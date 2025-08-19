1926 Ford Model T Coupe Project

The Haskins Collection
No reserve
12 days
$700
1926 Ford Model T Coupe Project
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Ending Tue, Sep 22 at 7:30 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN13804661
Mileage indicated0 Miles TMU
LocationCincinnati, Ohio
Engine177ci Inline-Four
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleSedan
Exterior colorGrey
Interior colorBlack

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Addenda and errata

  • Please note this 1926 Ford is a Coupe, not a Tudor as originally stated.

Description

Presenting a truly rare opportunity to own a piece of automotive history — an exclusive collection of antique automobiles that have been proudly held within the same family for over 40 years.

Each vehicle in this collection boasts solid body structures, a testament to the quality and craftsmanship of a bygone era. Many of the cars have undergone a refurbishment at some point in their histories, while others are presented as an in-process restoration. Each vehicle has been stored indoors throughout its entire time in the family's care, protecting each from the elements and preserving their structural integrity.

While these classics are in need of mechanical attention and finishing work, they represent an exceptional foundation for the serious collector, restorer, or enthusiast looking for an authentic project with genuine provenance. This is the kind of collection that rarely comes to market — do not miss your chance to bring these timeless machines back to their former glory.

* * *

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

By 1926, the Ford Model T was nearing the end of its legendary run, yet it remained a symbol of American ingenuity and democratic mobility. Introduced in 1908, the Model T had revolutionized transportation by making car ownership accessible to ordinary working families, and the 1926 edition represented the final refinement of that vision.

The 1926 model offered modest but meaningful updates, including a lower body profile, new color options beyond the infamous black, and improved nickel-plated hardware. Priced at around $360 for a runabout, it was still remarkably affordable, a direct result of Henry Ford's relentless pursuit of efficient mass production on the Highland Park and River Rouge assembly lines.

Yet competition was closing in. General Motors, with its annual model changes and installment payment plans, was winning over consumers hungry for style and comfort. The Model T's dated two-speed planetary transmission and basic suspension felt increasingly primitive beside rivals and Ford would discontinue the Model T the following year.

Offered as a non-running project, this 1926 Ford Model T Coupe will require mechanical attention and cosmetic work before returning to the road. The odometer is included in the sale but is not installed.

This 1926 Ford Model T Coupe is now represented at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist on Bill of Sale only.

Highlights

  • Offered from the Haskins Car Collection

  • Three-passenger closed two-door Coupe style

  • Electric starter and battery

  • Powered by a 177ci four-cylinder engine

  • Two-speed planetary manual transmission

Factory Equipment

  • Wood “artillery” wheels

  • Rear drum brakes

  • Nickel Ford script running board plate

  • Nickel Ford MotoMeter

  • Storage compartment

  • Rear-mounted spare tire and rim

  • Electric headlights

  • Electric taillight

Known Imperfections

  • It is unknown when this car was last started and run. It is also unknown who may have rebuilt or serviced the drivetrain in this car and there are no repair, maintenance, or restoration receipts that goes with the sale of this car. It is also unknown what parts or pieces may be missing from this car to be able to make it a cosmetic complete or a complete running and driving car.

  • The odometer is included in the sale but is not installed

Ownership History

This 1926 Ford Model T Coupe is offered from the Haskins Car Collection

Included Items

  • Vintage Model T manual and books

  • Spare parts

  • Jack

  • Odometer

Additional Information

Note: It is the buyer's sole responsibility to make their own arrangements and to have the right staff and equipment (straps, power winch, truck and trailer, and 2x4s) to be able to lift, move, raise, and load the car and all the items included with the sale of this car. The seller will not have any equipment to assist with the loading of the car or any parts associated with the sale of the car.

The seller states, “Project car that is not running or driving. It is unknown when the car was last run and drove and it is unknown when the engine and transmission were last serviced, and it is unknown if the engine and transmission have ever been built.”

Offered on Bill of Sale only. Car comes with a historical title.

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Matt Lowney Phone: 623.308.2640 Email: mlowney@hagerty.com

Additional documents

Historical Documents and Included Items: 1926 Ford Model T Tudor

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1926 Ford Model T Coupe Project · No reserve

Current bid
MG_w988t0
MG_w988t0
$700
Seller
Matt_Lowney
Matt_Lowney
EndingTue, Sep 22 at 7:30 PM UTC
Bids4
Views598

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