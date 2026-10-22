Description

The 1903 Oldsmobile Model R Curved Dash Runabout brought motoring within reach of ordinary Americans. Its single-cylinder, horizontally mounted engine delivered smooth, dependable torque through a two-speed planetary transmission, driving the rear wheels by chain. A lightweight, rigid frame, elliptical leaf springs, and tiller steering kept maintenance minimal and handling predictable.

The sculpted curved dash, borrowed from sleigh design, gave the compact body distinctive elegance. Ransom E. Olds' production methods, using standardized, interchangeable parts, enabled thousands of units to be built, making this runabout the first American car produced in significant volume and a milestone in automotive manufacturing.

The serial number of this Curved Dash Model R — 17138 — falls within the range for a 1903 Oldsmobile, placing it near the end of ‘03 production.

This car belonged to the seller’s parents, who took it to the 100th Oldsmobile Anniversary in Lansing, Michigan, in August 1997, and also entered it in the New London to New Brighton meet in August 2002, where it completed the trip. More recently, the seller says that it participated in a local Wings and Wheels event.

The seller states that his parents acquired this 1903 Oldsmobile Model R Curved Dash Runabout in 1994. This vehicle is now offered with a clean Wyoming title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Historic early Curved Dash Oldsmobile

Original serial numbered decompression pedal and matching engine

Single-cylinder, horizontally mounted, 95.5ci engine

Finished in black with red accents and gold coach lines

Period accessories including kerosene lamps

Factory Equipment

Two-speed planetary transmission

Chain-drive rear axle

Button-tufted leather seat

Offset-spoke wood wheels with natural rubber tires

Ownership History

This seller acquired this 1903 Oldsmobile Model R Curved Dash Runabout from his parents in 2024. The seller states that his parents acquired it in 1994.

Included Items

Oldsmobile 100th anniversary memorabilia

New London to New Brighton memorabilia

Curved Dash Service and Repair Manual

Other memorabilia

Additional Information

The seller states, “This car belonged to my dad and mom who have both passed on. The car runs as I recently took it to a local Wings and Wheels event. My folks took it to the 100th Oldsmobile Anniversary in Lansing, Michigan in August 1997. They also entered it in the New London to New Brighton meet in August 2002. It ran and completed all the days and miles of the trip."

“My wife and I feel it needs to be appreciated and displayed instead of sitting in a garage. There are no known flaws or issues.” "My dad added an interlock to the ignition circuit to ensure the engine oiler was engaged before the car would run."