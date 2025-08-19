Description

Joe Bailon is one of the most significant figures in the history of American custom car building. Among other things, he is credited with developing Candy Apple Red paint, a finish that became one of the defining visual signatures of the custom car movement and has remained in continuous use ever since. Bailon and George Barris were the dominant names in the California custom scene during the 1950s through 1970s, and a documented Joe Bailon build from that era carries provenance that few customs of any period can match.

Bailon built this Model T-inspired limousine in 1974, naming it the "Tall Candy T." The car was built on a custom chassis with Jaguar independent front and rear suspension, an inboard power disc brake system, custom driveshaft, and a quickchange rear differential. Power comes from a 2.8-liter V6 said to have been sourced from a 1970s Mercury Capri, fed through a two-barrel Holley carburetor, and exhausted through chrome headers and Cherry Bomb mufflers. A C4 automatic transmission sends power to the 15-inch wire wheels.

The interior features custom upholstery throughout — brown leather in the front seat, tan cloth in the rear passenger compartment and side panels — with a four-spoke mahogany steering wheel on a polished brass steering column and connected to a Ford steering box. Brass lantern-style exterior lights, full running boards, period fenders, and a plethora of custom touches complete the presentation.

The car passed to the current owner in 1996, and the car has been shown nationally. The seller estimates total road use of under 2,000 miles since acquisition.

The Tall Candy T is now offered by the seller on behalf of its current owner with a clean Oklahoma title in the name of the seller's trust calling it a 1909 Ford.

Highlights

Built by Joe Bailon in 1974

30 years under current ownership

Custom chassis with Jaguar-sourced suspension

2.8L Ford V6 and C4 automatic transmission

2014 Cargo Craft enclosed trailer included

Equipment

Engine & Drivetrain:

2.8L Ford V6

Two-barrel Holley carburetor

Exhaust headers

Cherry Bomb mufflers

C4 automatic transmission

Quickchange rear differential

Custom driveshaft

Chassis & Suspension:

Custom chassis

Jaguar independent front and rear suspension

Inboard power disc brakes

Ford steering box

Exterior:

Candy Apple Red paint

Brass lantern-style exterior lights

Full running boards and fenders

Chrome 15-inch wire wheels

Interior:

Brown leather front seat

Tan cloth interior upholstery

Mahogany four-spoke steering wheel

Polished brass steering column

Stewart Warner gauges

Servicing & Documentation

Two comprehensive refurbishment are said to have been completed by the current owner since 1996, with the most recent completed in 2018. Images and details of the build are available in the gallery.

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery

Paint cracking on main body panels

Tires with older date codes

Ownership History

Built by Joe Bailon in 1974, this custom Ford Model T-style hot rod was acquired by the current owner in 1996.

Included Items

2014 Cargo Craft enclosed trailer and accessories (see gallery)

Vehicle-related memorabilia

Signed Joe Balion T-shirt

Custom car cover

Additional Information

A serial number has been stamped onto the frame.