Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Ford replaced the long-running Model T with the Model A for 1928, and the new car was a hit, with more than four million built through 1931. Power came from a 201ci inline-four rated at 40 horsepower, roughly double the Model T's output, paired with a three-speed sliding-gear manual transmission. Four-wheel mechanical drum brakes, a safety-glass windshield, and conventional pedal controls modernized the driving experience, and the Model A was offered in a wide range of body styles. The Sport Coupe featured a fabric-covered roof with decorative landau irons.

This 1928 Model A Sport Coupe is finished in a sand hue with black fenders and a cream fabric roof over brown upholstery, and it rides on wire wheels with wide whitewall tires. It is fitted with a side-mounted spares, cowl lights, chrome accents, an outside mirror, and a winged radiator cap ornament.

According to the seller, the car was refurbished in 1999, and they acquired it approximately 20 years ago. The fuel gauge has since been replaced with a float-type unit, and a glass fuel sediment bowl has been installed in place of the original solid unit.

This 1928 Ford Model A Sport Coupe is now offered at no reserve with an owner's manual, a factory jack, and a clean West Virginia title in the seller's name.

Highlights

Sand with black fenders and a cream fabric roof

Brown upholstery and fold-out rumble seat

Wire wheels with wide whitewall tires

Refurbished in 1999, according to the seller

Factory Equipment

201ci inline-four

Three-speed sliding-gear manual transmission

Four-wheel mechanical drum brakes

Transverse leaf spring suspension

Fabric-covered roof with landau irons

Running boards

Dual side mount spare tires

Cowl-mounted parking lights

Painted steel dashboard

Modifications

Float-type fuel gauge

Glass fuel sediment bowl

Servicing

According to the seller, the car was refurbished in 1999.

Known Imperfections

Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery

Various paint chips and worn trim

Stains on fabric top

Ownership History

The seller acquired this Model A in Alabama approximately 20 years ago.

Included Items

Owner's manual

Factory jack

Additional Information

From the seller: "Since we've owned the car, it was only in one parade and has only been driven down the road for fuel about 3 miles each trip. I drove it back from mechanic's place about 15 miles, and my father was happy just to look at it in yard while he sat on porch. We have only put about 30 miles or so on it since it was purchased years ago and is always garage kept on jacks."