Description

Snook’s Dream Cars is a multi-generational collection of cars that started when Bill and his son Jeff restored a 1929 Model A Ford in 1963. The collection grew into a public museum serving Bowling Green, OH over the last two decades, with an emphasis on keeping the cars road-worthy and regularly enjoyed. Their in-house service gained local reputation for high-quality service, keeping classics on the road in their best condition possible. Hagerty Marketplace is proud to present Snook's Dream Cars Collection, offered entirely without reserve.

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OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

In the late 1980s, a member of the Kaiser Darrin Club commissioned a run of 100 two-piece pedal car bodies, which replicated the original Kaiser Darrin Jr. coaster cars. The originals, which were produced for a dealer promotion in the 1950s, were made of vinyl and did not survive long.

Being a longtime Kaiser Darrin collector, Bill Snook purchased a body set. It hung from the ceiling in his shop for many years until 2000, when he found a craftsman to complete the build and turn it into a working pedal car.

The builder, Kid-Kraft Pedal Cars, of Elida, Ohio, completed a detailed version of the original. Many parts were custom made to replicate the actual car, including the grille, bumpers, wire wheels, upholstery, windshield, headlights and taillights, Kaiser Darrin trunk script, body panel openings, and a steering wheel.

Painted in the original Kaiser Darrin color of “Pine Tint” (light green) to match the actual ’50s cars.

This Kaiser Darrin Roadster Pedal Car is represented at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist.

Highlights

Offered from the Snook’s Dream Cars Collection

One of 100 two-piece Kaiser Jr. replica bodies produced in the 1980s

Built by Kid-Kraft Pedal Cars in 2000-2001 with these custom details: “Pine Tint” paint and tan vinyl upholstery to match actual Kaiser Darrin cars Grille Bumpers Wire wheels Windshield Headlights and taillights Kaiser Darrin trunk script Body panel openings Tan vinyl upholstery Steering wheel



Ownership History

This Kaiser Darrin Pedal Car is offered from the Snook’s Dream Cars Collection

Included Items

Show sign

Additional Information

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Blake Wingrove Phone: 616.822.8589 Email: bwingrove@hagerty.com