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Volkswagen Karmann Ghia

The Volkswagen Karmann Ghia is a stylish 2+2 coupe and convertible built on the Beetle platform with Italian-influenced Ghia bodywork. Produced from 1955–1974, the Karmann Ghia blended sports car looks with VW's reliable air-cooled mechanicals.

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Volkswagen Karmann Ghia auction results (18)

1970 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia Coupe
Sold for $15,515 on 09/16/26

1970 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia Coupe

1974 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia Coupe
Bid to $7,750 on 06/15/26

1974 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia Coupe

1971 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia Convertible
Sold for $14,980 on 06/12/26

1971 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia Convertible

No reserve
1972 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia
Sold for $10,968 on 06/08/26

1972 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia

No reserve
1972 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia Coupe
Bid to $3,500 on 06/05/26

1972 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia Coupe

Modified 1969 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia
Bid to $8,750 on 06/04/26

Modified 1969 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia

1959 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia Coupe
Sold for $28,355 on 03/12/26

1959 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia Coupe

1971 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia Coupe
Bid to $7,500 on 01/02/26

1971 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia Coupe

1974 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia Coupe
Sold for $8,614 on 11/21/25

1974 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia Coupe

No reserve
1972 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia Coupe
Sold for $13,910 on 10/28/25

1972 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia Coupe

No reserve
1972 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia Coupe
Sold for $9,523 on 10/09/25

1972 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia Coupe

No reserve
Three-Owner 1974 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia Coupe
Sold for $10,700 on 09/19/25

Three-Owner 1974 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia Coupe

View all 18Chevron right

Volkswagen Karmann Ghia classifieds (1)

1970 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia
Asking price $7,000

1970 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia

Classified

Additional information

How many generations of VW Karmann Ghia are there?

There is two generations of the Volkswagen Karmann Ghia: first generation Type 14 (1955–1974), and second generation Type 34 (1961–1969).

What is the most popular VW Karmann Ghia to buy?

The 1956–59 early coupe with the split windshield and small oval rear window is among the most collectible. The Type 34 Ghia (1961–1969), known as the Razor Edge Ghia, is rarer and commands a strong premium among VW purists and European collector car buyers.

Where is the best place to buy a VW Karmann Ghia?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable VW Karmann Ghias. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.

Where is the best place to sell a VW Karmann Ghia?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable VW Karmann Ghias. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Karmann Ghia. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.

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