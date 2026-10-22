Auction ended.

32-Years Family-Owned 1903 Oldsmobile Model R "Curved Dash" Runabout

Sold for on 10/22/26
Result
32-Years Family-Owned 1903 Oldsmobile Model R "Curved Dash" Runabout
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Ended Oct 22, 2026 at 6:17 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN17138
Mileage indicated0 Miles TMU
LocationPowell, Wyoming
Engine95.5ci Single-Cylinder
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorBlack/Red
Interior colorBlack

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Description

The 1903 Oldsmobile Model R Curved Dash Runabout brought motoring within reach of ordinary Americans. Its single-cylinder, horizontally mounted engine delivered smooth, dependable torque through a two-speed planetary transmission, driving the rear wheels by chain. A lightweight, rigid frame, elliptical leaf springs, and tiller steering kept maintenance minimal and handling predictable.

The sculpted curved dash, borrowed from sleigh design, gave the compact body distinctive elegance. Ransom E. Olds' production methods, using standardized, interchangeable parts, enabled thousands of units to be built, making this runabout the first American car produced in significant volume and a milestone in automotive manufacturing.

The serial number of this Curved Dash Model R — 17138 — falls within the range for a 1903 Oldsmobile, placing it near the end of ‘03 production.

This car belonged to the seller’s parents, who took it to the 100th Oldsmobile Anniversary in Lansing, Michigan, in August 1997, and also entered it in the New London to New Brighton meet in August 2002, where it completed the trip. More recently, the seller says that it participated in a local Wings and Wheels event.

The seller states that his parents acquired this 1903 Oldsmobile Model R Curved Dash Runabout in 1994. This vehicle is now offered with a clean Wyoming title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Historic early Curved Dash Oldsmobile

  • Original serial numbered decompression pedal and matching engine

  • Single-cylinder, horizontally mounted, 95.5ci engine

  • Finished in black with red accents and gold coach lines

  • Period accessories including kerosene lamps

Factory Equipment

  • Two-speed planetary transmission

  • Chain-drive rear axle

  • Button-tufted leather seat

  • Offset-spoke wood wheels with natural rubber tires

Ownership History

This seller acquired this 1903 Oldsmobile Model R Curved Dash Runabout from his parents in 2024. The seller states that his parents acquired it in 1994.

Included Items

  • Oldsmobile 100th anniversary memorabilia

  • New London to New Brighton memorabilia

  • Curved Dash Service and Repair Manual

  • Other memorabilia

Additional Information

The seller states, “This car belonged to my dad and mom who have both passed on. The car runs as I recently took it to a local Wings and Wheels event. My folks took it to the 100th Oldsmobile Anniversary in Lansing, Michigan in August 1997. They also entered it in the New London to New Brighton meet in August 2002. It ran and completed all the days and miles of the trip."

“My wife and I feel it needs to be appreciated and displayed instead of sitting in a garage. There are no known flaws or issues.” "My dad added an interlock to the ignition circuit to ensure the engine oiler was engaged before the car would run."

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

32-Years Family-Owned 1903 Oldsmobile Model R "Curved Dash" Runabout

Sold to
MT_1915Buick
MT_1915Buick
$32,369
Seller
WyoCarCollector
WyoCarCollector
EndedOct 22, 2026 at 6:17 PM UTC
Bids35
Views9,508

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