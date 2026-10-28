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Volkswagen Beetle

Widely regarded as one of the most influential cars of the 20th century, the VW Beetle is a small family car produced by Volkswagen. Production of the Beetle lasted 65 years, and had over 21 million cars produced and was the best-selling car of a single platform.

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Volkswagen Beetle active auctions (3)

1915cc-Powered 1962 Volkswagen Beetle
10 daysBid $5,250

1915cc-Powered 1962 Volkswagen Beetle

1972 Volkswagen Super Beetle
11 daysBid $1,100

1972 Volkswagen Super Beetle

No reserve
1967 Volkswagen Beetle
12 daysBid $1,500

1967 Volkswagen Beetle

Volkswagen Beetle auction results (68)

1963 Volkswagen Beetle “Faltdach” (Lot 24)
Sold for $17,442 on 10/28/26

1963 Volkswagen Beetle “Faltdach” (Lot 24)

No reserve
1953 Volkswagen Beetle Split-Window “Zwitter” (Lot 11)
Sold for $26,483 on 10/28/26

1953 Volkswagen Beetle Split-Window “Zwitter” (Lot 11)

No reserve
1,916cc-Powered 1968 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible
Bid to $13,500 on 10/19/26

1,916cc-Powered 1968 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible

Modified 1964 Volkswagen Beetle
Bid to $10,250 on 10/14/26

Modified 1964 Volkswagen Beetle

Modified 1968 Volkswagen Beetle
Sold for $5,250 on 10/09/26

Modified 1968 Volkswagen Beetle

No reserve
1971 Volkswagen Beetle
Sold for $5,750 on 10/05/26

1971 Volkswagen Beetle

No reserve
21-Years-Owned 1969 Volkswagen Beetle
Sold for $8,828 on 09/25/26

21-Years-Owned 1969 Volkswagen Beetle

No reserve
1972 Volkswagen Super Beetle
Sold for $8,828 on 09/22/26

1972 Volkswagen Super Beetle

No reserve
1959 Volkswagen Beetle
Sold for $13,643 on 09/16/26

1959 Volkswagen Beetle

Modified 1964 Volkswagen Beetle
Sold for $6,700 on 09/15/26

Modified 1964 Volkswagen Beetle

No reserve
1978 Volkswagen Super Beetle Convertible
Bid to $9,000 on 09/11/26

1978 Volkswagen Super Beetle Convertible

Volkswagen Beetle-Bodied Rat Rod Project
Sold for $7,000 on 08/31/26

Volkswagen Beetle-Bodied Rat Rod Project

No reserve
View all 68Chevron right

Volkswagen Beetle classifieds (9)

1979 Volkswagen Super Beetle
Asking price $10,500

1979 Volkswagen Super Beetle

Classified
1972 Volkswagen Super Beetle
Asking price $25,500

1972 Volkswagen Super Beetle

Classified
1971 Volkswagen Beetle
Asking price $16,500

1971 Volkswagen Beetle

Classified
1959 Volkswagen beetle deluxe
Asking price $18,500

1959 Volkswagen beetle deluxe

Classified
1974 Volkswagen Super Beetle
Asking price $8,500

1974 Volkswagen Super Beetle

Classified
1968 Volkswagen Beetle
Asking price $17,900

1968 Volkswagen Beetle

Classified
1976 Volkswagen Beetle
Asking price $8,000

1976 Volkswagen Beetle

Classified
1971 Volkswagen Super Beetle
Asking price $13,000

1971 Volkswagen Super Beetle

Classified
1968 Volkswagen Beetle
Asking price $6,000

1968 Volkswagen Beetle

Classified

Additional information

How many generations of VW Beetle are there?

There are three major eras of VW Beetle: Original Beetle (1938-2003) with many distinct model years, New Beetle (1998-2010) and the A5 or Final Generation Beetle (2012-2019). The Original Beetle, or referred to as the Type 1, broke the world record for best-selling automobile of all time in 1972.

What is the most popular VW Beetle to buy?

Split-window Beetles, or early post-war Type 1 coupes, are most prized by enthusiasts. These Beetles were built 1946-1953. Additionally, there was a rare hybrid Beetle across 1952-53 that featured old rear windows with newer interior and mechanical upgrades. Rare coachbuilt cabriolets also demand higher prices.

Where is the best place to buy a VW Beetle?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable VW Beetles. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.

Where is the best place to sell a VW Beetle?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable VW Beetles. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Beetle. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.

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Colleen S.
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1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

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