Volkswagen Thing
The VW 181 Thing is a military-style open-air utility vehicle produced 1968–1983. Sold in the US as 'The Thing' 1973–1974, the Thing features removable doors, foldable windshield and a canvas top. The Thing is based on Beetle mechanicals.
Volkswagen Thing auction results (13)
- Recently ended
- Lowest sold price
- Highest sold price
1974 Volkswagen Thing (Lot 38)
1974 Volkswagen Thing
1974 Volkswagen Thing Project
1973 Volkswagen Thing Project
1974 Volkswagen Thing Type 181
1973 Volkswagen Type 181 “The Thing” Acapulco Tribute
1974 Volkswagen Type 181 The Thing
1974 Volkswagen Thing
1974 Volkswagen Thing
1974 Volkswagen Type 181 “Thing” Limousine
1973 Volkswagen Type 181 ‘Thing’
1974 Volkswagen Type 181 ‘Thing’
Volkswagen Thing classifieds (1)
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- Newly listed
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- Most expensive
- Lowest mileage
Additional information
How many generations of VW 181 Thing are there?
There was one generation of the Volkswagen 181 Thing: first and only generation (1968–1983).
What is the most popular VW 181 Thing to buy?
All US-market Things (1973–1974) are equally desirable due to scarcity. Mexican-market 181s from the 1970s–1980s are sought as affordable alternatives. Original unrestored examples with factory paint and minimal rust command the highest prices among all enthusiasts, due to their rarity.
Where is the best place to buy a VW 181 Thing?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable VW 181 Things. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.
Where is the best place to sell a VW 181 Thing?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable VW 181 Things. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the 181 Thing. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.
Why Hagerty Marketplace?
- Get expert support from start to finish.
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- Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
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...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.1969 Citroen DS21 PallasSold for $31,984 on 8/19/25