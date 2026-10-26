1928 Ford Model A Sport Coupe
Ended Oct 26, 2026 at 7:12 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Ford replaced the long-running Model T with the Model A for 1928, and the new car was a hit, with more than four million built through 1931. Power came from a 201ci inline-four rated at 40 horsepower, roughly double the Model T's output, paired with a three-speed sliding-gear manual transmission. Four-wheel mechanical drum brakes, a safety-glass windshield, and conventional pedal controls modernized the driving experience, and the Model A was offered in a wide range of body styles. The Sport Coupe featured a fabric-covered roof with decorative landau irons.
This 1928 Model A Sport Coupe is finished in a sand hue with black fenders and a cream fabric roof over brown upholstery, and it rides on wire wheels with wide whitewall tires. It is fitted with a side-mounted spares, cowl lights, chrome accents, an outside mirror, and a winged radiator cap ornament.
According to the seller, the car was refurbished in 1999, and they acquired it approximately 20 years ago. The fuel gauge has since been replaced with a float-type unit, and a glass fuel sediment bowl has been installed in place of the original solid unit.
This 1928 Ford Model A Sport Coupe is now offered at no reserve with an owner's manual, a factory jack, and a clean West Virginia title in the seller's name.
Highlights
Sand with black fenders and a cream fabric roof
Brown upholstery and fold-out rumble seat
Wire wheels with wide whitewall tires
Refurbished in 1999, according to the seller
Factory Equipment
201ci inline-four
Three-speed sliding-gear manual transmission
Four-wheel mechanical drum brakes
Transverse leaf spring suspension
Fabric-covered roof with landau irons
Running boards
Dual side mount spare tires
Cowl-mounted parking lights
Painted steel dashboard
Modifications
Float-type fuel gauge
Glass fuel sediment bowl
Servicing
According to the seller, the car was refurbished in 1999.
Known Imperfections
Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery
Various paint chips and worn trim
Stains on fabric top
Ownership History
The seller acquired this Model A in Alabama approximately 20 years ago.
Included Items
Owner's manual
Factory jack
Additional Information
From the seller: "Since we've owned the car, it was only in one parade and has only been driven down the road for fuel about 3 miles each trip. I drove it back from mechanic's place about 15 miles, and my father was happy just to look at it in yard while he sat on porch. We have only put about 30 miles or so on it since it was purchased years ago and is always garage kept on jacks."
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.