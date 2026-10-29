All makes and models

Volkswagen Thing

The VW 181 Thing is a military-style open-air utility vehicle produced 1968–1983. Sold in the US as 'The Thing' 1973–1974, the Thing features removable doors, foldable windshield and a canvas top. The Thing is based on Beetle mechanicals.

Sell yours with Hagerty

Volkswagen Thing auction results (13)

1974 Volkswagen Thing (Lot 38)
Sold for $18,725 on 10/29/26

1974 Volkswagen Thing (Lot 38)

No reserve
1974 Volkswagen Thing
Sold for $13,696 on 10/01/26

1974 Volkswagen Thing

No reserve
1974 Volkswagen Thing Project
Sold for $3,800 on 07/20/26

1974 Volkswagen Thing Project

No reserve
1973 Volkswagen Thing Project
Sold for $9,630 on 03/02/26

1973 Volkswagen Thing Project

No reserve
1974 Volkswagen Thing Type 181
Sold for $17,120 on 09/30/25

1974 Volkswagen Thing Type 181

No reserve
1973 Volkswagen Type 181 “The Thing” Acapulco Tribute
Bid to $11,500 on 09/09/24

1973 Volkswagen Type 181 “The Thing” Acapulco Tribute

1974 Volkswagen Type 181 The Thing
Sold for $27,820 on 03/27/24

1974 Volkswagen Type 181 The Thing

No reserve
1974 Volkswagen Thing
Sold for $8,829 on 02/26/24

1974 Volkswagen Thing

No reserve
1974 Volkswagen Thing
Sold for $11,503 on 01/02/24

1974 Volkswagen Thing

No reserve
1974 Volkswagen Type 181 “Thing” Limousine
Sold for $35,000 on 08/18/23

1974 Volkswagen Type 181 “Thing” Limousine

1973 Volkswagen Type 181 ‘Thing’
Bid to $21,500 on 07/27/23

1973 Volkswagen Type 181 ‘Thing’

1974 Volkswagen Type 181 ‘Thing’
Sold for $11,235 on 05/18/23

1974 Volkswagen Type 181 ‘Thing’

View all 13Chevron right

Volkswagen Thing classifieds (1)

1973 Volkswagen 181 Thing
Asking price $16,500

1973 Volkswagen 181 Thing

Classified

Additional information

How many generations of VW 181 Thing are there?

There was one generation of the Volkswagen 181 Thing: first and only generation (1968–1983).

What is the most popular VW 181 Thing to buy?

All US-market Things (1973–1974) are equally desirable due to scarcity. Mexican-market 181s from the 1970s–1980s are sought as affordable alternatives. Original unrestored examples with factory paint and minimal rust command the highest prices among all enthusiasts, due to their rarity.

Where is the best place to buy a VW 181 Thing?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable VW 181 Things. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.

Where is the best place to sell a VW 181 Thing?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable VW 181 Things. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the 181 Thing. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026