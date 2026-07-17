Porsche 928
The Porsche 928 is a front-engine V8 grand tourer originally intended to replace the 911. Produced 1978–1995, it was Motor Trend's first Car of the Year. The GTS variant with 350 hp is the pinnacle of this model's development.
Porsche 928 auction results (11)
- Recently ended
- Lowest sold price
- Highest sold price
1987 Porsche 928 S4
1990 Porsche 928 S4 5-Speed
48k-Mile 1984 Porsche 928S
1988 Porsche 928 S4
1983 Porsche 928 S Five-Speed
Euro 1985 Porsche 928 S
1984 Porsche 928 S
1988 Porsche 928 S4
1986 Porsche 928 S
1978 Porsche 928 Five-Speed
1988 Porsche 928 S4
Additional information
How many generations of Porsche 928 are there?
There are five generations of the Porsche 928: first generation (1978–1979), second generation (1980–1983), third generation S4 (1987–1991), fourth generation GT (1991–1992) and fifth generation GTS (1992–1995).
What is the most popular Porsche 928 to buy?
The 928 GTS (1991–1995) with the 5.4L V8 and 350 hp is among the most collectible variant. The S4 with the 32-valve 5.0L is considered a sweet spot for value. Low-mileage examples with manual gearboxes command premiums, as manual 928s represent fewer than 15% of total production.
Where is the best place to buy a Porsche 928?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Porsche 928s. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.
Where is the best place to sell a Porsche 928?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Porsche 928s. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the 928. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.
Why Hagerty Marketplace?
- Get expert support from start to finish.
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