Flathead V8-Powered Ford T-Bucket 5-Speed
Ending Fri, Sep 11 at 6:20 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The Model T is often credited with putting America on wheels, but nearly a century after production ended, it remains one of the most popular inspirations for custom hot rods. L
This hot rod features a fiberglass Ford Model T Roadster-style body and is powered by a Flathead V8 said to have come from a 1953 Mercury and stroked to 275ci. The engine is equipped with Offenhauser aluminum cylinder heads, dual Stromberg 97 carburetors with progressive linkage, a 404 Iskenderian camshaft, Mallory ignition, a header-only side-exit exhaust system, and an eight-quart oil pan. Power is routed through a five-speed TREMEC manual transmission and a narrowed Ford nine-inch rear axle with 3.50:1 gearing. The chassis features a Bell front axle, Chevrolet Vega steering, four-wheel disc brakes, a triangular four-bar rear suspension with coilover shocks, and an elliptical front leaf spring with friction shocks, among other modifications
Finished in yellow with red and gray pinstriping, the fiberglass-bodied roadster rides on staggered-aluminum wheels measuring 15x4.5 inches up front and 15x10 inches out back. The black vinyl interior is equipped with bucket seats, lap belts, Stewart-Warner instrumentation, and a three-spoke padded steering wheel with a quick-release hub. Additional features include a trailer hitch mounted behind the rear bumper.
This fiberglass-bodied hot rod is now offered at no reserve with a clean Iowa title in the seller’s name listing the car as a 1927 Ford.
Highlights
Stroker Flathead V8 power
Dual Stromberg 97 carburetors
TREMEC Five-speed manual transmission
Finished in yellow with red and gray pinstriping over black vinyl upholstery
4-wheel disc brakes and staggered aluminum wheels
Custom frame and narrowed 9" rear axle
Modifications
Powertrain & Performance:
Flathead V8 said to have come from a 1953 Mercury
404 Iskenderian camshaft
Mallory ignition
Eight-quart oil pan
Performance header-only exhaust system
3.50:1 rear gearing
Suspension, Brakes, & Steering:
Front elliptical leaf spring and friction shock suspension
Bell front axle and Vega steering box
Rear coilover suspension
Triangular 4-bar rear suspension
Narrowed Ford 9-inch rear axle
Exterior:
Fiberglass roadster body
15x4.5” front wheels
15x10” rear wheels
Trailer hitch
Interior:
Black bucket seats and carpeting
Stewart-Warner gauges
Quick-release steering wheel hub
Padded 3-spoke steering wheel
Known Imperfections
Cosmetic imperfection consistent with use since build completion
Paint chips, scratches, and general blemishes in finish
Smudges on the passenger side behind door hinges
Fiberglass doors are wavy
Carpet shows wear
Ownership History
According to the seller, the roadster was previously located in California before moving to Idaho and later Iowa.
Additional Information
A VIN has been stamped onto the vehicle's frame.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.