Joe Bailon-Built "Tall Candy T" Hot Rod & 2014 Cargo Craft Enclosed Trailer

3 days
$21,501
Joe Bailon-Built "Tall Candy T" Hot Rod & 2014 Cargo Craft Enclosed Trailer
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All photos (129)

Ending Mon, Sep 14 at 6:10 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINT1162309
Mileage indicated0 Miles TMU
LocationLexington, South Carolina
Engine2.8L V6
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Exterior colorCandy Apple Red
Interior colorBrown/Tan

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Video gallery

1909 Ford Model T C cab Walkaround
Play
1909 Ford Model T C cab Interior Part 1
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1909 Ford Model T C cab Interior Part 2
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1909 Ford Model T C cab Window Operation
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1909 Ford Model T C cab Engine Start-up
Play
1909 Ford Model T C cab Undercarriage
Play

Description

Joe Bailon is one of the most significant figures in the history of American custom car building. Among other things, he is credited with developing Candy Apple Red paint, a finish that became one of the defining visual signatures of the custom car movement and has remained in continuous use ever since. Bailon and George Barris were the dominant names in the California custom scene during the 1950s through 1970s, and a documented Joe Bailon build from that era carries provenance that few customs of any period can match.

Bailon built this Model T-inspired limousine in 1974, naming it the "Tall Candy T." The car was built on a custom chassis with Jaguar independent front and rear suspension, an inboard power disc brake system, custom driveshaft, and a quickchange rear differential. Power comes from a 2.8-liter V6 said to have been sourced from a 1970s Mercury Capri, fed through a two-barrel Holley carburetor, and exhausted through chrome headers and Cherry Bomb mufflers. A C4 automatic transmission sends power to the 15-inch wire wheels.

The interior features custom upholstery throughout — brown leather in the front seat, tan cloth in the rear passenger compartment and side panels — with a four-spoke mahogany steering wheel on a polished brass steering column and connected to a Ford steering box. Brass lantern-style exterior lights, full running boards, period fenders, and a plethora of custom touches complete the presentation.

The car passed to the current owner in 1996, and the car has been shown nationally. The seller estimates total road use of under 2,000 miles since acquisition.

The Tall Candy T is now offered by the seller on behalf of its current owner with a clean Oklahoma title in the name of the seller's trust calling it a 1909 Ford.

Highlights

  • Built by Joe Bailon in 1974

  • 30 years under current ownership

  • Custom chassis with Jaguar-sourced suspension

  • 2.8L Ford V6 and C4 automatic transmission

  • 2014 Cargo Craft enclosed trailer included

Equipment

Engine & Drivetrain:

  • 2.8L Ford V6

  • Two-barrel Holley carburetor

  • Exhaust headers

  • Cherry Bomb mufflers

  • C4 automatic transmission

  • Quickchange rear differential

  • Custom driveshaft

Chassis & Suspension:

  • Custom chassis

  • Jaguar independent front and rear suspension

  • Inboard power disc brakes

  • Ford steering box

Exterior:

  • Candy Apple Red paint

  • Brass lantern-style exterior lights

  • Full running boards and fenders

  • Chrome 15-inch wire wheels

Interior:

  • Brown leather front seat

  • Tan cloth interior upholstery

  • Mahogany four-spoke steering wheel

  • Polished brass steering column

  • Stewart Warner gauges

Servicing & Documentation

Two comprehensive refurbishment are said to have been completed by the current owner since 1996, with the most recent completed in 2018. Images and details of the build are available in the gallery.

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery

  • Paint cracking on main body panels

  • Tires with older date codes

Ownership History

Built by Joe Bailon in 1974, this custom Ford Model T-style hot rod was acquired by the current owner in 1996.

Included Items

  • 2014 Cargo Craft enclosed trailer and accessories (see gallery)

  • Vehicle-related memorabilia

  • Signed Joe Balion T-shirt

  • Custom car cover

Additional Information

A serial number has been stamped onto the frame.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

Joe Bailon-Built "Tall Candy T" Hot Rod & 2014 Cargo Craft Enclosed Trailer

Current bid
Bobo2010
Bobo2010
$21,501
Seller
BC_hlgo6f
BC_hlgo6f
EndingMon, Sep 14 at 6:10 PM UTC
Bids19
Views13,994

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