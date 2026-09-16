Volkswagen Karmann Ghia
The Volkswagen Karmann Ghia is a stylish 2+2 coupe and convertible built on the Beetle platform with Italian-influenced Ghia bodywork. Produced from 1955–1974, the Karmann Ghia blended sports car looks with VW's reliable air-cooled mechanicals.
Volkswagen Karmann Ghia auction results (18)
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1970 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia Coupe
1974 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia Coupe
1971 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia Convertible
1972 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia
1972 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia Coupe
Modified 1969 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia
1959 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia Coupe
1971 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia Coupe
1974 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia Coupe
1972 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia Coupe
1972 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia Coupe
Three-Owner 1974 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia Coupe
Volkswagen Karmann Ghia classifieds (1)
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Additional information
How many generations of VW Karmann Ghia are there?
There is two generations of the Volkswagen Karmann Ghia: first generation Type 14 (1955–1974), and second generation Type 34 (1961–1969).
What is the most popular VW Karmann Ghia to buy?
The 1956–59 early coupe with the split windshield and small oval rear window is among the most collectible. The Type 34 Ghia (1961–1969), known as the Razor Edge Ghia, is rarer and commands a strong premium among VW purists and European collector car buyers.
Where is the best place to buy a VW Karmann Ghia?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable VW Karmann Ghias. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.
Where is the best place to sell a VW Karmann Ghia?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable VW Karmann Ghias. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Karmann Ghia. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.
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