Volkswagen Super Beetle
The Super Beetle was an evolved version of the classic Beetle with MacPherson front suspension and a curved windshield for more luggage space. Produced from 1971–1980, it's considered to be a premium evolution from the original.
Volkswagen Super Beetle active auctions (1)
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Volkswagen Super Beetle auction results (24)
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1972 Volkswagen Super Beetle
1978 Volkswagen Super Beetle Convertible
30-Years-Owned 1973 Volkswagen Super Beetle Convertible
Modified 1978 Volkswagen Super Beetle Convertible
1971 Volkswagen Super Beetle
1979 Volkswagen Super Beetle Convertible
1971 Volkswagen Super Beetle Automatic Stickshift
1976 Volkswagen Super Beetle Convertible
1971 Volkswagen Super Beetle Convertible
1972 Volkswagen Super Beetle
1979 Volkswagen Super Beetle Convertible Epilogue Edition
1978 Volkswagen Super Beetle Cabriolet
Volkswagen Super Beetle classifieds (4)
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Additional information
How many generations of VW Super Beetle are there?
There is one generation of the Volkswagen Super Beetle: first and only generation (1971–1980).
What is the most popular VW Super Beetle to buy?
The 1971–72 early Super Beetles with the curved windshield in original factory colors are most collectible. The 1303 Cabriolet convertible (1972–1980) is the most sought-after variant, especially in factory sunburst orange or other bright original colors.
Where is the best place to buy a VW Super Beetle?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable VW Super Beetles. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.
Where is the best place to sell a VW Super Beetle?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable VW Super Beetles. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Super Beetle. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.
Why Hagerty Marketplace?
- Get expert support from start to finish.
- All buyers and sellers are verified.
- Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
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