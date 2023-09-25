All makes and models

Porsche Cayman

The Porsche Cayman is a mid-engine coupe sharing its platform with the Boxster roadster. Often called the purest-handling Porsche due to its balance and rigidity, the Cayman is available in S, R, GTS and GT4 performance trims.

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Porsche Cayman active auctions (1)

Modified 2012 Porsche Cayman R 6-Speed
4 daysBid $32,000

Modified 2012 Porsche Cayman R 6-Speed

No reserve

Porsche Cayman auction results (9)

10k-Mile 2006 Porsche Cayman S 6-Speed
Bid to $36,500 on 09/11/26

10k-Mile 2006 Porsche Cayman S 6-Speed

2007 Porsche Cayman 5-Speed
Sold for $12,305 on 09/02/26

2007 Porsche Cayman 5-Speed

No reserve
23k-Mile 2006 Porsche Cayman S 6-Speed
Sold for $39,055 on 07/01/26

23k-Mile 2006 Porsche Cayman S 6-Speed

2008 Porsche Cayman S Design Edition 1 6-Speed
Sold for $32,635 on 05/13/26

2008 Porsche Cayman S Design Edition 1 6-Speed

40k-Mile 2014 Porsche Cayman S 6-Speed
Bid to $39,099 on 04/09/26

40k-Mile 2014 Porsche Cayman S 6-Speed

40k-Mile 2006 Porsche Cayman S 6-Speed
Sold for $29,960 on 10/13/25

40k-Mile 2006 Porsche Cayman S 6-Speed

2018 Porsche Cayman S
Bid to $40,000 on 09/11/24

2018 Porsche Cayman S

2008 Porsche Cayman S Six-Speed
Sold for $27,285 on 07/05/24

2008 Porsche Cayman S Six-Speed

No reserve
2007 Porsche Cayman
Sold for $18,452 on 09/25/23

2007 Porsche Cayman

Porsche Cayman classifieds (1)

2016 Porsche Cayman
Asking price $59,900

2016 Porsche Cayman

Classified

Additional information

How many generations of Porsche Cayman are there?

There are three generations of the Porsche Cayman: first generation 987 (2005–2012), second generation 981 (2013–2016)and third generation 718 (2016–present).

What is the most popular Porsche Cayman to buy?

The 718 GT4 RS (2021–present) with the 4.0L naturally aspirated engine is considered the current pinnacle. Manual-equipped GT4s consistently command premiums over PDK-equipped cars, based on buyer preference.

Where is the best place to buy a Porsche Cayman?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Porsche Caymans. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.

Where is the best place to sell a Porsche Cayman?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Porsche Caymans. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Cayman. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
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  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
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Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

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