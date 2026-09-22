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Volkswagen Super Beetle

The Super Beetle was an evolved version of the classic Beetle with MacPherson front suspension and a curved windshield for more luggage space. Produced from 1971–1980, it's considered to be a premium evolution from the original.

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Volkswagen Super Beetle active auctions (1)

1972 Volkswagen Super Beetle
11 daysBid $1,100

1972 Volkswagen Super Beetle

No reserve

Volkswagen Super Beetle auction results (24)

1972 Volkswagen Super Beetle
Sold for $8,828 on 09/22/26

1972 Volkswagen Super Beetle

No reserve
1978 Volkswagen Super Beetle Convertible
Bid to $9,000 on 09/11/26

1978 Volkswagen Super Beetle Convertible

30-Years-Owned 1973 Volkswagen Super Beetle Convertible
Sold for $6,250 on 06/12/26

30-Years-Owned 1973 Volkswagen Super Beetle Convertible

No reserve
Modified 1978 Volkswagen Super Beetle Convertible
Sold for $15,248 on 05/27/26

Modified 1978 Volkswagen Super Beetle Convertible

No reserve
1971 Volkswagen Super Beetle
Sold for $7,000 on 05/13/26

1971 Volkswagen Super Beetle

1979 Volkswagen Super Beetle Convertible
Sold for $7,000 on 05/12/26

1979 Volkswagen Super Beetle Convertible

No reserve
1971 Volkswagen Super Beetle Automatic Stickshift
Sold for $5,400 on 04/24/26

1971 Volkswagen Super Beetle Automatic Stickshift

No reserve
1976 Volkswagen Super Beetle Convertible
Sold for $7,001 on 04/22/26

1976 Volkswagen Super Beetle Convertible

No reserve
1971 Volkswagen Super Beetle Convertible
Withdrawn on 10/29/25

1971 Volkswagen Super Beetle Convertible

No reserve
1972 Volkswagen Super Beetle
Sold for $4,600 on 09/15/25

1972 Volkswagen Super Beetle

No reserve
1979 Volkswagen Super Beetle Convertible Epilogue Edition
Sold for $8,293 on 09/08/25

1979 Volkswagen Super Beetle Convertible Epilogue Edition

No reserve
1978 Volkswagen Super Beetle Cabriolet
Sold for $6,300 on 05/29/25

1978 Volkswagen Super Beetle Cabriolet

No reserve
View all 24Chevron right

Volkswagen Super Beetle classifieds (4)

1979 Volkswagen Super Beetle
Asking price $10,500

1979 Volkswagen Super Beetle

Classified
1972 Volkswagen Super Beetle
Asking price $25,500

1972 Volkswagen Super Beetle

Classified
1974 Volkswagen Super Beetle
Asking price $8,500

1974 Volkswagen Super Beetle

Classified
1971 Volkswagen Super Beetle
Asking price $13,000

1971 Volkswagen Super Beetle

Classified

Additional information

How many generations of VW Super Beetle are there?

There is one generation of the Volkswagen Super Beetle: first and only generation (1971–1980).

What is the most popular VW Super Beetle to buy?

The 1971–72 early Super Beetles with the curved windshield in original factory colors are most collectible. The 1303 Cabriolet convertible (1972–1980) is the most sought-after variant, especially in factory sunburst orange or other bright original colors.

Where is the best place to buy a VW Super Beetle?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable VW Super Beetles. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.

Where is the best place to sell a VW Super Beetle?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable VW Super Beetles. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Super Beetle. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

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