Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The Model T is often credited with putting America on wheels, but nearly a century after production ended, it remains one of the most popular inspirations for custom hot rods. L

This hot rod features a fiberglass Ford Model T Roadster-style body and is powered by a Flathead V8 said to have come from a 1953 Mercury and stroked to 275ci. The engine is equipped with Offenhauser aluminum cylinder heads, dual Stromberg 97 carburetors with progressive linkage, a 404 Iskenderian camshaft, Mallory ignition, a header-only side-exit exhaust system, and an eight-quart oil pan. Power is routed through a five-speed TREMEC manual transmission and a narrowed Ford nine-inch rear axle with 3.50:1 gearing. The chassis features a Bell front axle, Chevrolet Vega steering, four-wheel disc brakes, a triangular four-bar rear suspension with coilover shocks, and an elliptical front leaf spring with friction shocks, among other modifications

Finished in yellow with red and gray pinstriping, the fiberglass-bodied roadster rides on staggered-aluminum wheels measuring 15x4.5 inches up front and 15x10 inches out back. The black vinyl interior is equipped with bucket seats, lap belts, Stewart-Warner instrumentation, and a three-spoke padded steering wheel with a quick-release hub. Additional features include a trailer hitch mounted behind the rear bumper.

This fiberglass-bodied hot rod is now offered at no reserve with a clean Iowa title in the seller’s name listing the car as a 1927 Ford.

Highlights

Stroker Flathead V8 power

Dual Stromberg 97 carburetors

TREMEC Five-speed manual transmission

Finished in yellow with red and gray pinstriping over black vinyl upholstery

4-wheel disc brakes and staggered aluminum wheels

Custom frame and narrowed 9" rear axle

Modifications

Powertrain & Performance: Flathead V8 said to have come from a 1953 Mercury 404 Iskenderian camshaft Mallory ignition Eight-quart oil pan Performance header-only exhaust system 3.50:1 rear gearing

Suspension, Brakes, & Steering: Front elliptical leaf spring and friction shock suspension Bell front axle and Vega steering box Rear coilover suspension Triangular 4-bar rear suspension Narrowed Ford 9-inch rear axle

Exterior: Fiberglass roadster body 15x4.5” front wheels 15x10” rear wheels Trailer hitch

Interior: Black bucket seats and carpeting Stewart-Warner gauges Quick-release steering wheel hub Padded 3-spoke steering wheel



Known Imperfections

Cosmetic imperfection consistent with use since build completion

Paint chips, scratches, and general blemishes in finish

Smudges on the passenger side behind door hinges

Fiberglass doors are wavy

Carpet shows wear

Ownership History

According to the seller, the roadster was previously located in California before moving to Idaho and later Iowa.

Additional Information

A VIN has been stamped onto the vehicle's frame.