Tilt-out windshield

  • Six-volt electrical system

Servicing & Documentation

Service under current ownership is reported to have included a rebuild of the engine, carburetor, and distributor, and replacement of the starter wiring, and the intake and exhaust manifolds.

Known Imperfections

  • Corrosion around fuel filler

  • Corrosion on underbody components

  • Miscellaneous paint chips

  • Paint flaws on dashboard

  • Pitted instrument cluster housing

  • Horn inoperative

Ownership History

The car was purchased by the seller’s father in 1963, and it was acquired by the seller in 2005.

Additional Information

  • The car is titled by its engine number, A3470716, which can be seen in the gallery along with its Briggs body number

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

63-Years-Family-Owned 1930 Ford Model A Fordor Sedan · No reserve

Current bid
RodneyR
RodneyR
$3,900
Seller
Koho
Koho
EndingTue, Sep 22 at 7:10 PM UTC
Bids4
Views791

Comments & bids

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RodneyR's avatar
RodneyR
Sep 10 at 2:22 AM
$3,900bid placed 
MB_5fafp2's avatar
MB_5fafp2
Sep 10 at 12:31 AM
$3,800bid placed 
RodneyR's avatar
RodneyR
Sep 9 at 2:49 PM
$2,500bid placed 
Jaw1968's avatar
Jaw1968
Sep 9 at 2:24 AM
$1,000bid placed 

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