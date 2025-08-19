Flathead V8-Powered Ford T-Bucket 5-Speed

No reserve
1 day
$36,000
Flathead V8-Powered Ford T-Bucket 5-Speed
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Ending Fri, Sep 11 at 6:20 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN14728643
Mileage indicated1,981 Miles TMU
LocationNorwalk, Iowa
Engine275ci Flathead V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorYellow
Interior colorBlack

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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The Model T is often credited with putting America on wheels, but nearly a century after production ended, it remains one of the most popular inspirations for custom hot rods. L

This hot rod features a fiberglass Ford Model T Roadster-style body and is powered by a Flathead V8 said to have come from a 1953 Mercury and stroked to 275ci. The engine is equipped with Offenhauser aluminum cylinder heads, dual Stromberg 97 carburetors with progressive linkage, a 404 Iskenderian camshaft, Mallory ignition, a header-only side-exit exhaust system, and an eight-quart oil pan. Power is routed through a five-speed TREMEC manual transmission and a narrowed Ford nine-inch rear axle with 3.50:1 gearing. The chassis features a Bell front axle, Chevrolet Vega steering, four-wheel disc brakes, a triangular four-bar rear suspension with coilover shocks, and an elliptical front leaf spring with friction shocks, among other modifications

Finished in yellow with red and gray pinstriping, the fiberglass-bodied roadster rides on staggered-aluminum wheels measuring 15x4.5 inches up front and 15x10 inches out back. The black vinyl interior is equipped with bucket seats, lap belts, Stewart-Warner instrumentation, and a three-spoke padded steering wheel with a quick-release hub. Additional features include a trailer hitch mounted behind the rear bumper.

This fiberglass-bodied hot rod is now offered at no reserve with a clean Iowa title in the seller’s name listing the car as a 1927 Ford.

Highlights

  • Stroker Flathead V8 power

  • Dual Stromberg 97 carburetors

  • TREMEC Five-speed manual transmission

  • Finished in yellow with red and gray pinstriping over black vinyl upholstery

  • 4-wheel disc brakes and staggered aluminum wheels

  • Custom frame and narrowed 9" rear axle

Modifications

  • Powertrain & Performance:

    • Flathead V8 said to have come from a 1953 Mercury

    • 404 Iskenderian camshaft

    • Mallory ignition

    • Eight-quart oil pan

    • Performance header-only exhaust system

    • 3.50:1 rear gearing

  • Suspension, Brakes, & Steering:

    • Front elliptical leaf spring and friction shock suspension

    • Bell front axle and Vega steering box

    • Rear coilover suspension

    • Triangular 4-bar rear suspension

    • Narrowed Ford 9-inch rear axle

  • Exterior:

    • Fiberglass roadster body

    • 15x4.5” front wheels

    • 15x10” rear wheels

    • Trailer hitch

  • Interior:

    • Black bucket seats and carpeting

    • Stewart-Warner gauges

    • Quick-release steering wheel hub

    • Padded 3-spoke steering wheel

Known Imperfections

  • Cosmetic imperfection consistent with use since build completion

  • Paint chips, scratches, and general blemishes in finish

  • Smudges on the passenger side behind door hinges

  • Fiberglass doors are wavy

  • Carpet shows wear

Ownership History

According to the seller, the roadster was previously located in California before moving to Idaho and later Iowa.

Additional Information

A VIN has been stamped onto the vehicle's frame.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

Flathead V8-Powered Ford T-Bucket 5-Speed · No reserve

Current bid
EB_n6qhdc
EB_n6qhdc
$36,000
Seller
Lyle333
Lyle333
EndingFri, Sep 11 at 6:20 PM UTC
Bids16
Views5,559

Comments & bids

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EB_n6qhdc's avatar
EB_n6qhdc
Sep 9 at 8:19 PM
$36,000bid placed 
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Kirby
Sep 7 at 3:47 PM
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EB_n6qhdc
Sep 6 at 10:21 PM
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Kirby
Sep 5 at 12:16 PM
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EB_n6qhdc
Sep 4 at 8:00 PM
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Kirby
Sep 4 at 6:50 PM
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EB_n6qhdc
Sep 4 at 4:27 PM
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Kirby
Sep 4 at 4:25 PM
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EB_n6qhdc
Sep 4 at 3:46 PM
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Kirby
Aug 29 at 7:49 PM
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GP_silver
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Aug 28 at 2:00 PM
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