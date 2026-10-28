Volkswagen Beetle
Widely regarded as one of the most influential cars of the 20th century, the VW Beetle is a small family car produced by Volkswagen. Production of the Beetle lasted 65 years, and had over 21 million cars produced and was the best-selling car of a single platform.
Volkswagen Beetle active auctions (3)
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Volkswagen Beetle auction results (68)
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1963 Volkswagen Beetle “Faltdach” (Lot 24)
1953 Volkswagen Beetle Split-Window “Zwitter” (Lot 11)
1,916cc-Powered 1968 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible
Modified 1964 Volkswagen Beetle
Modified 1968 Volkswagen Beetle
1971 Volkswagen Beetle
21-Years-Owned 1969 Volkswagen Beetle
1972 Volkswagen Super Beetle
1959 Volkswagen Beetle
Modified 1964 Volkswagen Beetle
1978 Volkswagen Super Beetle Convertible
Volkswagen Beetle-Bodied Rat Rod Project
Volkswagen Beetle classifieds (9)
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1979 Volkswagen Super Beetle
1972 Volkswagen Super Beetle
1971 Volkswagen Beetle
1959 Volkswagen beetle deluxe
1974 Volkswagen Super Beetle
1968 Volkswagen Beetle
1976 Volkswagen Beetle
1971 Volkswagen Super Beetle
1968 Volkswagen Beetle
Additional information
How many generations of VW Beetle are there?
There are three major eras of VW Beetle: Original Beetle (1938-2003) with many distinct model years, New Beetle (1998-2010) and the A5 or Final Generation Beetle (2012-2019). The Original Beetle, or referred to as the Type 1, broke the world record for best-selling automobile of all time in 1972.
What is the most popular VW Beetle to buy?
Split-window Beetles, or early post-war Type 1 coupes, are most prized by enthusiasts. These Beetles were built 1946-1953. Additionally, there was a rare hybrid Beetle across 1952-53 that featured old rear windows with newer interior and mechanical upgrades. Rare coachbuilt cabriolets also demand higher prices.
Where is the best place to buy a VW Beetle?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable VW Beetles. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.
Where is the best place to sell a VW Beetle?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable VW Beetles. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Beetle. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.
Why Hagerty Marketplace?
- Get expert support from start to finish.
- All buyers and sellers are verified.
- Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
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