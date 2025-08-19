1922 Ford Model T Touring Car Project

The Haskins Collection
No reserve
12 days
$500
1922 Ford Model T Touring Car Project
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All photos (96)

Ending Tue, Sep 22 at 7:40 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN14425997
Mileage indicated0 Miles TMU
LocationCincinnati, Ohio
Engine177ci Inline-Four
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorBlack
Interior colorBlack

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Description

Presenting a truly rare opportunity to own a piece of automotive history — an exclusive collection of antique automobiles that have been proudly held within the same family for over 40 years.

Each vehicle in this collection boasts solid body structures, a testament to the quality and craftsmanship of a bygone era. Many of the cars have undergone a refurbishment at some point in their histories, while others are presented as an in-process restoration. Each vehicle has been stored indoors throughout its entire time in the family's care, protecting each from the elements and preserving their structural integrity.

While these classics are in need of mechanical attention and finishing work, they represent an exceptional foundation for the serious collector, restorer, or enthusiast looking for an authentic project with genuine provenance. This is the kind of collection that rarely comes to market — do not miss your chance to bring these timeless machines back to their former glory.

* * *

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

By 1922, the Ford Model T had already reshaped American life for over a decade, and the Touring variant stood as its most popular model. Open-aired and unpretentious, the four-door Touring seated five passengers and embodied the spirit Henry Ford had always intended — a car built not for the wealthy, but for everyone.

The 1922 model carried a 177ci inline four-cylinder engine producing roughly 20 horsepower, sufficient for the roads of the era. Its planetary transmission, operated through floor pedals rather than a conventional gear lever, made it accessible to drivers with little mechanical experience. Priced at around $348 for the Touring body style, it remained one of the most affordable automobiles on the market.

The 1922 T retained its utilitarian black finish and high, narrow profile, though subtle refinements distinguished it from earlier models. Electric starter options were becoming more common, as on this Model T, sparing drivers the hand-crank.

Offered as a non-running project, this 1922 Ford Model T Touring Car will require mechanical attention and cosmetic work before returning to the road.

This 1922 Ford Model T Touring Car is now represented at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist with a clean Ohio title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

  • Offered from the Haskins Car Collection

  • Five-passenger open touring sedan body style

  • Electric starter

  • Powered by a 177ci four-cylinder engine

  • Two-speed planetary manual transmission

Factory Equipment

  • Wood “artillery” wheels

  • Rear drum brakes

  • Electric headlights

  • Electric taillight

Known Imperfections

  • It is unknown when this car was last started and run. It is also unknown who may have rebuilt or serviced the drivetrain in this car and there are no repair, maintenance, or restoration receipts that goes with the sale of this car. It is also unknown what parts or pieces may be missing from this car to be able to make it a cosmetic complete or a complete running and driving car.

  • Please see the photo gallery.

Ownership History

This 1922 Ford Model T Touring Car Project is offered from the Haskins Car Collection

Included Items

  • Spare parts

Additional Information

Note: It is the buyer's sole responsibility to make their own arrangements and to have the right staff and equipment (straps, power winch, truck and trailer, and 2x4s) to be able to lift, move, raise, and load the car and all the items included with the sale of this car. The seller will not have any equipment to assist with the loading of the car or any parts associated with the sale of the car.

The seller states, “Project car that is not running or driving. It is unknown when the car was last run and drove and it is unknown when the engine and transmission were last serviced. It is also unknown if the engine and transmission have ever been rebuilt.”

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Matt Lowney Phone: 623.308.2640 Email: mlowney@hagerty.com

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1922 Ford Model T Touring Car Project · No reserve

Current bid
AceMain
AceMain
$500
Seller
Matt_Lowney
Matt_Lowney
EndingTue, Sep 22 at 7:40 PM UTC
Bids1
Views543

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AceMain's avatar
AceMain
Sep 8 at 5:44 AM
$500bid placed 

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