Porsche Cayman
The Porsche Cayman is a mid-engine coupe sharing its platform with the Boxster roadster. Often called the purest-handling Porsche due to its balance and rigidity, the Cayman is available in S, R, GTS and GT4 performance trims.
Porsche Cayman active auctions (1)
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Porsche Cayman auction results (9)
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10k-Mile 2006 Porsche Cayman S 6-Speed
2007 Porsche Cayman 5-Speed
23k-Mile 2006 Porsche Cayman S 6-Speed
2008 Porsche Cayman S Design Edition 1 6-Speed
40k-Mile 2014 Porsche Cayman S 6-Speed
40k-Mile 2006 Porsche Cayman S 6-Speed
2018 Porsche Cayman S
2008 Porsche Cayman S Six-Speed
2007 Porsche Cayman
Porsche Cayman classifieds (1)
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Additional information
How many generations of Porsche Cayman are there?
There are three generations of the Porsche Cayman: first generation 987 (2005–2012), second generation 981 (2013–2016)and third generation 718 (2016–present).
What is the most popular Porsche Cayman to buy?
The 718 GT4 RS (2021–present) with the 4.0L naturally aspirated engine is considered the current pinnacle. Manual-equipped GT4s consistently command premiums over PDK-equipped cars, based on buyer preference.
Where is the best place to buy a Porsche Cayman?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Porsche Caymans. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.
Where is the best place to sell a Porsche Cayman?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Porsche Caymans. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Cayman. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.
Why Hagerty Marketplace?
- Get expert support from start to finish.
- All buyers and sellers are verified.
- Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
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