Kaiser Darrin Roadster Pedal Car

Snook's Dream Cars
No reserve
4 days
$1,900
Kaiser Darrin Roadster Pedal Car
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Ending Mon, Sep 28 at 7:00 PM UTC

Seller
A Broad Arrow Auctions Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the owner of this vehicle. Broad Arrow Auctions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Mileage indicated0 Miles TMU
LocationBowling Green, Ohio
EngineTwo Feet
DrivetrainFoot Drive
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorPine Tint
Interior colorTan

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Description

Snook’s Dream Cars is a multi-generational collection of cars that started when Bill and his son Jeff restored a 1929 Model A Ford in 1963. The collection grew into a public museum serving Bowling Green, OH over the last two decades, with an emphasis on keeping the cars road-worthy and regularly enjoyed. Their in-house service gained local reputation for high-quality service, keeping classics on the road in their best condition possible. Hagerty Marketplace is proud to present Snook's Dream Cars Collection, offered entirely without reserve.

* * *

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

In the late 1980s, a member of the Kaiser Darrin Club commissioned a run of 100 two-piece pedal car bodies, which replicated the original Kaiser Darrin Jr. coaster cars. The originals, which were produced for a dealer promotion in the 1950s, were made of vinyl and did not survive long.

Being a longtime Kaiser Darrin collector, Bill Snook purchased a body set. It hung from the ceiling in his shop for many years until 2000, when he found a craftsman to complete the build and turn it into a working pedal car.

The builder, Kid-Kraft Pedal Cars, of Elida, Ohio, completed a detailed version of the original. Many parts were custom made to replicate the actual car, including the grille, bumpers, wire wheels, upholstery, windshield, headlights and taillights, Kaiser Darrin trunk script, body panel openings, and a steering wheel.

Painted in the original Kaiser Darrin color of “Pine Tint” (light green) to match the actual ’50s cars.

This Kaiser Darrin Roadster Pedal Car is represented at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist.

Highlights

  • Offered from the Snook’s Dream Cars Collection

  • One of 100 two-piece Kaiser Jr. replica bodies produced in the 1980s

  • Built by Kid-Kraft Pedal Cars in 2000-2001 with these custom details:

    • “Pine Tint” paint and tan vinyl upholstery to match actual Kaiser Darrin cars

    • Grille

    • Bumpers

    • Wire wheels

    • Windshield

    • Headlights and taillights

    • Kaiser Darrin trunk script

    • Body panel openings

    • Tan vinyl upholstery

    • Steering wheel

Ownership History

This Kaiser Darrin Pedal Car is offered from the Snook’s Dream Cars Collection

Included Items

  • Show sign

Additional Information

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Blake Wingrove Phone: 616.822.8589 Email: bwingrove@hagerty.com

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

Kaiser Darrin Roadster Pedal Car · No reserve

Current bid
HW_1982
HW_1982
$1,900
Seller
Bwingrove
Bwingrove
EndingMon, Sep 28 at 7:00 PM UTC
Bids10
Views6,130

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